Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southeast 11-x, Fremont 1-x
Norfolk 18-17, Lincoln High 0-0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Auburn 13, Plattsmouth 4
Auburn 16, Platteview 4
Adams Central at Hastings
Beatrice at Omaha Skutt Catholic
Blair at Waverly
Blue Hill at Minden
Blue River vs. Centennial
Cass County Central at Freeman
Centennial at Malcolm
Central City at Aurora
Crete 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
DC West/Concordia at Raymond Central
Duchesne/Roncalli 3, Wahoo 2
Elkhorn at Norris
Elkhorn South at Papillion-LaVista South
Falls City at Plattsmouth
Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan at Hastings St. Cecilia
Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan vs. Polk County
Gothenburg at Holdrege
Gretna at Millard South
Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Arlington
Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Polk County 0
Highway 91 at O'Neill
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. South Sioux City
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at West Point-Beemer
Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay at Omaha Mercy
Malcolm 13, Blue River 6
McCook at Kearney
Millard West at Bellevue West
Nebraska City 13, Syracuse 1
NEN at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Northwest at Cozad
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Central
Omaha South 18, Omaha Benson 10
Omaha Westside at Omaha Northwest
Ord at CCV
Papillion-LaVista 14, Omaha Marian 3
Platteview 12, Falls City 3
Schuyler at Columbus Lakeview
Scottsbluff at Gering
Seward 13, Milford 0
South Sioux City at West Point-Beemer
Tekamah-Herman at Yutan/Mead
Twin River at GICC
Wayne 3, Columbus 1
York at Columbus Lakeview
York at Schuyler
Highlights
Lincoln Southeast 11, Fremont 1: Rylan Ewoldt had six RBIs, including two home runs and a double to lead the Knights. Karis Gifford picked up the win, allowing four hits and a run in six innings.
Norfolk 18-17, Lincoln High 0-0: Olympia Gegg had the lone hit for the Links in game one as Norfolk's Brandy Unger had seven strikeouts in three innings of work. Unger allowed just three balls put in play, including Gegg's single. In game two, Unger continued her dominance over the Links with a three-inning perfect game. Unger added seven strikeouts in game two.
Malcolm 13, Blue River 6: Cora Schweitzer had four RBIs and Jaiden Helms added three. Malcom totaled three home runs, including blasts from Schweitzer and Helms. Alanea Babb added a solo blast.
Auburn 13, Plattsmouth 4: Jaleligh Heck led Auburn with a home run and two RBIs and the Bulldogs plated eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.
Auburn 16, Platteview 4: The Bulldogs homered twice and had an 11-run outburst in the top of the second inning. Jaleigh Heck added her second home run Thursday. Maclaine Hug, Melody Billings and Harmony Franke all scored three runs apiece for Auburn.
Duchesne/Roncalli 3, Wahoo 2: Morgan Oden had an RBI for Wahoo, but surrendered two runs in the bottom of the fifth to suffer the loss. Autumn Iversen added a double and an RBI for the Warriors.