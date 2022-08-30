 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 8/30

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 25-23, 25-14

Brownell Talbot at College View

Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 29-31, 15-7

Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-13, 25-7, 25-10

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln High, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 17-25, 25-18, 28-26 

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-16, 26-24

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20

Lincoln Southwest def. Millard North, 25-14, 25-17

Norris def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-7, 25-10, 25-13

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Hastings, 25-19, 25-10 

Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 25-16 

Amherst def. Holdrege, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 

Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 25-15, 25-13 

BDS def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-8 

Battle Creek def. Wakefield, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 25-20 

Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-1 

Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 15-11 

Brady def. South Platte, 25-17, 12-25, 25-22 

Bridgeport def. Gordon-Rushville, 26-24, 25-14

Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-17 

Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-20, 25-8 

Conestoga def. Weeping Water, 23-25, 20-25, 25-18, 26-24, 15-7

Crete def. Nebraska City, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23, 18-25, 15-4 

Deshler def. Giltner, 25-10, 25-13 

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia/Loup City, 28-26, 25-14 

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Burwell, 26-24, 25-18, 25-27, 15-25, 15-8 

Elkhorn North def. Bishop Neumann, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 

Elkhorn Valley def. O'Neill, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-8 

Elmwood-Murdock def. Auburn, 22-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-13 

Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-5, 25-16, 25-12 

Garden County def. Banner County, 25-10, 25-6 

Garden County def. Hay Springs, 25-12, 25-13 

Gordon-Rushville def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-22 

Grand Island CC def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-5, 25-15

Gretna def. Elkhorn South, 28-30, 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 15-7

Hay Springs def. Banner County, 25-12, 25-8 

Heartland Lutheran def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-22 

Hemingford def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23 

Homer def. Walthill, 25-9, 25-17, 25-12 

Howells-Dodge def. Clarkson/Leigh, 18-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 15-6 

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Lewiston, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23 

Johnson County Central def. Mead, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24

Loomis def. Kenesaw, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16 

Malcolm def. Blair, 25-12, 25-22, 25-7 

Medicine Valley def. Hi-Line, 29-27, 25-20, 13-25, 15-25, 15-8

Meridian def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-17 

Meridian def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-20 

Minden def. Chase County, 25-18, 25-21 

Minden def. McCook, 25-13, 25-8 

Nebraska Christian def. Elba, 25-23, 25-20 

Nebraska Christian def. Gibbon, 25-19, 25-14 

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Creighton, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22 

Norfolk Catholic def. Guardian Angels CC, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18 

North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-16 

Omaha Benson def. Omaha South, 14-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-5, 25-3, 25-3 

Omaha Burke def. Omaha Central, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 

Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Westview, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18 

Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 26-24, 25-16, 25-20 

Overton def. Ravenna, 25-6, 25-17, 25-17 

Palmyra def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-18, 25-11 

Paxton def. Sutherland, 25-19, 25-14, 25-10 

Pender def. Logan View/S-S, 25-19, 25-14, 25-22 

Plainview def. Winside, 25-18, 25-23 

Red Cloud def. Giltner, 25-21, 25-11 

Sandhills/Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-19, 25-13

Seward def. Adams Central, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19 

Seward def. Hastings, 25-12, 25-20 

Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 29-27, 25-14 

Shelton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 

Silver Lake def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-22 

South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-23, 25-17 

St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-22 

St. Mary's def. Winside, 25-16, 25-9 

Sterling def. Freeman, 26-28, 25-20, 27-25, 25-21

Summerland def. CWC, 25-16, 25-7 

Summerland def. Central Valley, 25-21, 25-17 

Sutton def. BDS , 19-25, 31-29, 25-18 

Sutton def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-14 

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-22, 25-27, 25-20 

Wahoo def. Ralston, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20 

Wallace def. Arthur County, 25-16, 25-15 

Wallace def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-22, 25-21 

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Franklin, 25-15, 25-14 

Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-12, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19 

Yutan def. Syracuse, 25-23, 25-27, 28-26, 25-14 

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Lutheran 3, Raymond Central 0: Abby Wachal had 15 kills and Elecea Saathoff had 17 assists for the Warriors, who also had 13 ace serves — including six from Sophie Wohlgemuth and five from Keri Leimbach.

 

