Prep cross country results, 9/2

Cross country

JCC INVITE

At Johnson County Central

BOYS TEAM SCORING: Palmyra 27, Malcolm 46, Platteview 79, Freeman 88, Louisville 95, Weeping Water 95, Yutan 97, Conestoga 110, East Atchison, Kan. 111, Johnson County Central 142, Bishop Neumann 205.

BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Raszler, Platteview, 17:27; 2. Wilkie, Malcolm, 18:28; 3. Pattton, Weeping Water, 18:31; 4. Berry, Palmyra, 18:33; 5. Moyer, Palmyra, 18:36; 6. Hubbard, Palmyra, 18:37; 7. Muthiani, Freeman, 18:57; 8. Havelka, Freeman, 18:59; 9. Lesher, East Atchison, 19:08; 10. Simmerman, Conestoga, 19:18.

GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Palmyra 20, Platteview 48, East Atchison, Kan. 56, Bishop Neumann 60, Yutan 65, Malcolm 68.

GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Lawrence, Platteview, 21:16; 2. Fosmer, Louisville, 21:29; 3. Stewart, Platteview, 21:49; 4. Frey, Palmyra, 22:05; 5. Hentgten, Palmyra, 22:14; 6. Georgoulopoulos, Yutan, 22:56; 7. Ahrens, Conestoga, 22:59; 8. Chambers, Palymra, 23:22; 9. Havranek, Palmyra, 23:27; 10. Irvine, East Atchison, 23:39.

