agate

Prep volleyball scores, 9/15

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-12, 25-15, 25-11

Lincoln Christian def. Syracuse, 19-25, 25-21, 26-24

Lincoln High def. Omaha Benson, 25-20, 25-20

Lincoln High def. Omaha Northwest, 25-20, 25-20

Nebraska Lutheran def. College View, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18

Platteview def. Lincoln Christian, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 26-28, 25-21, 25-15

Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-10

Ainsworth def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-23, 25-20

Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-22, 28-26, 19-25, 25-17

Ansley-Litchfield def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-12, 25-8, 28-13

Arapahoe def. Bertrand, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19

Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-11, 25-12, 25-9

Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-15, 25-16

Axtell def. Loomis, 25-19, 25-18

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Winnebago, 25-5, 25-15, 25-18

Bennington def. Omaha Gross, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Westview, 25-14, 25-10, 25-15

Brady def. Maxwell, 25-17, 19-25, 25-5, 22-25, 17-15

Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21

Columbus Lakeview def. Battle Creek, 11-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15

Crete def. Fairbury, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16

Cross County def. Heartland, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15

Deshler def. Franklin, 25-17, 25-16

Deshler def. Kenesaw, 25-20, 25-15

Dorchester def. Friend, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15

East Butler def. Mead, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15

Elgin/PJ def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-21, 27-25

Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-21

Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16

Falls City def. Auburn, 25-17, 25-8

Falls City def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19

Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-13, 25-22

Giltner def. Palmer, 20-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21

Grand Island def. Kearney, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23

Guardian Angels CC def. O'Neill, 25-10, 25-20, 26-24

Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-14, 19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13

Howells-Dodge def. Logan View/SS, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17

Humphrey SF def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14

Hyannis def. Mullen, 25-20, 27-29, 25-12, 25-17

Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18

Lourdes CC def. Brownell Talbot, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20

Lutheran High Northeast def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19

Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21

Malcolm def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-27, 25-17, 25-18

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-20, 25-11

McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24

Medicine Valley def. Hitchcock County, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, 14-25, 15-8

Millard South def. Elkhorn North, 25-10, 25-11, 25-7

Nebraska Christian def. Burwell, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23

Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-18, 30-28

Nebraska City def. Auburn, 25-20, 25-13

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15

Norfolk Catholic def. Boone Central, 25-18, 25-14

Norfolk Catholic def. Stanton, 25-10, 25-12

North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20

North Central def. Elkhorn Valley, 26-28, 13-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-10

Oakland-Craig def. Wahoo, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-15

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha North, 25-23, 25-22

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-5, 26-24, 25-17 (3-0)

Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-11, 25-12

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-18

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-12, 19-25, 25-22

Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-9, 25-19

Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-10, 25-3

Phillipsburg, Kan. def. Alma, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21

Pierce def. Crofton, 25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-20

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17

Plainview def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-16, 25-16, 23-25, 17-25, 15-11

Ponca def. Homer, 25-23, 25-19, 25-12

Raymond Central def. Fort Calhoun, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19

Shelton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-9, 25-20, 25-15

Southern Valley def. Bertrand, 25-15, 25-23

Stuart def. Gregory, S.D., 25-23, 25-23, 25-17

Sutton def. Centennial, 25-27, 27-25, 25-21, 25-21

Syracuse def. Platteview, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19

Wakefield def. Pender, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18

Wausa def. Randolph, 25-21, 26-24, 25-14

West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14

Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20

Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19

Yutan def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-14, 25-11

MUDECAS 

Freeman def. Diller-Odell, 27-25, 25-18

Lewiston def. Pawnee City, 26-24, 25-13

A Division

3rd--Falls City SH def. Johnson-Brock, 25-20, 25-8

1st--BDS def. Palmyra, 25-13, 25-18

B Division

3rd--Johnson County Central def. HTRS, 25-13, 25-23

1st--Meridian def. Tri County, 25-14, 25-21

