Prep volleyball scores, 9/13

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont def. Lincoln High, 20-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20

Mead def. College View, 25-22, 25-15, 25-10

Lincoln Christian def. Bishop Neumann, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21

Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-19, 25-12

Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10

Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 19-25, 23-25, 25-23, 27-25, 15-9

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 25-22, 8-25, 26-28, 15-13

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

Freeman def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-20, 25-21

Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-14, 25-7

Pawnee City def. Southern, 25-23, 25-21

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central at Aurora

Ainsworth at West Holt

Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-21

Alma def. Cozad, 25-21, 25-15

Amherst def. S-E-M, 3-0

Ansley-Litchfield def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-15, 25-13

Arapahoe def. Cozad, 25-21, 25-15

Archbishop Bergan def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-13, 25-8

Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington

Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-17

Bayard def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13

Bennington def. Bellevue West, 25-19, 25-19

Bennington def. Platteview, 25-14, 25-15

Boyd County at Creighton

Boyd County def. Summerland, 25-11, 25-15

Cambridge def. Loomis, 25-9, 25-15, 25-12

Central City def. Gibbon, 25-22, 25-14

Central Valley def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-22, 26-24

Central Valley def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-21, 25-22

Centura at St. Paul

Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-10, 25-15

Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-20

Cody-Kilgore at Hyannis

Columbus at Kearney

Cornerstone Christian at Iowa School for the Deaf, IA

Crofton def. Boone Central, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19

Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-8, 25-14

Cross County def. Osceola, 25-13, 25-5

David City def. Milford, 25-16, 25-21

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Central City, 25-18, 25-12

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gibbon, 25-20, 25-19

Dorchester def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14

Dundy Co.-Stratton at Brady

East Butler def. Raymond Central, 15-25, 25-14, 25-23

Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-12, 25-7, 25-11

Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13

Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-22

Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-14

Fairbury at Centennial

Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-21, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11

GACC def. Wayne, 25-10, 25-17, 25-9

Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-16

Garden County def. South Platte, 25-22, 25-15

Gering at Scottsbluff

Gothenburg def. North Platte SP, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15

Grand Island CC def. Wood River, 25-10, 25-7, 25-19

Gretna def. Bellevue East, 25-4, 25-18, 25-16

Harvard at Kenesaw

Harvard at Lawrence-Nelson

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-10, 25-15, 25-5

Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-16, 25-20

Heartland def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-8, 25-19

Hemingford at Edgemont, SD

High Plains def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-16

Hitchcock County at Maywood-Hayes Center

Holdrege at York

Homer at Osmond

Homer def. Winside, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21

Howells-Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23

Laurel-C-C at Tri County Northeast

Lawrence-Nelson at Kenesaw

Louisville at Conestoga

Lourdes CC at Wayne

Lourdes CC def. Hamburg, IA, 25-4, 25-12, 25-10

Malcolm def. David City, 20-25, 25-10, 25-11

Malcolm def. Milford, 25-18, 25-11

McCook at Hershey

McCool Junction at Osceola

Millard North def. Omaha Westview, 25-13, 25-5, 25-6

Millard South at Omaha Bryan

Millard West def. Omaha Central, 25-6, 25-9, 25-9

Morrill def. Minatare, 25-19, 26-24

Morrill def. Sioux County, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23

Mullen at Sutherland

Nebraska City def. Plattsmouth, 25-13, 27-29, 25-22

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Santee, 25-14, 25-20

Norfolk Catholic at Hartington CC

Norris def. Waverly, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22

North Central at Pleasanton

North Central at Twin Loup

North Platte def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-16, 25-15

O'Neill at Lutheran High Northeast

Oakland-Craig def. Humphrey/LHF, 25-16, 25-16, 25-10

Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista South

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Mercy, 25-22, 25-10, 25-20

Omaha Marian def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-6, 25-4, 25-5

Omaha North at Omaha Westside

Omaha Skutt def. South Sioux City, 25-6, 25-7, 25-13

Omaha South at Papillion-La Vista

Overton def. Maxwell, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9

Pierce at Battle Creek

Plainview at Wausa

Platteview def. Bellevue West, 29-27, 25-23

Pleasanton at Twin Loup

Ponca at Winnebago

Randolph def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16

Red Cloud at Silver Lake

Riverside def. High Plains Community, 25-20, 25-19

Riverside def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-19

Schuyler at Crete

Sedgwick County (Julesburg/Revere), CO at Chase County

Seward def. Ralston, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11

Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-34, 25-13

Shelton def. Axtell, 29-27, 25-13

Shelton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-17

Sidney at Bridgeport

Sidney def. Chadron, 25-20, 28-26

Sioux County at Minatare

Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-23, 25-16

South Loup def. Brady, 25-10, 25-15

South Loup def. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 25-8, 25-6

South Platte at Creek Valley

Southwest def.Wauneta-Palisade, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16

St. Mary's at Santee

St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 27-25

Summerland def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-16

Sutton def. Superior, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22

Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-14

Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-11, 25-13

Tekamah-Herman def. West Point-Beemer

Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17

Wallace def. Mullen, 25-5, 25-7

Wallace def. Sutherland, 25-11, 25-16

Weeping Water at Brownell Talbot

Winside def. Osmond 25-7, 25-17

Wynot at Bloomfield

Yutan def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-13

Yutan def. Raymond Central, 25-21, 25-20

Fremont 3, Lincoln High 1: Holly Stoebner led the Links with 34 set assists, 20 digs and two blocks. Faith Van Eck had 13 kills and Haidyn Case had three aces.

Lincoln Lutheran 3, Auburn 0: Abby Wachal recorded 18 kills, Keri Leimbach four aces and 11 digs, Elecea Saathoff 18 assists and Jordan Ernstmeyer three blocks for the Class C-2 No. 1 Warriors in their 12th straight victory.

Lincoln North Star 3, Norfolk 2: The Navigators bounced back after losing the first two sets to win three straight on the road. Ali Jacobs, Hailey Boltz and Macy Roth combined for 51 kills, Abby Lottman led all players with 49 set assists, Roth finished with six aces served, Avery Bowen and Ali Jacobs had four blocks and Roth recorded 17 digs.

Lincoln Southwest 3, Grand Island 0: The Class A No. 1 Silver Hawks extended their perfect season to 6-0. Alexa Gobel and Brinly Christensen. Gobel each had a game-high 13 kills, while Christensen led the team with eight digs.