Prep volleyball scores, 8/28

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue East def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-12, 25-17

Lincoln East def. Elkhorn North, 21-25, 27-25, 28-26 

Lincoln East def. Elkhorn South, 25-20, 25-20

Lincoln East def. Omaha Skutt, 21-25, 25-14, 25-21

Lincoln Northeast def. Bellevue East, 26-24, 25-23

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-18, 25-16 

Lincoln Northeast def. Westview, 25-15, 25-14

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17

Lincoln Southeast def. North Platte, 27-25, 27-25

Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-1, 25-4

Lincoln Southeast def. Yutan, 25-21, 25-20

Lincoln Lutheran def. Gretna, 17-25, 25-21, 25-15

Omaha Westview def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-18, 25-19

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth def. Blue Hill, 25-27, 25-17, 25-9

Ainsworth def. Centennial, 25-18, 13-25, 25-18

Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-16, 25-18

Alma def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-11

Anselmo-Merna def. Heartland, 25-23, 25-13

Aurora def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19

Axtell def. Alma, 22-25, 25-7, 25-17

Axtell def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-14, 25-11

Axtell def. Medicine Valley, 25-9, 25-9

Battle Creek def. Omaha Northwest, 25-17, 25-8

Battle Creek def. Omaha South, 25-14, 25-19

Bayard def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 28-30, 25-20, 25-19

Bellevue East def. North Platte, 25-21, 25-12

Bellevue East def. Omaha Westview, 25-14, 25-12

Bennington def. Columbus, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16

Bennington def. Norfolk, 25-10, 25-16

Bennington def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-8

Big Horn, Wyo. def. Alliance, 25-23, 25-14

Cambridge def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-4

Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-13, 25-19

Cambridge def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-8, 25-20

CB Thomas Jefferson, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 18-21, 21-11, 15-13

Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-13

Centennial def. Thayer Central, 25-18, 31-29

Central Valley def. Heartland, 25-21, 25-22

Clarkson/Leigh def. Milford, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19

Columbus def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-22 

Columbus Scotus def. Boyd County, 25-20, 25-21

Columbus Scotus def. Plainview, 26-24, 25-21

Columbus Scotus def. Stuart, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16

David City def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-18 

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-11, 25-8

Elkhorn South def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-23, 26-24

Grand Island CC def. Broken Bow, 25-11, 25-10

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Ord, 25-22, 25-16

Hastings SC def. Aquinas, 25-23, 25-14

Heartland def. Hitchcock County, 25-20, 25-13

Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15

Hemingford def. Sioux County, 8-25, 25-21, 25-17

Hershey def. Mitchell, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17

Hitchcock County def. Maxwell, 25-17, 25-18

Howells/Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 25-16

Howells/Dodge def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-18

Howells-Dodge def. Winside, 25-12, 25-14 

Kearney def. Columbus, 28-26, 25-14

Kearney def. Yankton, SD, 25-23, 25-18

Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-18, 25-21

Kearney Catholic def. Hastings SC, 16-25, 25-14, 25-20

Logan View/SS def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-17

Logan View/SS def. Winnebago, 25-5, 25-10

Malcolm def. Aurora, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17

Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-11, 25-12

Medicine Valley def. Hampton, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22

Millard West def. Papillion-La Vista South, 30-28, 25-22

Minden def. Nebraska Christian, 25-15, 25-21

Nebraska Christian def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-19

Nebraska Christian def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-16

Nebraska Christian def. Thayer Central, 26-24, 25-20

Nebraska City def. David City, 25-16, 26-24

Nebraska City def. Raymond Central, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20

Norfolk def. Kearney, 25-19, 25-18

Norris def. David City, 25-11, 25-11

Norris def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-9

Norris def. Seward, 25-19, 25-9

North Platte def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-3, 25-7

North Platte def. Yutan, 18-25, 25-23, 30-28

North Platte SP def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-14, 25-20

North Platte SP def. Maxwell, 25-11, 25-14 

Norton, Kan. def. Southwest, 25-19, 25-17

Norton, Kan. def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-18, 25-23

Omaha Benson def. Omaha South, 25-21, 25-18

Omaha Central def. Omaha Benson, 25-13, 25-16

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Bellevue West, 25-11, 25-20

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Central, 25-13, 28-26 (2-0)

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Northwest, 25-13, 25-6

Omaha Nation def. Boys Town, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-17, 25-10

Omaha North def. Omaha South, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-9, 25-16

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Marian, 19-25, 25-11, 25-18

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Westside, 29-27, 19-25, 26-24

Omaha Westside def. Millard West, 27-25, 22-25, 25-15

Omaha Westside def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-16, 25-17

Overton def. Central Valley, 25-13, 25-13

Overton def. North Platte SP, 25-20, 25-17

Papillion-La Vista South def. Elkhorn North, 25-14, 25-21

Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 26-24

Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 26-24

Plainview def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-15

Plattsmouth def. Arlington, 25-21

Ralston def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-15

Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-17 

Raymond Central def. Plattsmouth, 25-21, 15-25, 25-15

Raymond Central def. Ralston, 28-26, 19-25, 25-21

Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 25-15 

Seward def. Plattsmouth, 25-19, 25-20

Shelton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-21, 25-17

Shelton def. Hitchcock County, 25-7, 25-18

Shelton def. Overton, 25-21, 25-22

Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-17, 25-14

Southwest def. Norton Community, Kan., 25-19, 25-17

Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-15, 25-16

Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-10, 25-16

Stuart def. Plainview, 23-25, 25-13, 25-21

Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-10, 25-13

Thayer Central def. Valentine, 25-10, 25-14

Walthill def. Boys Town, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17

Wauneta-Palisade def. Red Cloud, 25-12, 21-25, 25-22 

Weeping Water def. Omaha Nation, 25-17, 25-15 

Western Christian, Iowa def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21

Winside def. Randolph, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17

Yankton, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 32-34, 25-13, 25-15

Yutan def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-0, 25-1

Yutan def. Omaha Westview, 25-10, 25-15

