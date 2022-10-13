Prep volleyball scores, 10/13

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13, 25-18
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-13
Adams Central def. Seward, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21
Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-16, 25-4, 25-21
BDS def. High Plains, 25-14, 25-15
BDS def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-10, 25-15
Bennington def. Omaha Westview, 25-10, 25-20, 25-6
Blue Hill def. Harvard
Brady def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-19, 16-25, 13-25, 25-21, 15-10
People are also reading…
Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 25-10, 25-10
Centennial def. Aquinas, 25-10, 25-22
Centennial def. David City, 19-25, 25-21, 25-15
Central City def. Gibbon, 25-21, 25-23
Clarkson/Leigh def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-5, 25-8
Clarkson/Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-16, 25-17
Cross County def. Meridian, 25-23, 25-22
DC West def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19
Deshler def. Blue Hill, 25-20, 25-21
Deshler def. Harvard, 25-10, 25-7
Elba def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-21, 25-12, 20-25, 24-26, 15-8
Elkhorn North def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-14
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Gross, 25-11, 25-8
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson Co. Central, 25-21, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21
Exeter-Milligan def. East Butler, 25-20, 25-20, 25-14
Fullerton def. Central Valley, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23
Hampton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 220-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-9, 15-3
Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-9, 25-5
Hay Springs def. Sioux County, 25-19, 16-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13
Kearney Catholic def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-13, 25-14, 25-8
Louisville def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15
Malcolm def. Platteview, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20
Maxwell def. Dundy County-Strattion, 25-16, 25-18
Meridian def. Giltner, 25-16, 25-21
Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-14
Norris def. Hastings, 25-9, 25-5, 25-7
North Bend Central def. Pender, 25-18, 25-12
O'Neill def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-8, 25-9
Omaha CC def. Boone Central, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16
Omaha Nation def. Flandreau, Indian, fft.
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-17, 25-16, 25-17
Ord def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-11, 25-22
Paxton def. Maxwell, 25-11, 26-24, 25-16
Rapid City Christian, S.D. def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-20, 25-23, 25-13
S-E-M def. Axtell, 25-17, 27-25, 25-20
Seward def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-13
Southern Valley def. Omaha Bertrand, 25-13, 25-22
South Sioux City def. Plainview, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20
Southwest def. Omaha Bertrand, 25-8, 25-12, 25-18
St. Mary's def. Summerland, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18
Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18
Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23
Weeping Water def. Mead, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19
West Holt def. North Central, 19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12
Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-7
York def. Schuyler, 25-12, 25-14
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln High 0: The Class A No. 6 Thunderbolts cruised to their fifth straight victory thanks to Adison Markowski's 41 assists, Lanie Brott's 16 kills and Mikenna Humm's 19 digs.