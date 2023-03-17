Track
BULLDOG CHALLENGE
Prairie Division
At Concordia
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Riverside, Iowa 60, Platteview 59, Hastings SC 53, Elkhorn Valley 46, Nebraska Christian 42, Lincoln Lutheran 32, Shelby-Rising City 32, North Bend Central 25, Lincoln Christian 21, Bancroft-Rosalie 16, Arcadia-Loup City 14, Cross County 14, Madison 12, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 7.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 3,200 relay--1. Riverside, Iowa (D. Henderson, B. Henderson, Schechinger, Schoenrock), 9:19.26; 2. Platteview, 9:20.47; 3. Elkhorn Valley, 9:21.76; 3,200--1. Raszler, Platteview, 10:40.69; 2. Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 10:42.74; 3. Franzen, Lincoln Lutheran, 10:50.35; 60 hurdles--1. Gordon, Riverside, Iowa, :8.91; 2. Werner, Elkhorn Valley, :9.19; 3. Whitmore, Shelby-Rising City, :9.37; 60--1. Kuhl, Platteview, :7.06; 2. Anderson, Hastings SC, :7.21; 3. Lyon, Lincoln Christian, :7.35; 400--1. Salais, Riverside, Iowa, :52.79; 2. Jeppesen, Riverside, Iowa, :54.33; 3. Lindsley, Shelby-Rising City, 54.61; 1600--1. Raszler, Platteview, 4:58.70; 2. Fischer, Nebraska Christian, 5:00.18; 3. Cerny, North Bend Central, 5:01.43; 800--1. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:11.87; 2. Dutton-Mofford, Shelby-Rising City, 2:14.78; 3. Lindsley, Shelby-Rising City, 2:14.87; 200--1. Omel, Lincoln Christian, :24.03; 2. Jeppesen, Riverside, Iowa, :24.19; 3. Nottlemann, Bancroft-Rosalie, :24.21; 1,600 relay--1. Lincoln Lutheran (Trutna, Duitsman, Koepke, Lebo), 3:43.56; 2. Elkhorn Valley, 3:45.25; 3. Riverside, Iowa, 3:45.26.
shot put--1. Thomas, Hastings SC, 49-11¾; 2. Dickey, Cross County, 45-7¾; 3. Langemeier, Nebraska Christian, 43-7¼; long jump--1. Juzyk, Nebraska Christian, 20-10; 2. Decker, Elkhorn Valley, 20-2½; 3. Rodriguez, Hastings SC, 19-4¾; triple jump--1. Kudlacek, Hastings SC, 41-11¼; 2. Juzyk, Nebraska Christian, 41-6; 3. Bruce, North Bend Central, 39-2¼; pole vault--1. Settles, North Bend Central, 13-0; 2. Reeves, Arcadia-Loup City, 12-0; 3. Jordan, Madison, 12-0; high jump--1. Anderson, Hastings SC, 6-5; 2. Adams, Platteview, 6-5; 3. Griffith, Arcadia-Loup City, 6-2.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Nebraska Christian 80, Shelby-Rising City 74, Riverside, Iowa 49, Arcadia-Loup City 35, Hastings SC 32, Logan View 30, Platteview 29, Lincoln Lutheran 23, Lincoln Christian 22, Elkhorn Valley 13.5, Madison 13, Bancroft-Rosalie 10, Heartland Lutheran 10, Cross County 9, North Bend Central 4.5.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 3,200 relay--1. Riverside, Iowa (Henderson, Martens, Schechinger, Richardson), 10:46.24; 2. Shelby-Rising City, 10:55.21; 3. Nebraska Christian, 10:56.78; 3,200--1. Barnes, Shelby-Rising City, 13:17.64; 2. Larson, Elkhorn Valley, 14:12.65; 3. Cody, Riverside, Iowa, 14:23.70; 60 hurdles--1. Baker, Shelby-Rising City, :9.35; 2. Andrusyshyn, Riverside, Iowa, :9.39; 3. Falk, Nebraska Christian, :10.29; 60--1. Rexilius, Lincoln Christian, :7.91; 2. Baker, Shelby-Rising City, :8.13; 3. Derby, Platteview, :8.22; 400--1. Erickson, Riverside, Iowa, 1:04.38; 2. Larmon, Shelby-Rising City, 1:04.98; 3. Benne, Lincoln Lutheran, 1:06.00; 1600--1. Vargas, Hastings SC, 5:48.20; 2. Kvols, Hastings SC, 6:06.15; 3. Hackel, Nebraska Christian, 6:06.57; 800--1. Loos, Arcadia-Loup City, 2:32.39; 2. Benne, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:33.58; 3. Vargas, Hastings SC, 2:35.69; 200--1. Rexilius, Lincoln Christian, :26.10; 2. Kloster, Logan View,:27.67; 3. Sagehorn, Logan View,:27.96; 1,600 relay--1. Nebraska Christian (Rathjen, Flynn, Falk, Brumbaugh), 4:27.25; 2. Riverside, Iowa, 4:28.58; 3. Shelby-Rising City, 4:32.50.
shot put--1. Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 45-6¼; 2. Sabatka, Hastings SC, 35-7¼; 3. Dick, Bancroft-Rosalie, 34-0; long jump--1. Nyanok, Heartland Lutheran, 16-8¾; 2. Falk, Nebraska Christian, 16-8; 3. Perdew, Nebraska Christian, 16-4½; triple jump--1. Kapustka, Arcadia-Loup City, 34-2¾; 2. Wheeler, Nebraska Christian, 33-1¼; 3. Perdew, Nebraska Christian, 32-11¼; pole vault--1. Rodriguez, Madison, 8-6; 2. Carlson, Nebraska Christian, 8-6; 3. Krol, Cross County, 8-0; 3. Myers, Nebraska Christian, 8-0; high jump--1. Walker, Shelby-Rising City, 5-4; 2. Roseland, Platteview, 5-0; 3. Sjuts, Lincoln Lutheran, 4-10; 3. Falk, Nebraska Christian, 4-10.