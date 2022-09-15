Prep cross country results, 9/15

Cross country
HAROLD SCOTT INVITE
At Pioneers Park
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 45, Elkhorn South 99, Omaha Westside 114, Lincoln Pius X 118, Lincoln Southeast 136, Millard South 148, Grand Island 203, Millard North 206, Lincoln Southwest 223, Hastings 223.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Graff, Lincoln East, 15:58; 2. Dixon, Elkhorn South, 16:21; 3. Johnson, Elkhorn South, 16:29; 4. Davy, Lincoln East, 16:44; 5. Martinez, Omaha South, 16:48; 6. Wall, Omaha Westside, 16:49; 7. Carrera, Hastings, 16:55; 8. Heller, Millard South, 17:06; 9. Ruch, Lincoln East, 17:15; 10. Majerus, Lincoln Pius X, 17:17.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 27, Millard South 93, Papillion-La Vista South 103, Elkhorn South 117, Millard South 154, Kearney 170, Lincoln Pius X 196, Grand Island 197, Lincoln Southeast 263, Hastings 272, Omaha South 299, Lincoln Southwest 313, Fremont 323, Lincoln Northeast 375.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Murray, Lincoln East, 18:37; 2. Schutz, Lincoln East, 18:56; 3. Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South, 19:11; 4. Svehla, Lincoln East, 19:42; 5. Bartee, Lincoln High, 19:52; T6. Durow, Millard South, 19:54.00; T6. Caruso, Millard North, 19:54.00; 8. Burger, Kearney, 20:00; 9. Urosevich, Omaha Westside, 20:06; 10. Stewart, Lincoln Pius X, 20:13.50.