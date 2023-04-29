Track
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE
At Beatrice
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Wahoo 154, Platteview 100, Plattsmouth 98, Beatrice 60, Malcolm 59, Ralston 29, Nebraska City 27.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Kuhl, Platteview, :10.61; 2. Edmonds, Wahoo, :10.92; 3. Schaaf, Beatrice, :11.08; 200--1. Edmonds, Wahoo, :22.65; 2. Schaaf, Beatrice, :23.12; 3. Cook, Malcolm, :23.30; 400--1. Stewart, Platteview, :51.48; 2. Zebert, Platteview, :52.36; 3. Fox, Wahoo, :52.89; 800--1. Babst, Wahoo, 2:07.85; 2. Swenson, Malcolm, 2:11.04; 3. Lewis, Malcolm, 2:15.02; 1,600--1. Raszler, Platteview, 5:04.88; 2. Dix, Plattsmouth, 5:08.24; 3. Rico, Nebraska City, 5:09.98; 3,200--1. Raszler, Platteview, 10:52.06; 2. Dix, Plattsmouth, 10:55.47; 3. Houghton, Nebraska City, 11:05.72; 110 hurdles--1. Fox, Wahoo, :14.96; 2. Sohl, Plattsmouth, :15.66; 3. Nielson, Wahoo, :15.72; 300 hurdles--1. Fox, Wahoo, :42.58; 2. Sohl, Plattsmouth, :43.85; 3. Bordovsky, Wahoo, :44.89; 400 relay--1. Platteview (Tagel, Stewart, Bills, Kuhl), :44.62; 2. Beatrice, :46.36; 3. Wahoo, :46.46; 1,600 relay--1. Wahoo (Fox, Grandgenett, Wieting, Bordovsky), 3:47.18; 2. Plattsmouth, 3:47.64; 3. Malcolm, 3:47.63; 3,200 relay--1. Wahoo (Smart, C. Babst, Ademec, K. Babst), 8:42.01; 2. Platteview, 8:51.78; 3. Malcolm, 9:03.79.
People are also reading…
High jump--1. Adams, Platteview, 6-1; 2. Johnson, Malcolm, 5-11; 3. Grandgenett, Wahoo, 5-7; pole vault--1. Davis, Platteview, 13-7; 2. Coleman, Plattsmouth, 12-0; 3. Coon, Beatrice, 12-0; long jump--1. Fritch, Nebraska City, 20-7; 2. Hubbard, Ralston, 20-4; 3. Zebert, Platteview, 20-2; triple jump--1. Nelson, Wahoo, 42-1; 2. Gines, Ralston, 42-1; 3. Ingram, Plattsmouth, 40-1½; discus--1. Scanlon, Wahoo, 155-8; 2. Parker, Plattsmouth, 150-8½; 3. Ostdiek, Beatrice, 149-0; shot put--1. Scanlon, Wahoo, 48-7½; 2. Ostdiek, Beatrice, 47-10; 3. Rohleder, Wahoo, 47-5.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Beatrice 174, Platteview 103, Malcolm 79, Plattsmouth 71½, Wahoo 41½, Nebraska City 40, Ralston 17.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Barnard, Beatrice, :12.23; 2. Derby, Platteview, :12.64; 3. Wulff, Plattsmouth, :12.64; 200--1. Barnard, Beatrice, :25.53; 2. Tagel, Platteview, :26.82; 3. Lannin, Malcolm, :27.38; 400--1. Dolliver, Malcolm, 1:02.59; 2. Tagel, Platteview, 1:04.93; 3. Lannin, Malcolm, 1:04.94; 800--1. Dolliver, Malcolm, 2:36.49; 2. Stewart, Platteview, 2:37.08; 3. Harrah, Nebraska City, 2:40.44; 1,600--Hatcliff, Beatrice, 6:05.12; 2. Lawrence, Platteview, 6:15.38; 3. Golladay, Wahoo, 6:16.50; 3,200--1. Stewart, Platteview, 13:19.52; 2. Dix, Plattsmouth, 13:37.42; 3. Perrett, Beatrice, 13:38.59; 100 hurdles--1. Schwisow, Beatrice, :15.53; 2. Denniston, Nebraska City, :16.13; 3. Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, :17.27; 300 hurdles--1. Schwisow, Beatrice, :50.76; 2. Denniston, Nebraska City, :50.89; 3. Stenger, Malcolm, :56.18; 400 relay--1. Beatrice (Schwisow, A. Gleason, B. Gleason, Barnard), :52.55; 2. Plattsmouth, :53.45; 3. Platteview, :54.60; 1,600 relay--Malcolm (Lannin, Back, Beach, Dolliver), 4:27.80; 2. Platteview, 4:35.44; 3. Beatrice, 4:40.16; 3,200 relay--1. Beatrice (Frerichs, Perrett, Hein, Hatcliff), 10:34.39; 2. Wahoo, 11:02.06; 3. Plattsmouth, 11:26.86.
High jump--1. Roseland, Platteview, 4-11; 2. Smith, Wahoo, 4-9; 3. Gleason, Beatrice, 4-9; pole vault--1. Blum, Beatrice, 9-6; 2. Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth, 9-0; 3. Maschmann, Beatrice, 9-0; long jump--1. Barnard, Beatrice, 16-5; 2. Maschmann, Beatrice, 15-8½; 3. Roeder, Beatrice, 15-7¼; triple jump--1. Kosmos, Beatrice, 34-4; 2. Hans, Platteview, 33-5; 3. Babb, Malcolm, 33-0; discus--1. Witzel, Malcolm, 115-0½; 2. Erikson, Beatrice, 114-11; 3. Karschner, Platteview, 111-11; shot put--1. Campin, Plattsmouth, 35-5; 2. Lausterer, Wahoo, 33-4; 3. Quartoroli, Ralston, 33-1.