Prep volleyball scores, 9/13

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont def. Lincoln High, 20-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20
Mead def. College View, 25-22, 25-15, 25-10
Lincoln Christian def. Bishop Neumann, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21
Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-19, 25-12
Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10
Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 19-25, 23-25, 25-23, 27-25, 15-9
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 25-22, 8-25, 26-28, 15-13
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
Freeman def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-20, 25-21
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-14, 25-7
Pawnee City def. Southern, 25-23, 25-21
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central at Aurora
Ainsworth at West Holt
Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-21
Alma def. Cozad, 25-21, 25-15
Amherst def. S-E-M, 3-0
Ansley-Litchfield def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-15, 25-13
Arapahoe def. Cozad, 25-21, 25-15
Archbishop Bergan def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-13, 25-8
Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-17
Bayard def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13
Bennington def. Bellevue West, 25-19, 25-19
Bennington def. Platteview, 25-14, 25-15
Boyd County at Creighton
Boyd County def. Summerland, 25-11, 25-15
Cambridge def. Loomis, 25-9, 25-15, 25-12
Central City def. Gibbon, 25-22, 25-14
Central Valley def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-22, 26-24
Central Valley def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-21, 25-22
Centura at St. Paul
Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-10, 25-15
Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-20
Cody-Kilgore at Hyannis
Columbus at Kearney
Cornerstone Christian at Iowa School for the Deaf, IA
Crofton def. Boone Central, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19
Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-8, 25-14
Cross County def. Osceola, 25-13, 25-5
David City def. Milford, 25-16, 25-21
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Central City, 25-18, 25-12
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gibbon, 25-20, 25-19
Dorchester def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14
Dundy Co.-Stratton at Brady
East Butler def. Raymond Central, 15-25, 25-14, 25-23
Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-12, 25-7, 25-11
Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13
Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-22
Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-14
Fairbury at Centennial
Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-21, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11
GACC def. Wayne, 25-10, 25-17, 25-9
Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-16
Garden County def. South Platte, 25-22, 25-15
Gering at Scottsbluff
Gothenburg def. North Platte SP, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15
Grand Island CC def. Wood River, 25-10, 25-7, 25-19
Gretna def. Bellevue East, 25-4, 25-18, 25-16
Harvard at Kenesaw
Harvard at Lawrence-Nelson
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-10, 25-15, 25-5
Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-16, 25-20
Heartland def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-8, 25-19
Hemingford at Edgemont, SD
High Plains def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-16
Hitchcock County at Maywood-Hayes Center
Holdrege at York
Homer at Osmond
Homer def. Winside, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21
Howells-Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23
Laurel-C-C at Tri County Northeast
Lawrence-Nelson at Kenesaw
Louisville at Conestoga
Lourdes CC at Wayne
Lourdes CC def. Hamburg, IA, 25-4, 25-12, 25-10
Malcolm def. David City, 20-25, 25-10, 25-11
Malcolm def. Milford, 25-18, 25-11
McCook at Hershey
McCool Junction at Osceola
Millard North def. Omaha Westview, 25-13, 25-5, 25-6
Millard South at Omaha Bryan
Millard West def. Omaha Central, 25-6, 25-9, 25-9
Morrill def. Minatare, 25-19, 26-24
Morrill def. Sioux County, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23
Mullen at Sutherland
Nebraska City def. Plattsmouth, 25-13, 27-29, 25-22
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Santee, 25-14, 25-20
Norfolk Catholic at Hartington CC
Norris def. Waverly, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22
North Central at Pleasanton
North Central at Twin Loup
North Platte def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-16, 25-15
O'Neill at Lutheran High Northeast
Oakland-Craig def. Humphrey/LHF, 25-16, 25-16, 25-10
Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista South
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Mercy, 25-22, 25-10, 25-20
Omaha Marian def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-6, 25-4, 25-5
Omaha North at Omaha Westside
Omaha Skutt def. South Sioux City, 25-6, 25-7, 25-13
Omaha South at Papillion-La Vista
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9
Pierce at Battle Creek
Plainview at Wausa
Platteview def. Bellevue West, 29-27, 25-23
Pleasanton at Twin Loup
Ponca at Winnebago
Randolph def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16
Red Cloud at Silver Lake
Riverside def. High Plains Community, 25-20, 25-19
Riverside def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-19
Schuyler at Crete
Sedgwick County (Julesburg/Revere), CO at Chase County
Seward def. Ralston, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11
Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-34, 25-13
Shelton def. Axtell, 29-27, 25-13
Shelton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-17
Sidney at Bridgeport
Sidney def. Chadron, 25-20, 28-26
Sioux County at Minatare
Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-23, 25-16
South Loup def. Brady, 25-10, 25-15
South Loup def. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 25-8, 25-6
South Platte at Creek Valley
Southwest def.Wauneta-Palisade, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16
St. Mary's at Santee
St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 27-25
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-16
Sutton def. Superior, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22
Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-14
Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-11, 25-13
Tekamah-Herman def. West Point-Beemer
Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17
Wallace def. Mullen, 25-5, 25-7
Wallace def. Sutherland, 25-11, 25-16
Weeping Water at Brownell Talbot
Winside def. Osmond 25-7, 25-17
Wynot at Bloomfield
Yutan def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-13
Yutan def. Raymond Central, 25-21, 25-20
Fremont 3, Lincoln High 1: Holly Stoebner led the Links with 34 set assists, 20 digs and two blocks. Faith Van Eck had 13 kills and Haidyn Case had three aces.
Lincoln Lutheran 3, Auburn 0: Abby Wachal recorded 18 kills, Keri Leimbach four aces and 11 digs, Elecea Saathoff 18 assists and Jordan Ernstmeyer three blocks for the Class C-2 No. 1 Warriors in their 12th straight victory.
Lincoln North Star 3, Norfolk 2: The Navigators bounced back after losing the first two sets to win three straight on the road. Ali Jacobs, Hailey Boltz and Macy Roth combined for 51 kills, Abby Lottman led all players with 49 set assists, Roth finished with six aces served, Avery Bowen and Ali Jacobs had four blocks and Roth recorded 17 digs.
Lincoln Southwest 3, Grand Island 0: The Class A No. 1 Silver Hawks extended their perfect season to 6-0. Alexa Gobel and Brinly Christensen. Gobel each had a game-high 13 kills, while Christensen led the team with eight digs.