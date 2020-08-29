 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 8/29
Prep softball scores, 8/29

LPS CLASSIC

Saturday's schedule

At Doris Bair Complex

POOL 1

Fields 1 and 2

Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Pius X 1

Elkhorn South 13, Northwest 0

Lincoln East vs. Northwest, approx. 10 a.m.

Lincoln Pius X vs. Elkhorn South, approx. 10 a.m.

Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South, approx. noon

Lincoln Pius X vs. Northwest, approx. noon

POOL 2

Fields D and K

Lincoln Southeast vs. Elkhorn, 8 a.m.

Norfolk vs. Lexington, 8 a.m.

Lincoln Southeast vs. Lexington, approx. 10 a.m.

Elkhorn vs. Norfolk, approx. 10 a.m.

Lincoln Southeast vs. Norfolk, approx. noon

Elkhorn vs. Lexington, approx. noon

POOL 3

Fields 4 and 5

Lincoln Southwest 10, Omaha Gross 0

Beatrice vs. Grand Island, 8 a.m.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Grand Island, approx. 10 a.m.

Omaha Gross vs. Beatrice, approx. 10 a.m.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Beatrice, approx. noon

Omaha Gross vs. Grand Island, approx. noon

POOL 4

Fields 1 and 2

Lincoln North Star vs. Norris, 4 p.m.

Omaha Skutt vs. Kearney, 4 p.m.

Lincoln North Star vs. Kearney, approx. 6 p.m.

Norris vs. Omaha Skutt, approx. 6 p.m.

Lincoln North Star vs. Omaha Skutt, approx. 8 p.m.

Norris vs. Kearney, approx. 8 p.m.

POOL 5

Fields D and K

Waverly vs. Elkhorn North, 4 p.m.

Columbus vs. North Platte, 4 p.m.

Waverly vs. North Platte, approx. 6 p.m.

Elkhorn North vs. Columbus, approx. 6 p.m.

Waverly vs. Columbus, approx. 8 p.m.

Elkhorn North vs. North Platte, approx. 8 p.m.

POOL 6

Fields 4 and 5

Lincoln Northeast vs. Malcolm, 4 p.m.

Gretna vs. Hastings, 4 p.m.

Lincoln Northeast vs. Hastings, approx. 6 p.m.

Malcolm vs. Gretna, approx. 6 p.m.

Lincoln Northeast vs. Gretna, approx. 8 p.m.

Malcolm vs. Hastings, approx. 8 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Norfolk 3, Lexington 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 3, Pius X 1: Campbell Petrick had eight strikeouts to lead Lincoln East in the circle. She allowed three hits as runs came as a premium for both squads. Whitnee Curry had a double and two RBIs for the Spartans. Lexi Zahourek had the lone run for the Thunderbolts with a solo blast in the top of the first inning.

Lincoln Southwest 10, Omaha Gross 0: Sam Bank silenced the Cougars' bats with a nine strikeouts and a perfect game in four innings of work. Skylar Pieper had four RBIs and Madison Divis added three in the Southwest triumph.

High school softball logo 2014
