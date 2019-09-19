{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southeast 11-x, Fremont 1-x

Norfolk 18-17, Lincoln High 0-0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Auburn 13, Plattsmouth 4

Auburn 16, Platteview 4

Adams Central at Hastings

Beatrice at Omaha Skutt Catholic

Blair at Waverly

Blue Hill at Minden

Blue River vs. Centennial

Cass County Central at Freeman

Centennial at Malcolm

Central City at Aurora

Crete 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 0

DC West/Concordia at Raymond Central

Duchesne/Roncalli 3, Wahoo 2

Elkhorn at Norris

Elkhorn South at Papillion-LaVista South

Falls City at Plattsmouth

Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan at Hastings St. Cecilia

Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan vs. Polk County

Gothenburg at Holdrege

Gretna at Millard South

Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Arlington

Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Polk County 0

Highway 91 at O'Neill

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. South Sioux City

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at West Point-Beemer

Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay at Omaha Mercy

Malcolm 13, Blue River 6

McCook at Kearney

Millard West at Bellevue West

Nebraska City 13, Syracuse 1

NEN at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Northwest at Cozad

Omaha Bryan at Omaha Central

Omaha South 18, Omaha Benson 10

Omaha Westside at Omaha Northwest

Ord at CCV

Papillion-LaVista 14, Omaha Marian 3

Platteview 12, Falls City 3

Schuyler at Columbus Lakeview

Scottsbluff at Gering

Seward 13, Milford 0

South Sioux City at West Point-Beemer

Tekamah-Herman at Yutan/Mead

Twin River at GICC

Wayne 3, Columbus 1

York at Columbus Lakeview

York at Schuyler

Highlights

Lincoln Southeast 11, Fremont 1: Rylan Ewoldt had six RBIs, including two home runs and a double to lead the Knights. Karis Gifford picked up the win, allowing four hits and a run in six innings.

Norfolk 18-17, Lincoln High 0-0: Olympia Gegg had the lone hit for the Links in game one as Norfolk's Brandy Unger had seven strikeouts in three innings of work. Unger allowed just three balls put in play, including Gegg's single. In game two, Unger continued her dominance over the Links with a three-inning perfect game. Unger added seven strikeouts in game two.

Malcolm 13, Blue River 6: Cora Schweitzer had four RBIs and Jaiden Helms added three. Malcom totaled three home runs, including blasts from Schweitzer and Helms. Alanea Babb added a solo blast. 

Auburn 13, Plattsmouth 4: Jaleligh Heck led Auburn with a home run and two RBIs and the Bulldogs plated eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game. 

Auburn 16, Platteview 4: The Bulldogs homered twice and had an 11-run outburst in the top of the second inning. Jaleigh Heck added her second home run Thursday. Maclaine Hug, Melody Billings and Harmony Franke all scored three runs apiece for Auburn.

Duchesne/Roncalli 3, Wahoo 2: Morgan Oden had an RBI for Wahoo, but surrendered two runs in the bottom of the fifth to suffer the loss. Autumn Iversen added a double and an RBI for the Warriors.

