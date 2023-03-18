Track
BULLDOG CHALLENGE
River Division
At Concordia
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 137, Columbus 81, Lincoln Southeast 67, Fremont 63, Omaha Central 48, Lincoln North Star 36
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Brown, Olson, Rinn, Schnase), 8:29.24; 2. Columbus, 8:37.05; 3. Lincoln Southeast, 8:41.58; 3,200--1. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 9:50.81; 2. Schulz, Fremont, 10:18.51; 3. Miller, Fremont, 10:18.52; 60 hurdles--1. Young, Omaha Central, :8.50; 2. Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :8.55; 3. McFarland, Columbus, :8.72; 60--1. Fritton, Lincoln Southwest, :7.14; 2. Morrow, Lincoln Southwest, :7.21; 3. Crumley, Columbus, :7.25; 400--1. Daniels, Columbus, :52.77; 2. Dahlke, Columbus, :53.37; 3. Long, Lincoln Southeast, :53.74; 1600--1. Johnson, Lincoln Southeast, 4:39.90; 2. Pleskac, Fremont, 4:46.48; 3. Bitker, Lincoln North Star, 4:48.94; 800--1. Gonzalez, Fremont, 2:00.07; 2. Zastrow, Lincoln North Star, 2:04.84; 3. Ienn, Columbus, 2:05.11; 200--1. Becker, Lincoln Southwest, :23.46; 2. Bausch, Lincoln Southeast, :23.52; 3. Fritton, Lincoln Southwest, :23.70; 1,600 relay--1. Lincoln Southeast (Cole, Correa, Johnson, Long), 3:35.88; 2. Lincoln North Star, 3:36.17; 3. Columbus, 3:44.50.
shot put--1. Ackerman, Omaha Central, 53-2¼; 2. Blaser, Columbus, 52-6½; 3. Kurzenberger, Fremont, 47-0¼; long jump--1. Welch, Lincoln Southwest, 21-2½; 2. Lakamp, Lincoln Southwest, 20-11¾; 3. Brown, Omaha Central, 20-6½; triple jump--1. Brown, Omaha Central, 43-8½; 2. Semrad, Lincoln Southwest, 39-11¼; 3. Brockmueller, Lincoln Southwest, 39-4; pole vault--1. Dalton, Fremont, 12-0; 2. Slusarski, Columbus, 11-6; 3. Peoples, Lincoln Southeast, 10-6; high jump--1. Welch, Lincoln Southwest, 6-4; 2. Lakamp, Lincoln Southwest, 5-10; 3. McDaniel, Lincoln Southwest, 5-8.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 171, Fremont 86, Columbus 66, Lincoln Southeast 53, Lincoln North Star 37
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Dolson, Lesoing, McCormick, Schwartz), 10:40.49; 2. Lincoln North Star, 10:54.81; 3,200--1. Munn, Lincoln Southwest, 12:37.17; 2. Kafka, Lincoln Southwest, 12:56.78; 3. De La O, Fremont, 14:23.72; 60 hurdles--1. Schuster, Lincoln Southwest, :9.38; 2. Carey, Lincoln Southwest, :10.19; 3. Henderson, Lincoln Southwest, :10.30; 60--1. Wemhoff, Columbus, :7.92; 2. Fennell, Lincoln Southeast, :7.94; 3. Korecky, Lincoln Southwest, :8.10; 400--1. Glause, Fremont, 1:01.21; 2. Freudenberg, Lincoln Southeast, 1:01.71; 3. Oelling, Lincoln Southwest, 1:02.04; 1600--1. Hemmer, Fremont, 5:29.31; 2. Riedel, Lincoln North Star, 5:30.90; 3. Schwartz, Lincoln Southwest, 5:34.79; 800--1. Johnson, Columbus, 2:29.63; 2. Kropatsch, Columbus, 2:34.72; 3. Kafka, Lincoln Southwest, 2:34.94; 200--1. Wemhoff, Columbus, :26.49; 2. Glause, Fremont, :26.55; 3. Oelling, Lincoln Southwest, :26.78; 1,600 relay--1. Lincoln Southeast (Duweling, Fennell, Freudenberg, Porter), 4:16.01; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 4:18.25; 3. Lincoln North Star, 4:25.84.
shot put--1. Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 37-9½; 2. Miller, Columbus, 34-7; 3. Streich, Lincoln Southeast, 33-8; long jump--1. Schuster, Lincoln Southwest, 17-6¾; 2. Bankole, Lincoln Southwest, 16-1; 3. Cooper, Fremont, 15-7½ triple jump--1. Evans, Fremont, 33-5¾; 2. Bankole, Lincoln Southwest, 32-9; 3. Christensen, Lincoln Southwest, 32-8½ pole vault--1. Evans, Fremont, 10-6; 2. Savice, Lincoln Southwest, 9-0; 3. Smid, Lincoln Southwest, 8-6; high jump--1. Erb, Columbus, 5-4; 2. Oltman, Lincoln Southwest, 5-2; 3. Hellbusch, Lincoln North Star, 5-2.