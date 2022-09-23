Prep volleyball scores, 9/23

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
ALLISON WESTON INVITATIONAL
Papillion-La Vista South def. Des Moines Roosevelt, 25-14, 25-6
Millard West def. Des Moines Roosevelt, 25-12, 25-8
Papillion-La Vista South def. Millard West, 25-15, 25-20
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Burke, 25-11, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-La Vista, 24-26, 25-15, 25-16
Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Burke, 25-13, 25-19
Lincoln East def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-21, 25-11
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-18, 25-15
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln East, 25-21, 25-20
OTHER SCHOOLS
Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-11, 25-7
Potter-Dix def. Banner County, 25-11, 25-7, 25-12
Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 25-18, 25-19, 25-11