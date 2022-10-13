 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 10/13

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13, 25-18

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-13

Adams Central def. Seward, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-16, 25-4, 25-21

BDS def. High Plains, 25-14, 25-15

BDS def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-10, 25-15

Bennington def. Omaha Westview, 25-10, 25-20, 25-6

Blue Hill def. Harvard

Brady def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-19, 16-25, 13-25, 25-21, 15-10

Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 25-10, 25-10

Centennial def. Aquinas, 25-10, 25-22

Centennial def. David City, 19-25, 25-21, 25-15

Central City def. Gibbon, 25-21, 25-23

Clarkson/Leigh def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-5, 25-8

Clarkson/Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-16, 25-17

Cross County def. Meridian, 25-23, 25-22

DC West def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19

Deshler def. Blue Hill, 25-20, 25-21

Deshler def. Harvard, 25-10, 25-7

Elba def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-21, 25-12, 20-25, 24-26, 15-8

Elkhorn North def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-14

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Gross, 25-11, 25-8

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson Co. Central, 25-21, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21

Exeter-Milligan def. East Butler, 25-20, 25-20, 25-14

Fullerton def. Central Valley, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23

Hampton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 220-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-9, 15-3

Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 25-9, 25-5

Hay Springs def. Sioux County, 25-19, 16-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13

Kearney Catholic def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-13, 25-14, 25-8

Louisville def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15

Malcolm def. Platteview, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

Maxwell def. Dundy County-Strattion, 25-16, 25-18

Meridian def. Giltner, 25-16, 25-21

Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-14

Norris def. Hastings, 25-9, 25-5, 25-7

North Bend Central def. Pender, 25-18, 25-12

O'Neill def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-8, 25-9

Omaha CC def. Boone Central, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16

Omaha Nation def. Flandreau, Indian, fft.

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-17, 25-16, 25-17

Ord def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-11, 25-22

Paxton def. Maxwell, 25-11, 26-24, 25-16

Rapid City Christian, S.D. def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-20, 25-23, 25-13

S-E-M def. Axtell, 25-17, 27-25, 25-20

Seward def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-13

Southern Valley def. Omaha Bertrand, 25-13, 25-22

South Sioux City def. Plainview, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20

Southwest def. Omaha Bertrand, 25-8, 25-12, 25-18

St. Mary's def. Summerland, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18

Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18

Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23

Weeping Water def. Mead, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19

West Holt def. North Central, 19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12

Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-7

York def. Schuyler, 25-12, 25-14

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln High 0: The Class A No. 6 Thunderbolts cruised to their fifth straight victory thanks to Adison Markowski's 41 assists, Lanie Brott's 16 kills and Mikenna Humm's 19 digs.

 

Husker News