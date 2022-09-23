 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/23

  Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

ALLISON WESTON INVITATIONAL

Papillion-La Vista South def. Des Moines Roosevelt, 25-14, 25-6

Millard West def. Des Moines Roosevelt, 25-12, 25-8

Papillion-La Vista South def. Millard West, 25-15, 25-20

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Burke, 25-11, 25-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-La Vista, 24-26, 25-15, 25-16

Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Burke, 25-13, 25-19

Lincoln East def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-21, 25-11

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-18, 25-15

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln East, 25-21, 25-20

OTHER SCHOOLS

Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-11, 25-7

Potter-Dix def. Banner County, 25-11, 25-7, 25-12

Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 25-18, 25-19, 25-11

