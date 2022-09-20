 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 9/20

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bishop Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran

Kearney def. Lincoln High, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20

Lincoln Christian at Diller-Odell

Lincoln East at Fremont

Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-22, 25-14

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-14, 25-9

Lourdes CC at Lincoln Christian

Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast

Waverly def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-15, 25-12, 25-12

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Adams Central at St. Paul

Alliance at Gordon-Rushville

Alma at Medicine Valley

Anselmo-Merna def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-17

Arlington at Louisville

Axtell at Giltner

Axtell def. Harvard, 25-10, 25-8

BDS def. Nebraska Lutheran, 26-24, 25-14

BDS def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-16, 25-18

Bellevue East at Omaha Central

Bennington def. Elkhorn

Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-17, 29-27

Bishop Neumann at Archbishop Bergan

Boyd County at North Central

Boys Town at Cornerstone Christian

Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-22, 25-17

Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-21, 18-25, 25-10

Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-21, 25-6

Burwell def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-11

Centennital def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-12, 25-17

Central Valley at Twin Loup

Sidney def. Chase County, 25-19, 20-25, 28-26, 25-15

Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-11, 25-11

Columbus Lakeview def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-11

Cozad at Holdrege

Cozad at Ogallala

Crawford at Edgemont, SD

Crete at Hastings

DC West at Yutan

David City def. Cross County

Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-5, 25-19, 25-9

Dorchester def. Osceola, 25-14, 26-24, 12-25, 25-9

Elba at High Plains

Elba at St. Edward

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-13, 25-13

Elmwood-Murdock def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-14, 25-13

Exeter-Milligan def. Friend, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12

Falls City SH def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-11

Freeman def. Falls City, 26-24, 25-15

Freeman def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-10

Fullerton def. CWC, 25-7, 25-18

Fullerton def. Stuart, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20

Bayard def. Garden County, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14

Garden County at Leyton

Gibbon def. Arcadia/Loup City 22-25, 26-24, 28-26

Gothenburg def. Crete, 25-16, 25-21

Gothenburg at Hastings

Grand Island CC def. Aquinas, 25-6, 25-15, 25-9

Gretna at Millard West

Guardian Angels CC def. Homer, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9

HTRS at Auburn

Hartington Cedar Catholic at Pierce

Hartington-Newcastle at Bloomfield

Harvard at Giltner

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-22, 25-13

Heartland at Hampton

Hershey def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15

Hitchcock County at Rawlins County, KS

Hitchcock County at Wallace County, KS

Howells-Dodge def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 21-25, 28-26, 25-19

Humphrey/LHF def. Logan View/S-S, 13-25, 25-23, 25-23

Humphrey/LHF def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-21

Lawrence-Nelson at Fillmore Central

Lawrence-Nelson at Thayer Central

Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16

Leyton at Bayard

Logan View/S-S def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-20

Loomis def. Bertrand, 26-24, 25-21

Loomis def. Franklin, 25-11, 25-11

Lourdes CC at Diller-Odell

Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Wynot

Malcolm at York

Malcolm def. Plattsmouth, 25-7, 25-23

Meridian at East Butler

Morrill def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-20

Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-13, 26-24

Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-13, 25-8

Northwest at Aurora

O'Neill at Creighton

North Bend Central def. Oakland-Craig, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-22

Ogallala def. Holdrege, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15

Omaha Brownell Talbot at Mead

Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha Benson

Omaha Gross at Ralston

Omaha Marian at Bellevue West

Omaha Nation at Winnebago

Omaha North at Omaha Burke

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-14, 25-10

Omaha South at Omaha Westview

Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South

Ord def. Central City, 25-17, 25-14

Ord def. Sandy Creek, 25-9, 25-10

Osmond at Neligh-Oakdale

Overton def. Brady, 26-6, 25-12, 25-9

Palmer def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-22, 25-18

Papillion-La Vista at Millard North

Plainview at Elkhorn Valley

Platteview at Omaha Duchesne

Ponca at Bancroft-Rosalie

Potter-Dix 25-20, 25-17

Randolph def. Walthill, 25-18, 16-25, 26-24

Ravenna at Wood River

Raymond Central at Milford

S-E-M def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21

Sandy Creek at Central City

Sandy Creek at Ord

Scotus Central Catholic at Battle Creek

Shelby/Rising City at Nebraska Lutheran

Shelton def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-11, 25-18

Shelton def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-10

Silver Lake at Kenesaw

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Anselmo-Merna 25-23, 30-28

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-19

South Sioux City at Omaha Roncalli

Southern at Falls City SH

Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-23, 25-15

Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 26-24, 25-15

St. Edward at High Plains

St. Mary's def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-16 

St. Mary's def. North Central, 25-16, 25-22 

Stanton def. Pender, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19

Stanton def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-23

Stuart at CWC

Summerland at Crofton

Superior at Fairbury

Tekamah-Herman at Madison

Thayer Central at Fillmore Central

Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-19, 25-20, 25-11

Wakefield at Randolph

Wakefield at Walthill

Wausa at Winside

Weeping Water at Falls City

West Holt def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-12, 25-20

Wisner-Pilger def. Pender

York def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-15

HIGHLIGHTS

Kearney 3, Lincoln High 0: Faith Van Eck recorded 20 kills, Holly Stoebner contributed 40 assists and Ivy Fox-Hays finished with 13 digs for the Links.

Lewiston 3, Parkview Christian 0: The Tigers handed the Patriots their 10th straight loss off the backs of Meagan Sanders' nine kills and Meagan Sanders six solo blocks.

Waverly 3, Lincoln Northwest 0: Caylee Rowley's 30 assists and Jaelyn Dicke's 14 kills were enough to lead Class B No. 4 Waverly over the Falcons.

