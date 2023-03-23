Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 2, Lincoln Pius X 1
Lincoln Lutheran 3, Conestoga 0
Lincoln Northeast 2, Grand Island 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Elkhorn North 4, Waverly 2
Gering 3, Sterling, CO 2
Kearney 1, North Platte 1
Lexington 6, Hastings 1
North Platte 1, Kearney 0
Northwest 10, Columbus Lakeview 0
Omaha Marian 1, Millard West 0
Omaha Mercy 1, Omaha Gross 0
Platteview 4, Plattsmouth 0
People are also reading…
York 1, Beatrice 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran 3, Conestoga 0: McKenzie Derowitsch scored all three goals for Lincoln Lutheran.
Lincoln Northeast 2, Grand Island 0: The Rockets scored two goals in the first half to help get their first win of the season.