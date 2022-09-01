Prep volleyball scores, 9/1

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lourdes CC, 25-12, 25-22
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 25-17
Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, 28-26, 19-17
Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-12
Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-21
Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northeast, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23
Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10
Alma def. Bertrand, 25-21, 25-16
Amherst def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-10, 25-13
Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-11
Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 27-29, 25-22
Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 25-17, 20-25, 27-25
Archbishop Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-6, 25-12
Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-5, 25-14
BDS def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-13, 25-21
BDS def. Hampton, 25-13, 25-12
Bayard def. Morrill, 25-7, 25-18, 25-18
Bellevue East def. Omaha Westview, 25-15, 25-9, 25-9
Boyd County def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-21, 25-15
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-6, 25-14
Brady def. Maxwell, 25-21, 25-16, 25-27, 25-21
Cambridge def. Bertrand, 25-4, 25-7
Centennial def. Milford, 23-25, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12
Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-5
Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22
Crofton def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-19
Deshler def. Mead, 25-19, 25-21
Diller-Odell def. Mead, 25-14, 25-12
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-22
Dorchester def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22
East Butler def. Giltner, 25-17, 16-25, 25-16
Elgin/PJ def. CWC, 25-12, 25-9
Elgin/PJ def. Stuart, 16-25, 25-16, 25-14
Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-17, 25-22
Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 26-24, 25-21
Elmwood-Murdock def. Freeman, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22
Exeter-Milligan def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-17
Fairbury def. Auburn, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-21
Falls City def. HTRS, 25-17, 25-10
Falls City def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-23, 25-20
Freeman def. Johnson-Brock, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20
Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22
Grand Island CC def. Hastings SC, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16
Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-20
Hemingford def. Mitchell, 25-23, 26-28, 25-19, 25-23
Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-19
High Plains def. Giltner, 25-15, 25-18
Homer def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-13
Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 25-17, 25-15
HTRS def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 25-23
Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23
Kenesaw def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-27, 25-21, 25-22
Laurel-C-C def. Randolph, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-6, 25-9
Lewiston def. Southern, 20-25, 25-9, 25-16
Loomis def. Pleasanton, 25-22, 18-25, 26-24
Lutheran High Northeast def. Guardian Angels CC, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16
Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-11, 25-4, 25-12
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-18, 25-14
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-23, 16-25, 27-25
Minden def. Lexington, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15
Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-15, 28-14
Nebraska Christian def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-14
Nebraska City def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-20, 27-25, 25-23
Neligh-Oakdale def. Santee, 25-17, 25-11
Norris def. Bennington, 25-20, 26-24, 25-19
North Bend Central def. Archbishop Bergan, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19
North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-9
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-16, 29-27
O'Neill def. Boone Central, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23
Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-13, 25-19
Oakland-Craig def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-20
Ogallala def. North Platte, 25-11, 25-14
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-8, 25-6, 25-3
Overton def. Loomis, 25-10, 25-16
Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-21, 25-15
Palmyra def. Dorchester, 25-18, 25-18
Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-22, 25-13
Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23
Paxton def. Garden County, 25-21, 25-13, 25-17
Pender def. Wayne, 25-18, 25-21
Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-13, 25-15
Red Cloud def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-13
Red Cloud def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-18
Seward def. Columbus Lakeview, 13-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-17, 15-13
Shelton def. Franklin, 25-11, 25-9
Shelton def. Harvard, 25-6, 25-12
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-16
Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-12, 25-16, 25-8
Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-14, 25-10
St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-15
Sterling def. Deshler, 25-13, 25-16
Summerland def. Plainview, 25-23, 25-17
Summerland def. St. Mary's, 25-18, 25-16
S-E-M def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-15
S-E-M def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-13
Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23
Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-9, 22-25, 25-14
Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-9, 25-17
Twin River def. Osceola, 25-27, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9
Vermillion, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-23, 25-10, 29-27
Wausa def. Winside, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14
Wisner-Pilger def. Wakefield, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 25-17, 25-13
Wood River def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 25-23
Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13
Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-6, 25-11, 25-11
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln North Star 3, Fremont 2: The Navigators won a thriller in Fremont to secure their second win and end Fremont's four-game winning streak.
Lincoln Pius X 2, Columbus 0: Mikenna Humm finished with a game-high 11 digs for Lincoln Pius X. Other key contributors for the Thunderbolts include Lanie Brott's four kills and Adison Markowski's 13 assists.
Lincoln Pius X 2, Grand Island 0: Gia Miller and Lanie Brott combined for 12 kills and Adison Markowski finished with 21 assists for the Thunderbolts.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Concordia 0: Abby Wachal recorded 14 of Lincoln Lutheran's 26 kills. Other Warriors contributors include Elecea Saathoff with 12 assists and Keri Leimbach with eight digs.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Lourdes CC 0: Abby Wachal's 11 kills, Keri Leimbach's 10 digs and Jillian Donovan's 11 assists led the Warriors to victory.
Nebraska City 3, Ashland-Greenwood 0: Brooke Thorne and Halle Thompson combined for 22 kills for the Pioneers. Thorne led all players with 12 kills, Halle Thompson had eight service aces and 13 digs.