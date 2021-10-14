Prep volleyball scores, 10/14

ECNC TOURNAMENT

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln North Star 3, Omaha Burke 0: Macy Roth had 16 kills and Hailey Boltz had 10, leading the Navigators to victory. Roth also had 16 digs while Boltz had four aces. Abby Lottman and Greta Vastrow combined for 40 set assists, with Lottman recording 24 and Vastrow recording 16.