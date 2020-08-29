Prep softball scores, 8/29

POOL 6

Lincoln East 3, Pius X 1: Campbell Petrick had eight strikeouts to lead Lincoln East in the circle. She allowed three hits as runs came as a premium for both squads. Whitnee Curry had a double and two RBIs for the Spartans. Lexi Zahourek had the lone run for the Thunderbolts with a solo blast in the top of the first inning.