Prep volleyball scores, 9/1

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lourdes CC, 25-12, 25-22

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 25-17

Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, 28-26, 19-17

Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-12

Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-21

Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northeast, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23

Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10

Alma def. Bertrand, 25-21, 25-16

Amherst def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-10, 25-13

Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-15, 25-11

Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 27-29, 25-22

Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 25-17, 20-25, 27-25

Archbishop Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-6, 25-12

Axtell def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-5, 25-14

BDS def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-13, 25-21

BDS def. Hampton, 25-13, 25-12

Bayard def. Morrill, 25-7, 25-18, 25-18

Bellevue East def. Omaha Westview, 25-15, 25-9, 25-9

Boyd County def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-21, 25-15

Boyd County def. Santee, 25-6, 25-14

Brady def. Maxwell, 25-21, 25-16, 25-27, 25-21

Cambridge def. Bertrand, 25-4, 25-7

Centennial def. Milford, 23-25, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12

Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-5

Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22

Crofton def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-19

Deshler def. Mead, 25-19, 25-21

Diller-Odell def. Mead, 25-14, 25-12

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-22

Dorchester def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22

East Butler def. Giltner, 25-17, 16-25, 25-16

Elgin/PJ def. CWC, 25-12, 25-9

Elgin/PJ def. Stuart, 16-25, 25-16, 25-14

Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-17, 25-22

Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 26-24, 25-21

Elmwood-Murdock def. Freeman, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22

Exeter-Milligan def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-17

Fairbury def. Auburn, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-21

Falls City def. HTRS, 25-17, 25-10

Falls City def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-23, 25-20

Freeman def. Johnson-Brock, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20

Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22

Grand Island CC def. Hastings SC, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16

Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-20

Hemingford def. Mitchell, 25-23, 26-28, 25-19, 25-23

Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-19

High Plains def. Giltner, 25-15, 25-18

Homer def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-13

Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 25-17, 25-15

HTRS def. Johnson County Central, 25-15, 25-23

Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23

Kenesaw def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-27, 25-21, 25-22

Laurel-C-C def. Randolph, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21

Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-6, 25-9

Lewiston def. Southern, 20-25, 25-9, 25-16

Loomis def. Pleasanton, 25-22, 18-25, 26-24

Lutheran High Northeast def. Guardian Angels CC, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16

Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-11, 25-4, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-18, 25-14

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-23, 16-25, 27-25

Minden def. Lexington, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15

Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-15, 28-14

Nebraska Christian def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-14

Nebraska City def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-20, 27-25, 25-23

Neligh-Oakdale def. Santee, 25-17, 25-11

Norris def. Bennington, 25-20, 26-24, 25-19

North Bend Central def. Archbishop Bergan, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19

North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-9

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-16, 29-27

O'Neill def. Boone Central, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23

Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-13, 25-19

Oakland-Craig def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-20

Ogallala def. North Platte, 25-11, 25-14

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-8, 25-6, 25-3

Overton def. Loomis, 25-10, 25-16

Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-21, 25-15

Palmyra def. Dorchester, 25-18, 25-18

Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-22, 25-13

Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 25-15, 25-23

Paxton def. Garden County, 25-21, 25-13, 25-17

Pender def. Wayne, 25-18, 25-21

Ponca def. Tri County Northeast, 25-13, 25-15

Red Cloud def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-13

Red Cloud def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-18

Seward def. Columbus Lakeview, 13-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-17, 15-13

Shelton def. Franklin, 25-11, 25-9

Shelton def. Harvard, 25-6, 25-12

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-16

Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-12, 25-16, 25-8

Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-14, 25-10

St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-17, 25-15

Sterling def. Deshler, 25-13, 25-16

Summerland def. Plainview, 25-23, 25-17

Summerland def. St. Mary's, 25-18, 25-16

S-E-M def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-15

S-E-M def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-13

Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23

Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-9, 22-25, 25-14

Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-9, 25-17

Twin River def. Osceola, 25-27, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9

Vermillion, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-23, 25-10, 29-27

Wausa def. Winside, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14

Wisner-Pilger def. Wakefield, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 25-17, 25-13

Wood River def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 25-23

Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13

Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-6, 25-11, 25-11

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln North Star 3, Fremont 2: The Navigators won a thriller in Fremont to secure their second win and end Fremont's four-game winning streak.

Lincoln Pius X 2, Columbus 0: Mikenna Humm finished with a game-high 11 digs for Lincoln Pius X. Other key contributors for the Thunderbolts include Lanie Brott's four kills and Adison Markowski's 13 assists.

Lincoln Pius X 2, Grand Island 0: Gia Miller and Lanie Brott combined for 12 kills and Adison Markowski finished with 21 assists for the Thunderbolts.

Lincoln Lutheran 2, Concordia 0: Abby Wachal recorded 14 of Lincoln Lutheran's 26 kills. Other Warriors contributors include Elecea Saathoff with 12 assists and Keri Leimbach with eight digs.

Lincoln Lutheran 2, Lourdes CC 0: Abby Wachal's 11 kills, Keri Leimbach's 10 digs and Jillian Donovan's 11 assists led the Warriors to victory.

Nebraska City 3, Ashland-Greenwood 0: Brooke Thorne and Halle Thompson combined for 22 kills for the Pioneers. Thorne led all players with 12 kills, Halle Thompson had eight service aces and 13 digs.