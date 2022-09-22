 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 9/22

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Gretna def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-8, 25-17

Lincoln Christian at Scotus Central Catholic

Lincoln Lutheran at Crete

Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Benson

Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20

Milford at Lincoln Northwest

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Ainsworth at Burwell

Alliance at Ogallala

Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-12

Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 25-11, 25-8, 25-12

Aquinas Catholic def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-16

Aquinas Catholic def. Friend, 25-7, 25-12

Arlington at Conestoga

Ashland-Greenwood def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17

Auburn at Palmyra

BDS at Meridian

Bayard def. Minatare, 25-10, 25-12

Bayard def. South Platte, 25-8, 25-8

Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-16

CWC at North Central

Central Valley at Cross County

Centura def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-10

Columbus at Seward

Cornerstone Christian at Brownell Talbot

Crofton def. Battle Creek, 25-21, 25-20

DC West at Platteview

Deshler at Thayer Central

Diller-Odell at Tri County

East Butler at Friend

Elba at Osceola

Elgin/PJ def. Riverside, 25-18, 25-20

Falls City SH def. Lewiston, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18

Falls City at Lourdes CC

Freeman at Johnson-Brock

Fullerton def. Elba, 25-4, 25-16

Garden County def. Morrill, 25-10, 25-19, 25-18

Gering at Mitchell

Grand Island at Fremont

HTRS at Brownell Talbot

HTRS at Cornerstone Christian

Hampton def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-18, 17-25, 29-27

Hastings at North Platte

Hay Springs def. Leyton, 25-21, 25-20

Heartland def. McCool Junction, 25-9, 25-14, 25-8

High Plains Community def. Dorchester, 25-23, 25-17

High Plains Community def. Shelby/Rising City, 23-25, 26-24, 25-14

Holdrege at Wood River

Howells-Dodge at Cedar Bluffs

Kearney Catholic def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-12

Kearney Catholic def. Northwest, 25-17, 25-23

Kimball at Hay Springs

Kimball at Leyton

Laurel-C-C at Wynot

Lawrence-Nelson at Silver Lake

Logan View/S-S at Arlington

Logan View/S-S at Conestoga

Loomis def. Elm Creek, 25-10, 25-21

Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Tri County Northeast, 30-32, 25-22, 25-22

Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-16

Maxwell at Cozad

Maxwell at Sutherland

Medicine Valley def. Creek Valley, 25-20, 25-20, 25-11

Millard South def. Omaha Westview, 25-6, 25-12, 25-0

Minatare at South Platte

Minden at Gothenburg

Nebraska Christian def. Elgin/Pope John, 25-18, 25-19

Niobrara/Verdigre at Bloomfield

North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16

Northwest def. Lexington, 25-19, 25-17

O'Neill at Hartington CC

O'Neill at Wayne

Oakland-Craig at Guardian Angels CC

Omaha Christian at Mead

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Gross, 26-24, 25-11, 25-14

Omaha Nation def. Whiting, IA, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23

Omaha Roncalli at Nebraska City

Omaha Skutt def. Elkhorn, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20

Omaha South def. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, IA, 25-23, 13-25, 25-20, 28-26

Osceola at Fullerton

Overton def. Amherst, 26-24, 25-16

Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-15, 25-9

Palmer def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17

Pender at Cedar Bluffs

Pender at Howells-Dodge

Perkins County at Holyoke, CO

Pierce at Lutheran Northeast

Plattsmouth def. Louisville, 17-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15

Ralston at Nebraska City

Ralston at Omaha Roncalli

Ravenna at Ansley-Litchfield

Red Cloud at Blue Hill

Riverside at Nebraska Christian

S-E-M def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-14

S-E-M def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-16

Schuyler at David City

Scottsbluff at Chadron

Shelby/Rising City at Dorchester

Shelton def. Blue Hill, 25-9, 25-13

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-14

Sidney def. Gering, 25-18, 25-14

Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-14

South Sioux City def. Bellevue East, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19

Southern Valley def. Axtell, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18

Southern at Johnson County Central

St. Francis, KS at Dundy Co-Stratton

St. Mary's at Randolph

Stuart at Valentine

Summerland at Humphrey/LHF

Sutherland at Cozad

Sutton def. Hastings SC, 25-17, 29-27, 25-21

Syracuse def. Falls City, 23-25, 25-9, 25-22

Syracuse def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 26-24, 25-21

Tri County Northeast def. Tri County Northeast, 25-18, 25-16

Twin River def. Madison, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23

Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-15, 27-25, 24-26

Wakefield def. Laurel-C-C, 25-16, 25-12

Wakefield def. Wynot, 25-20, 25-15

Walthill at Santee

Wausa def. Creighton, 25-19, 26-24, 25-17

Wayne at Hartington CC

West Holt at Boyd County

Wilcox-Hildreth at Axtell

Wilcox-Hildreth at Southern Valley

Wisner-Pilger def. Battle Creek, 25-22, 28-26

Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-18

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Pius X 3, Norfolk 1: The Class A No. 10 Thunderbolts were led to their second straight win off of Faith Venable's 16 kills, Adison Markowski's 55 assists, Mikenna Humm's 22 digs and Sidda Hagedorn's three blocks.

