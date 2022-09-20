Prep volleyball scores, 9/20

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bishop Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran
Kearney def. Lincoln High, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20
Lincoln Christian at Diller-Odell
Lincoln East at Fremont
Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-22, 25-14
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-14, 25-9
Lourdes CC at Lincoln Christian
Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast
Waverly def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-15, 25-12, 25-12
OTHER SCHOOLS
People are also reading…
Adams Central at St. Paul
Alliance at Gordon-Rushville
Alma at Medicine Valley
Anselmo-Merna def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-17
Arlington at Louisville
Axtell at Giltner
Axtell def. Harvard, 25-10, 25-8
BDS def. Nebraska Lutheran, 26-24, 25-14
BDS def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-16, 25-18
Bellevue East at Omaha Central
Bennington def. Elkhorn
Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-17, 29-27
Bishop Neumann at Archbishop Bergan
Boyd County at North Central
Boys Town at Cornerstone Christian
Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-22, 25-17
Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-21, 18-25, 25-10
Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-21, 25-6
Burwell def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-11
Centennital def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-12, 25-17
Central Valley at Twin Loup
Sidney def. Chase County, 25-19, 20-25, 28-26, 25-15
Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-11, 25-11
Columbus Lakeview def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-11
Cozad at Holdrege
Cozad at Ogallala
Crawford at Edgemont, SD
Crete at Hastings
DC West at Yutan
David City def. Cross County
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-5, 25-19, 25-9
Dorchester def. Osceola, 25-14, 26-24, 12-25, 25-9
Elba at High Plains
Elba at St. Edward
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-13, 25-13
Elmwood-Murdock def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-14, 25-13
Exeter-Milligan def. Friend, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12
Falls City SH def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-11
Freeman def. Falls City, 26-24, 25-15
Freeman def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-10
Fullerton def. CWC, 25-7, 25-18
Fullerton def. Stuart, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20
Bayard def. Garden County, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14
Garden County at Leyton
Gibbon def. Arcadia/Loup City 22-25, 26-24, 28-26
Gothenburg def. Crete, 25-16, 25-21
Gothenburg at Hastings
Grand Island CC def. Aquinas, 25-6, 25-15, 25-9
Gretna at Millard West
Guardian Angels CC def. Homer, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9
HTRS at Auburn
Hartington Cedar Catholic at Pierce
Hartington-Newcastle at Bloomfield
Harvard at Giltner
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-22, 25-13
Heartland at Hampton
Hershey def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15
Hitchcock County at Rawlins County, KS
Hitchcock County at Wallace County, KS
Howells-Dodge def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 21-25, 28-26, 25-19
Humphrey/LHF def. Logan View/S-S, 13-25, 25-23, 25-23
Humphrey/LHF def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-21
Lawrence-Nelson at Fillmore Central
Lawrence-Nelson at Thayer Central
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16
Leyton at Bayard
Logan View/S-S def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-20
Loomis def. Bertrand, 26-24, 25-21
Loomis def. Franklin, 25-11, 25-11
Lourdes CC at Diller-Odell
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Wynot
Malcolm at York
Malcolm def. Plattsmouth, 25-7, 25-23
Meridian at East Butler
Morrill def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-20
Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-13, 26-24
Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-13, 25-8
Northwest at Aurora
O'Neill at Creighton
North Bend Central def. Oakland-Craig, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-22
Ogallala def. Holdrege, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15
Omaha Brownell Talbot at Mead
Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha Benson
Omaha Gross at Ralston
Omaha Marian at Bellevue West
Omaha Nation at Winnebago
Omaha North at Omaha Burke
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-14, 25-10
Omaha South at Omaha Westview
Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South
Ord def. Central City, 25-17, 25-14
Ord def. Sandy Creek, 25-9, 25-10
Osmond at Neligh-Oakdale
Overton def. Brady, 26-6, 25-12, 25-9
Palmer def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-22, 25-18
Papillion-La Vista at Millard North
Plainview at Elkhorn Valley
Platteview at Omaha Duchesne
Ponca at Bancroft-Rosalie
Potter-Dix 25-20, 25-17
Randolph def. Walthill, 25-18, 16-25, 26-24
Ravenna at Wood River
Raymond Central at Milford
S-E-M def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21
Sandy Creek at Central City
Sandy Creek at Ord
Scotus Central Catholic at Battle Creek
Shelby/Rising City at Nebraska Lutheran
Shelton def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-11, 25-18
Shelton def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-10
Silver Lake at Kenesaw
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Anselmo-Merna 25-23, 30-28
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-19
South Sioux City at Omaha Roncalli
Southern at Falls City SH
Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-23, 25-15
Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 26-24, 25-15
St. Edward at High Plains
St. Mary's def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-16
St. Mary's def. North Central, 25-16, 25-22
Stanton def. Pender, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19
Stanton def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-23
Stuart at CWC
Summerland at Crofton
Superior at Fairbury
Tekamah-Herman at Madison
Thayer Central at Fillmore Central
Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-19, 25-20, 25-11
Wakefield at Randolph
Wakefield at Walthill
Wausa at Winside
Weeping Water at Falls City
West Holt def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-12, 25-20
Wisner-Pilger def. Pender
York def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-15
HIGHLIGHTS
Kearney 3, Lincoln High 0: Faith Van Eck recorded 20 kills, Holly Stoebner contributed 40 assists and Ivy Fox-Hays finished with 13 digs for the Links.
Lewiston 3, Parkview Christian 0: The Tigers handed the Patriots their 10th straight loss off the backs of Meagan Sanders' nine kills and Meagan Sanders six solo blocks.
Waverly 3, Lincoln Northwest 0: Caylee Rowley's 30 assists and Jaelyn Dicke's 14 kills were enough to lead Class B No. 4 Waverly over the Falcons.