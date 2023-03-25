Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn North 10, Lincoln Northwest 0
Lincoln East 2, Omaha Westside 1
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Beatrice 0
Lincoln Pius X 1, Norris 0
Lincoln Southeast 2, Millard South 1, OT
Lincoln Southwest 1, Omaha Marian 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 3, Bellevue East 1
Blair 6, Hastings 4
Conestoga 2, Omaha Benson 0
Conestoga 8, Omaha North 0
Kearney Catholic 2, York 1
Northwest 2, Scottsbluff 1
Omaha Benson 3, Auburn 1
Omaha Duchesne 2, Bellevue East 0
Omaha Duchesne 1, Bellevue West 0
Roncalli Catholic 2, Omaha Mercy 1
Waverly 9, Columbus Lakeview 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Elkhorn North 10, Lincoln Northwest 0: Ava Spies and Kailey Marshall each had two goals for Elkhorn North.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Beatrice 0: The Warriors scored twice in the final 15 minutes of regulation.