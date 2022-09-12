 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/12

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View def. Boys Town 25-21, 25-17

College View def. Heartland Christian, IA, 25-23, 25-17

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT 

DIVSION A 

BDS def. Sterling, 25-23, 28-26

Diller-Odell vs. Johnson-Brock

Freeman vs. Palmyra 

Sacred Hart vs. Exeter-Milligan 

DIVISION B 

HTRS vs. Parkview Christian

Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-21, 25-17

Meridian def. Pawnee City, 25-9, 25-21

Tri County vs. Lewiston  

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bloomfield def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-19

Bloomfield def. Madison, 25-10, 25-17

Heartland Christian, IA def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-22 

Logan View/S-S at North Bend Central

Logan View/S-S at Stanton

Neligh-Oakdale def. Madison, 25-23, 25-7

North Bend Central def. Stanton, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12

Ord def. Gibbon, 25-11, 25-11

Ord def. Ravenna, 25-11, 25-11

Perkins County def. Arthur County, 25-17, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23

Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-23

Tri County Northeast at Omaha Nation

