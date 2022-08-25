Prep volleyball scores, 8/25

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bennington def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12
Cedar Bluffs at Parkview Christian
Cornerstone Christian at Parkview Christian
Kearney def. Lincoln North Star, 3-2
Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-16, 26-24, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Waverly, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21, 29-31, 16-9
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15
Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Christian
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-3, 25-8, 25-18
Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 25-13
Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-11
Ansley/Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-20
Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-14, 25-9, 25-13
Arthur County def. Garden County, 26-24, 17-25, 25-19
Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-13, 23-25, 25-18
Auburn def. Louisville, 3-0
Aurora def. Wahoo, 25-19, 26-24, 25-18
Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 25-15, 25-17
BDS def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-18
BDS def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 25-15
Bertrand def. South Platte, 25-12, 25-20
Brownell Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-6, 25-10
Cambridge def. Wallace, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21
Cross County def. Fullerton, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15
DC West def. Conestoga, 25-12, 25-11, 25-13
Dorchester def. East Butler, 25-23, 25-20, 25-17
Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-20, 25-9, 25-17
Falls City def. Johnson-Brock, 25-17, 25-23
Falls City def. Southern, 25-19, 25-7
Falls City SH def. Lourdes CC, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19, 25-14
GACC def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17
Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-21
Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-6, 25-17
Grand Island CC def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-22, 25-20, 25-11
Harvard def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-20, 26-24
Heartland def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-6
Hi-Line def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17
Johnson County Central def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-16
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-15, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-18
Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-11, 25-17
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. West Point-Beemer, 25-12, 29-27
Lewiston def. Friend, 25-21, 25-21
Lewiston def. Pawnee City, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 11-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-13
Maywood/Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-13
Maywood/Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-14, 25-21
McCook def. Lexington, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19
Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 25-23
Meridian def. Blue Hill, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22
Norris def. Aurora, 25-23, 25-12
Norris def. Wahoo, 25-16, 25-20
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-20, 26-24
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-16, 25-19
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 27-25
Osceola def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-13
Pawnee City def. Friend, 25-15, 25-18
Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23
Ponca def. Wayne, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17
Potter-Dix def. Leyton, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19
Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-14, 25-12
Shelton def. Nebraska Christian, 25-13, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23
Southwest def. Bertrand, 25-9, 25-16
Southwest def. South Platte, 25-12, 25-7
St. Mary's def. Wausa, 25-16, 25-22
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Gibbon, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16
Superior def. Thayer Central, 25-14, 25-20, 25-20
Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-20
Wakefield def. Plainview
Wausa def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 25-15
Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler, 25-14, 25-8, 25-19
Wood River def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19
Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-20
Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 24-26, 25-12, 25-16
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln High 2: Faith Van Eck tallied 20 kills, Nicole Haywood had 16 kills and Haidyn Case recorded four aces served and 16 digs for the Links, but Lincoln High was unable to win in the fifth set, falling 16-9 in the final set of the opener against the Knights.