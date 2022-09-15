Prep volleyball scores, 9/15

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-12, 25-15, 25-11
Lincoln Christian def. Syracuse, 19-25, 25-21, 26-24
Lincoln High def. Omaha Benson, 25-20, 25-20
Lincoln High def. Omaha Northwest, 25-20, 25-20
Nebraska Lutheran def. College View, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18
Platteview def. Lincoln Christian, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 26-28, 25-21, 25-15
Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-10
Ainsworth def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-23, 25-20
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-22, 28-26, 19-25, 25-17
Ansley-Litchfield def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-12, 25-8, 28-13
Arapahoe def. Bertrand, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19
Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-11, 25-12, 25-9
Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-15, 25-16
Axtell def. Loomis, 25-19, 25-18
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Winnebago, 25-5, 25-15, 25-18
Bennington def. Omaha Gross, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Westview, 25-14, 25-10, 25-15
Brady def. Maxwell, 25-17, 19-25, 25-5, 22-25, 17-15
Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21
Columbus Lakeview def. Battle Creek, 11-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15
Crete def. Fairbury, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16
Cross County def. Heartland, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15
Deshler def. Franklin, 25-17, 25-16
Deshler def. Kenesaw, 25-20, 25-15
Dorchester def. Friend, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15
East Butler def. Mead, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15
Elgin/PJ def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-21, 27-25
Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-21
Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16
Falls City def. Auburn, 25-17, 25-8
Falls City def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19
Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-13, 25-22
Giltner def. Palmer, 20-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21
Grand Island def. Kearney, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23
Guardian Angels CC def. O'Neill, 25-10, 25-20, 26-24
Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-14, 19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13
Howells-Dodge def. Logan View/SS, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17
Humphrey SF def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14
Hyannis def. Mullen, 25-20, 27-29, 25-12, 25-17
Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18
Lourdes CC def. Brownell Talbot, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20
Lutheran High Northeast def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19
Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21
Malcolm def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-27, 25-17, 25-18
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-20, 25-11
McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24
Medicine Valley def. Hitchcock County, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, 14-25, 15-8
Millard South def. Elkhorn North, 25-10, 25-11, 25-7
Nebraska Christian def. Burwell, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23
Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-18, 30-28
Nebraska City def. Auburn, 25-20, 25-13
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15
Norfolk Catholic def. Boone Central, 25-18, 25-14
Norfolk Catholic def. Stanton, 25-10, 25-12
North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20
North Central def. Elkhorn Valley, 26-28, 13-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-10
Oakland-Craig def. Wahoo, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-15
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha North, 25-23, 25-22
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-5, 26-24, 25-17 (3-0)
Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-11, 25-12
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-18
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-12, 19-25, 25-22
Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-9, 25-19
Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-10, 25-3
Phillipsburg, Kan. def. Alma, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21
Pierce def. Crofton, 25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-20
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17
Plainview def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-16, 25-16, 23-25, 17-25, 15-11
Ponca def. Homer, 25-23, 25-19, 25-12
Raymond Central def. Fort Calhoun, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19
Shelton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-9, 25-20, 25-15
Southern Valley def. Bertrand, 25-15, 25-23
Stuart def. Gregory, S.D., 25-23, 25-23, 25-17
Sutton def. Centennial, 25-27, 27-25, 25-21, 25-21
Syracuse def. Platteview, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19
Wakefield def. Pender, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18
Wausa def. Randolph, 25-21, 26-24, 25-14
West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14
Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20
Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19
Yutan def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-14, 25-11
MUDECAS
Freeman def. Diller-Odell, 27-25, 25-18
Lewiston def. Pawnee City, 26-24, 25-13
A Division
3rd--Falls City SH def. Johnson-Brock, 25-20, 25-8
1st--BDS def. Palmyra, 25-13, 25-18
B Division
3rd--Johnson County Central def. HTRS, 25-13, 25-23
1st--Meridian def. Tri County, 25-14, 25-21