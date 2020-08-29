Prep softball scores, 8/29

LPS CLASSIC
Saturday's schedule
At Doris Bair Complex
POOL 1
Fields 1 and 2
Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Pius X 1
Elkhorn South 13, Northwest 0
Lincoln East vs. Northwest, approx. 10 a.m.
Lincoln Pius X vs. Elkhorn South, approx. 10 a.m.
Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South, approx. noon
Lincoln Pius X vs. Northwest, approx. noon
POOL 2
Fields D and K
Lincoln Southeast vs. Elkhorn, 8 a.m.
Norfolk vs. Lexington, 8 a.m.
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lexington, approx. 10 a.m.
Elkhorn vs. Norfolk, approx. 10 a.m.
Lincoln Southeast vs. Norfolk, approx. noon
Elkhorn vs. Lexington, approx. noon
POOL 3
Fields 4 and 5
Lincoln Southwest 10, Omaha Gross 0
Beatrice vs. Grand Island, 8 a.m.
Lincoln Southwest vs. Grand Island, approx. 10 a.m.
Omaha Gross vs. Beatrice, approx. 10 a.m.
Lincoln Southwest vs. Beatrice, approx. noon
Omaha Gross vs. Grand Island, approx. noon
POOL 4
Fields 1 and 2
Lincoln North Star vs. Norris, 4 p.m.
Omaha Skutt vs. Kearney, 4 p.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. Kearney, approx. 6 p.m.
Norris vs. Omaha Skutt, approx. 6 p.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. Omaha Skutt, approx. 8 p.m.
Norris vs. Kearney, approx. 8 p.m.
POOL 5
Fields D and K
Waverly vs. Elkhorn North, 4 p.m.
Columbus vs. North Platte, 4 p.m.
Waverly vs. North Platte, approx. 6 p.m.
Elkhorn North vs. Columbus, approx. 6 p.m.
Waverly vs. Columbus, approx. 8 p.m.
Elkhorn North vs. North Platte, approx. 8 p.m.
POOL 6
Fields 4 and 5
Lincoln Northeast vs. Malcolm, 4 p.m.
Gretna vs. Hastings, 4 p.m.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Hastings, approx. 6 p.m.
Malcolm vs. Gretna, approx. 6 p.m.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Gretna, approx. 8 p.m.
Malcolm vs. Hastings, approx. 8 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Norfolk 3, Lexington 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 3, Pius X 1: Campbell Petrick had eight strikeouts to lead Lincoln East in the circle. She allowed three hits as runs came as a premium for both squads. Whitnee Curry had a double and two RBIs for the Spartans. Lexi Zahourek had the lone run for the Thunderbolts with a solo blast in the top of the first inning.
Lincoln Southwest 10, Omaha Gross 0: Sam Bank silenced the Cougars' bats with a nine strikeouts and a perfect game in four innings of work. Skylar Pieper had four RBIs and Madison Divis added three in the Southwest triumph.
