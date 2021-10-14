Prep volleyball scores, 10/14

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-12, 25-17, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18
Lincoln North Star def. Omaha Burke, 25-16, 28-26, 25-23
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas def. Centennial, 25-17, 25-20
Adams Central def. Crete, 25-13, 25-21
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10
Aurora def. Lexington, 25-16, 26-24
Baynard def. Hemingford, 25-12, 25-11, 26-24
BDS def. High Plains, 25-16, 25-15
Blue Hill def. Deshler, 25-23, 25-21
Burwell def. Fullerton, 27-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-16
Columbus Lakeview def. Adams Central, 25-15, 25-18
David City def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-19
Elba def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19
Elgin/Pope John def. Niobara/Verdigre, 25-13, 31-29, 25-10
Elkhorn North def. Nebraska City, 25-15, 25-15
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Gross, 25-6, 25-11
Humphrey SF def. Elba, 25-9, 25-11, 25-17
Holdrege def. Seward, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21
Kenesaw def. Bertrand, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20
Norris def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-9. 25-9
North Central def. West Holt, 22-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-11
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-10, 25-5
Ord def. Ravenna, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19
Pender def. Howells-Dodge, 25-18, 25-22
Pender def. Stanton, 25-20, 26-24
Pierce def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-19
Plainview def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-22
Seward def. Crete, 25-16, 25-18
Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17
South Loup def. Sandhills Valley, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20
St. Cecilia def. Sandy Creek, 25-19, 25-10, 25-16
St. Francis def. Elba, 25-9, 25-11, 25-17
Syracuse def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-22, 25-17
Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-10, 25-18, 25-14
Wisner-Pilger def. North Bend Central, 25-18, 25-23
York def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-20
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Elmwood-Murdock def. Palmyra, 19-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15, 17-15
Falls City def. Auburn, 25-19, 25-21
Falls City def. Freeman, 25-17, 25-23
1st: Malcolm def. Mead, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln North Star 3, Omaha Burke 0: Macy Roth had 16 kills and Hailey Boltz had 10, leading the Navigators to victory. Roth also had 16 digs while Boltz had four aces. Abby Lottman and Greta Vastrow combined for 40 set assists, with Lottman recording 24 and Vastrow recording 16.