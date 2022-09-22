Prep volleyball scores, 9/22

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Gretna def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-8, 25-17
Lincoln Christian at Scotus Central Catholic
Lincoln Lutheran at Crete
Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Benson
Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20
Milford at Lincoln Northwest
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth at Burwell
Alliance at Ogallala
Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-12
Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 25-11, 25-8, 25-12
Aquinas Catholic def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-16
Aquinas Catholic def. Friend, 25-7, 25-12
Arlington at Conestoga
Ashland-Greenwood def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17
Auburn at Palmyra
BDS at Meridian
Bayard def. Minatare, 25-10, 25-12
Bayard def. South Platte, 25-8, 25-8
Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-16
CWC at North Central
Central Valley at Cross County
Centura def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-10
Columbus at Seward
Cornerstone Christian at Brownell Talbot
Crofton def. Battle Creek, 25-21, 25-20
DC West at Platteview
Deshler at Thayer Central
Diller-Odell at Tri County
East Butler at Friend
Elba at Osceola
Elgin/PJ def. Riverside, 25-18, 25-20
Falls City SH def. Lewiston, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18
Falls City at Lourdes CC
Freeman at Johnson-Brock
Fullerton def. Elba, 25-4, 25-16
Garden County def. Morrill, 25-10, 25-19, 25-18
Gering at Mitchell
Grand Island at Fremont
HTRS at Brownell Talbot
HTRS at Cornerstone Christian
Hampton def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-18, 17-25, 29-27
Hastings at North Platte
Hay Springs def. Leyton, 25-21, 25-20
Heartland def. McCool Junction, 25-9, 25-14, 25-8
High Plains Community def. Dorchester, 25-23, 25-17
High Plains Community def. Shelby/Rising City, 23-25, 26-24, 25-14
Holdrege at Wood River
Howells-Dodge at Cedar Bluffs
Kearney Catholic def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-12
Kearney Catholic def. Northwest, 25-17, 25-23
Kimball at Hay Springs
Kimball at Leyton
Laurel-C-C at Wynot
Lawrence-Nelson at Silver Lake
Logan View/S-S at Arlington
Logan View/S-S at Conestoga
Loomis def. Elm Creek, 25-10, 25-21
Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Tri County Northeast, 30-32, 25-22, 25-22
Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-16
Maxwell at Cozad
Maxwell at Sutherland
Medicine Valley def. Creek Valley, 25-20, 25-20, 25-11
Millard South def. Omaha Westview, 25-6, 25-12, 25-0
Minatare at South Platte
Minden at Gothenburg
Nebraska Christian def. Elgin/Pope John, 25-18, 25-19
Niobrara/Verdigre at Bloomfield
North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16
Northwest def. Lexington, 25-19, 25-17
O'Neill at Hartington CC
O'Neill at Wayne
Oakland-Craig at Guardian Angels CC
Omaha Christian at Mead
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Gross, 26-24, 25-11, 25-14
Omaha Nation def. Whiting, IA, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23
Omaha Roncalli at Nebraska City
Omaha Skutt def. Elkhorn, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20
Omaha South def. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, IA, 25-23, 13-25, 25-20, 28-26
Osceola at Fullerton
Overton def. Amherst, 26-24, 25-16
Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-15, 25-9
Palmer def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17
Pender at Cedar Bluffs
Pender at Howells-Dodge
Perkins County at Holyoke, CO
Pierce at Lutheran Northeast
Plattsmouth def. Louisville, 17-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15
Ralston at Nebraska City
Ralston at Omaha Roncalli
Ravenna at Ansley-Litchfield
Red Cloud at Blue Hill
Riverside at Nebraska Christian
S-E-M def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-14
S-E-M def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-16
Schuyler at David City
Scottsbluff at Chadron
Shelby/Rising City at Dorchester
Shelton def. Blue Hill, 25-9, 25-13
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-14
Sidney def. Gering, 25-18, 25-14
Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-14
South Sioux City def. Bellevue East, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19
Southern Valley def. Axtell, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18
Southern at Johnson County Central
St. Francis, KS at Dundy Co-Stratton
St. Mary's at Randolph
Stuart at Valentine
Summerland at Humphrey/LHF
Sutherland at Cozad
Sutton def. Hastings SC, 25-17, 29-27, 25-21
Syracuse def. Falls City, 23-25, 25-9, 25-22
Syracuse def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 26-24, 25-21
Tri County Northeast def. Tri County Northeast, 25-18, 25-16
Twin River def. Madison, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23
Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-15, 27-25, 24-26
Wakefield def. Laurel-C-C, 25-16, 25-12
Wakefield def. Wynot, 25-20, 25-15
Walthill at Santee
Wausa def. Creighton, 25-19, 26-24, 25-17
Wayne at Hartington CC
West Holt at Boyd County
Wilcox-Hildreth at Axtell
Wilcox-Hildreth at Southern Valley
Wisner-Pilger def. Battle Creek, 25-22, 28-26
Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-18
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Pius X 3, Norfolk 1: The Class A No. 10 Thunderbolts were led to their second straight win off of Faith Venable's 16 kills, Adison Markowski's 55 assists, Mikenna Humm's 22 digs and Sidda Hagedorn's three blocks.