Track
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL INVITTIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Syracuse 123, Wilber-Clatonia 95, Lincoln Southwest 80½, Palmyra 68, Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Johnson County Central 38, Weeping Water 20½, Southern 20, Elmwood-Murdock 15, Freeman 10, Nebraska City 4.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 100--Leonard, Lincoln Southwest, :11.34; 200--Erhart, Palmyra, :23.01; 400--Vetrovsky, Freeman, :51.93; 800--Maguire, Southern, 2:07.10; 1,600--Maguire, Southern, 4:51.10; 3,200--Sajevic, Lincoln Southwest, 10:42.48; 110 hurdles--Voorhees, Syracuse, :15.72; 300 hurdles--Bennett, Syracuse, :41.60; 400 relay--Palmyra, :44.55; 1,600 relay--Syracuse, 3:33.33; 3,200 relay--JCC, 8:40.05.
High jump--Liscomb, Syracuse, 6-1; pole vault--Pulliam, Wilber-Clatonia, 13-7; long jump--Dunn, Falls City SH, 20-4; triple jump--Skelba, Wilber-Clatonia, 40-8; discus--Kreshel, Wilber-Clatonia, 151-8½; shot put--Kreshel, Wilber-Clatonia, 49-4.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Syracuse 135½, Lincoln Southwest 131, Palmyra 76, Elmwood-Murdock 49, Johnson County Central 48, Wilber-Clatonia 37.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 100--Donovan, Syracuse, :13.03; 200--Donovan, Syracuse, :27.42; 400--Sisco, Syracuse, 1:00.80; 800--Meyer, Syracuse, 2:21.66; 1,600--Hengtgen, Palmyra, 5:42.72; 3,200--VanLaningham, JCC, 19:50.20; 100 hurdles--Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, :16.21; 300 hurdles--Vestal, Syracuse, :46.70; 400 relay--Syracuse, :51.70; 1,600 relay--Syracuse, 4:14.85; 3,200 relay--Palmyra, 10:28.48.
High jump--Vogel, Wilber-Clatonia, 4-11; pole vault--Little, Lincoln Southwest, 9-6; long jump--Baete, Lincoln Southwest, 16-3; triple jump--Meyer, Syracuse, 33-0½; discus--Lubben, JCC, 115-5; shot put--Lubben, JCC, 36-6½.
RAYMOND CENTRAL INVITE
From Thursday
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Plattsmouth 133, Ashland-Greenwood 84½, Lincoln Christian 81, Raymond Central 67, North Bend Central 40, Fairbury 35½, Norris 32, Conestoga 28, Waverly 26.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 100--Upton, Ashland-Greenwood, :11.25; 200--Roth, Lincoln Christian, :24.05; 400--Carel, Fairbury, :52.32; 800--Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 2:01.32; 1,600--Dix, Plattsmouth, 4:47.13; 3,200--Mazzulla, Plattsmouth, 11:14.85; 110 hurdles--Sohl, Plattsmouth, :15.84; 300 hurdles--Sohl, Plattsmouth, :42.39; 400 relay--Ashland-Greenwood (Harms, Krumwiede, West, Upton), :45.40; 1,600 relay--Plattsmouth (Bradney, Sohl, Wooten, Moss), 3:40.76; 3,200 relay--Raymond Central (L. Lubischer, P. Lubischer, Fredrickson, Svoboda), 8:59.78.
High jump--Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-0; pole vault--Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood, 12-6; long jump--Fredrickson, Raymond Central, 19-9; triple jump--Gehle, Raymond Central, 41-9; discus--Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood, 134-7; shot put--Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood, 50-6½.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Fairbury 102, Conestoga 101½, Ashland-Greenwood 81, North Bend Central 74, Plattsmouth 56½, Lincoln Christian 49, Raymond Central 44, Norris 17.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 100--Rexilius, Lincoln Christian, :12.76; 200--Kopeky, Raymond Central, :27.97; 400--K. Emanuel, North Bend Central, 1:03.50; 800--Starr, Fairbury, 2:29.79; 1,600--Dix, Plattsmouth, 6:05.79; 3,200--Ahrens, Conestoga, 13:13.43; 100 hurdles--Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood, :15.36; 300 hurdles--Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood, :49.19; 400 relay--North Bend Central (L. Emanuel, K. Emanuel, Kirschenmann, Brodd), :51.58; 1,600 relay--Conestoga (Garrett, E. Zimmerman, Jenkins, H. Zimmerman), 4:18.76; 3,200 relay--Fairbury (Friesen, Davis, Robertson, Starr), 10:45.06.
High jump--Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, 5-2; pole vault--Lierman, Fairbury, 11-0; long jump--Lubischer, Raymond Central, 16-4½; triple jump--Zimmerman, Conestoga, 34-2; discus--Ackerman, Conestoga, 113-0; shot put--Campin, Plattsmouth, 37-3½.