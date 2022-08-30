Prep volleyball scores, 8/30

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 25-23, 25-14
Brownell Talbot at College View
Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 29-31, 15-7
Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-13, 25-7, 25-10
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln High, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 17-25, 25-18, 28-26
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-16, 26-24
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard North, 25-14, 25-17
Norris def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-7, 25-10, 25-13
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Hastings, 25-19, 25-10
Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 25-16
Amherst def. Holdrege, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15
Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 25-15, 25-13
BDS def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-8
Battle Creek def. Wakefield, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 25-20
Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-1
Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 15-11
Brady def. South Platte, 25-17, 12-25, 25-22
Bridgeport def. Gordon-Rushville, 26-24, 25-14
Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-17
Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-20, 25-8
Conestoga def. Weeping Water, 23-25, 20-25, 25-18, 26-24, 15-7
Crete def. Nebraska City, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23, 18-25, 15-4
Deshler def. Giltner, 25-10, 25-13
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia/Loup City, 28-26, 25-14
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Burwell, 26-24, 25-18, 25-27, 15-25, 15-8
Elkhorn North def. Bishop Neumann, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18
Elkhorn Valley def. O'Neill, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-8
Elmwood-Murdock def. Auburn, 22-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-13
Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-5, 25-16, 25-12
Garden County def. Banner County, 25-10, 25-6
Garden County def. Hay Springs, 25-12, 25-13
Gordon-Rushville def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-22
Grand Island CC def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-5, 25-15
Gretna def. Elkhorn South, 28-30, 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 15-7
Hay Springs def. Banner County, 25-12, 25-8
Heartland Lutheran def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-22
Hemingford def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23
Homer def. Walthill, 25-9, 25-17, 25-12
Howells-Dodge def. Clarkson/Leigh, 18-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 15-6
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Lewiston, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23
Johnson County Central def. Mead, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24
Loomis def. Kenesaw, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16
Malcolm def. Blair, 25-12, 25-22, 25-7
Medicine Valley def. Hi-Line, 29-27, 25-20, 13-25, 15-25, 15-8
Meridian def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-17
Meridian def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-20
Minden def. Chase County, 25-18, 25-21
Minden def. McCook, 25-13, 25-8
Nebraska Christian def. Elba, 25-23, 25-20
Nebraska Christian def. Gibbon, 25-19, 25-14
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Creighton, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22
Norfolk Catholic def. Guardian Angels CC, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18
North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-16
Omaha Benson def. Omaha South, 14-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-5, 25-3, 25-3
Omaha Burke def. Omaha Central, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20
Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Westview, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18
Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 26-24, 25-16, 25-20
Overton def. Ravenna, 25-6, 25-17, 25-17
Palmyra def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-18, 25-11
Paxton def. Sutherland, 25-19, 25-14, 25-10
Pender def. Logan View/S-S, 25-19, 25-14, 25-22
Plainview def. Winside, 25-18, 25-23
Red Cloud def. Giltner, 25-21, 25-11
Sandhills/Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-19, 25-13
Seward def. Adams Central, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19
Seward def. Hastings, 25-12, 25-20
Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 29-27, 25-14
Shelton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19
Silver Lake def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-22
South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-23, 25-17
St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-22
St. Mary's def. Winside, 25-16, 25-9
Sterling def. Freeman, 26-28, 25-20, 27-25, 25-21
Summerland def. CWC, 25-16, 25-7
Summerland def. Central Valley, 25-21, 25-17
Sutton def. BDS , 19-25, 31-29, 25-18
Sutton def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-14
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-22, 25-27, 25-20
Wahoo def. Ralston, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20
Wallace def. Arthur County, 25-16, 25-15
Wallace def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-22, 25-21
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Franklin, 25-15, 25-14
Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-12, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19
Yutan def. Syracuse, 25-23, 25-27, 28-26, 25-14
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran 3, Raymond Central 0: Abby Wachal had 15 kills and Elecea Saathoff had 17 assists for the Warriors, who also had 13 ace serves — including six from Sophie Wohlgemuth and five from Keri Leimbach.