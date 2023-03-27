Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northeast 2, Lincoln High 1, SO
Millard West 1, Lincoln Southeast 0, SO
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 2, Elkhorn 0
Elkhorn North 1, Blair 0
Omaha Concordia vs. Scotus CC
Omaha Mercy 4, South Sioux City 0
Omaha Westside 3, Elkhorn South 0
Papillion-La Vista South 10, Omaha Northwest 0
Plattsmouth 3, Nebraska City 1
Waverly 7, Beatrice 1
York 1, Schuyler 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Millard West 1, Lincoln Southeast 0: The Wildcats won the shootout 4-2 after making all four kicks. The Knights had one saved and the other miss was too high.