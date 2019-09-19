Cross country
HAROLD SCOTT INVITE
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 57, Elkhorn South 97, Lincoln Pius X 118, Omaha South 124, Millard North 173, Lincoln Northeast 181, Hastings 202, Kearney 221, Seward 226, Omaha Westside 253, Lincoln High 260, Lincoln Southeast 267, Fremont 278, Lincoln Southwest 289, Omaha North 391, Bellevue east 490.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Cruz, Omaha South, 16:43; 2. Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 16:46; 3. Oliver, Lincoln East, 17:10; 4. Skorupa, Lincoln Pius X, 17:19; 5. Madden, Elkhorn South, 17:26.2; 6. Welsh, Hastings, 17:26.8; 7. Kenney, Lincoln East, 17:29; 8. Rivas, Kearney, 17:37; 9. Ali, Omaha South, 17:36; 10. Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 17:38.4; 11. Mallina, Millard South, 17:38.9; 12. Nottingham, Seward, 17:42.2; 13. Arduser, Lincoln East, 17:42.4; 14. Ideus, Seward, 17:42.7; 15. Torres, Kearney, 17:44.
You have free articles remaining.
OTHER BOYS NOTEABLES: 16. Herbert, Lincoln East, 17:50; 17. McElroy, Pius X, 17:52.1; 18. Allen, Lincoln East, 17:52.8; 20. Sellhorn, Pius X, 18:00; 21. McNeese, Lincoln High, 18:02; 23. Kreguer, Lincoln Southeast, 18:11; 24. Le, Lincoln Northeast, 18:14; 26. Graff, Lincoln East, 18:18; 27. Becerra, Lincoln High, 18:21; 37. Beard, Lincoln Northeast, 18:29; 43. Lauterbach, Lincoln Southeast, 18:39; 44. M. Ivanov, Pius X, 18:41; 46. A. Ivanov, Pius X, 18:42; 47. Czapla, Lincoln Southwest, 18:44.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 18, Lincoln Pius X 104, Kearney 138, Elkhorn South 147, Lincoln High 170, Omaha South 177, Millard North 188, Millard South 234, Lincoln Southeast 245, Lincoln Southwest 257, Papillion-La Vista 278, Lincoln Northeast 287, Hastings 294, Omaha Westside 299, Bellvue East 430.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Schutz, Lincoln East, 19:00; 2. J. Muma, Lincoln East, 19:28; 9. K. Muma, Lincoln East, 19:29; 4. Searcey, Lincoln East, 19:33; 5. Ray, Lincoln Northeast, 19:36; 6. Ray, Hastings, 19:36; 7. Kramer, Pius X, 20:19; 8. Schmidt, Lincoln East, 20:27; 9. Apel, Lincoln East, 20:34; 10. Bonsall, Kearney, 20:36; 11. Hayden, Millard South, 20:40; 12. Weber, Lincoln East, 20:41; 13. Neri Lara, Omaha South, 20:45; 14. Madden, Elkhorn South, 20:47; 15. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 20:48.
OTHER GIRLS NOTEABLES: 16. King, Lincoln Southeast, 20:57; 17. Bartee, Lincoln High, 21:03; 19. Korus, Pius X, 21:20; 23. Herrera, Pius X, 21:31; 29. Shotkoski, Pius X, 22:00; 31. Kruse, Lincoln High, 22:12.0; 32. Occansey, Pius X, 22:12.1; 33. E. Udell, Lincoln Southwest, 22:13.0; 34. Tvrdy, Pius X, 22:13.8; 35. Heller, Lincoln Southeast, 22:15; 39. Agena, Lincoln High, 22:25; 42. DiLillo, Lincoln High, 22:28; 49. L. Udell, Lincoln Southwest, 22:46; 50. Haller, Lincoln High, 22:48.