Prep volleyball scores, 8/28

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue East def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-12, 25-17
Lincoln East def. Elkhorn North, 21-25, 27-25, 28-26
Lincoln East def. Elkhorn South, 25-20, 25-20
Lincoln East def. Omaha Skutt, 21-25, 25-14, 25-21
Lincoln Northeast def. Bellevue East, 26-24, 25-23
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-18, 25-16
Lincoln Northeast def. Westview, 25-15, 25-14
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17
Lincoln Southeast def. North Platte, 27-25, 27-25
Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-1, 25-4
Lincoln Southeast def. Yutan, 25-21, 25-20
Lincoln Lutheran def. Gretna, 17-25, 25-21, 25-15
Omaha Westview def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-18, 25-19
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth def. Blue Hill, 25-27, 25-17, 25-9
Ainsworth def. Centennial, 25-18, 13-25, 25-18
Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-16, 25-18
Alma def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-11
Anselmo-Merna def. Heartland, 25-23, 25-13
Aurora def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19
Axtell def. Alma, 22-25, 25-7, 25-17
Axtell def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-14, 25-11
Axtell def. Medicine Valley, 25-9, 25-9
Battle Creek def. Omaha Northwest, 25-17, 25-8
Battle Creek def. Omaha South, 25-14, 25-19
Bayard def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 28-30, 25-20, 25-19
Bellevue East def. North Platte, 25-21, 25-12
Bellevue East def. Omaha Westview, 25-14, 25-12
Bennington def. Columbus, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16
Bennington def. Norfolk, 25-10, 25-16
Bennington def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-8
Big Horn, Wyo. def. Alliance, 25-23, 25-14
Cambridge def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-4
Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-13, 25-19
Cambridge def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-8, 25-20
CB Thomas Jefferson, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 18-21, 21-11, 15-13
Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-13
Centennial def. Thayer Central, 25-18, 31-29
Central Valley def. Heartland, 25-21, 25-22
Clarkson/Leigh def. Milford, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19
Columbus def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-22
Columbus Scotus def. Boyd County, 25-20, 25-21
Columbus Scotus def. Plainview, 26-24, 25-21
Columbus Scotus def. Stuart, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16
David City def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-18
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-11, 25-8
Elkhorn South def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-23, 26-24
Grand Island CC def. Broken Bow, 25-11, 25-10
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Ord, 25-22, 25-16
Hastings SC def. Aquinas, 25-23, 25-14
Heartland def. Hitchcock County, 25-20, 25-13
Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15
Hemingford def. Sioux County, 8-25, 25-21, 25-17
Hershey def. Mitchell, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17
Hitchcock County def. Maxwell, 25-17, 25-18
Howells/Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 25-16
Howells/Dodge def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-18
Howells-Dodge def. Winside, 25-12, 25-14
Kearney def. Columbus, 28-26, 25-14
Kearney def. Yankton, SD, 25-23, 25-18
Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-18, 25-21
Kearney Catholic def. Hastings SC, 16-25, 25-14, 25-20
Logan View/SS def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-17
Logan View/SS def. Winnebago, 25-5, 25-10
Malcolm def. Aurora, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-11, 25-12
Medicine Valley def. Hampton, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22
Millard West def. Papillion-La Vista South, 30-28, 25-22
Minden def. Nebraska Christian, 25-15, 25-21
Nebraska Christian def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-19
Nebraska Christian def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. Thayer Central, 26-24, 25-20
Nebraska City def. David City, 25-16, 26-24
Nebraska City def. Raymond Central, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20
Norfolk def. Kearney, 25-19, 25-18
Norris def. David City, 25-11, 25-11
Norris def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-9
Norris def. Seward, 25-19, 25-9
North Platte def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-3, 25-7
North Platte def. Yutan, 18-25, 25-23, 30-28
North Platte SP def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-14, 25-20
North Platte SP def. Maxwell, 25-11, 25-14
Norton, Kan. def. Southwest, 25-19, 25-17
Norton, Kan. def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-18, 25-23
Omaha Benson def. Omaha South, 25-21, 25-18
Omaha Central def. Omaha Benson, 25-13, 25-16
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Bellevue West, 25-11, 25-20
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Central, 25-13, 28-26 (2-0)
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Northwest, 25-13, 25-6
Omaha Nation def. Boys Town, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-17, 25-10
Omaha North def. Omaha South, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-9, 25-16
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Marian, 19-25, 25-11, 25-18
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Westside, 29-27, 19-25, 26-24
Omaha Westside def. Millard West, 27-25, 22-25, 25-15
Omaha Westside def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-16, 25-17
Overton def. Central Valley, 25-13, 25-13
Overton def. North Platte SP, 25-20, 25-17
Papillion-La Vista South def. Elkhorn North, 25-14, 25-21
Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 26-24
Plainview def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-15
Plattsmouth def. Arlington, 25-21
Ralston def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-15
Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-17
Raymond Central def. Plattsmouth, 25-21, 15-25, 25-15
Raymond Central def. Ralston, 28-26, 19-25, 25-21
Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 25-15
Seward def. Plattsmouth, 25-19, 25-20
Shelton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-21, 25-17
Shelton def. Hitchcock County, 25-7, 25-18
Shelton def. Overton, 25-21, 25-22
Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-17, 25-14
Southwest def. Norton Community, Kan., 25-19, 25-17
Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-15, 25-16
Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-10, 25-16
Stuart def. Plainview, 23-25, 25-13, 25-21
Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-10, 25-13
Thayer Central def. Valentine, 25-10, 25-14
Walthill def. Boys Town, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17
Wauneta-Palisade def. Red Cloud, 25-12, 21-25, 25-22
Weeping Water def. Omaha Nation, 25-17, 25-15
Western Christian, Iowa def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21
Winside def. Randolph, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17
Yankton, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 32-34, 25-13, 25-15
Yutan def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-0, 25-1
Yutan def. Omaha Westview, 25-10, 25-15