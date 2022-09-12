Prep volleyball scores, 9/12

CITY SCHOOLS
College View def. Boys Town 25-21, 25-17
College View def. Heartland Christian, IA, 25-23, 25-17
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
BDS def. Sterling, 25-23, 28-26
Diller-Odell vs. Johnson-Brock
Sacred Hart vs. Exeter-Milligan
HTRS vs. Parkview Christian
Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-21, 25-17
Meridian def. Pawnee City, 25-9, 25-21
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bloomfield def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-19
Bloomfield def. Madison, 25-10, 25-17
Heartland Christian, IA def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-22
Logan View/S-S at North Bend Central
Logan View/S-S at Stanton
Neligh-Oakdale def. Madison, 25-23, 25-7
North Bend Central def. Stanton, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12
Ord def. Gibbon, 25-11, 25-11
Ord def. Ravenna, 25-11, 25-11
Perkins County def. Arthur County, 25-17, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23
Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-23
Tri County Northeast at Omaha Nation
