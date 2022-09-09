Prep cross country results, 9/10

Cross country
KEARNEY INVITATIONAL
At Meadowlark Golf Course
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lexington 42, Grand Island 49, North Platte 52, Kearney 97, Lincoln High 129, Bellevue West 174, Lincoln Northeast 190.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Aguado, Lexington, 16:22; 2. Adame, Lexington, 16:27; 3. Caceres Perez, Grand Island, 16:33; 4. Ureste, Lexington, 16:46; 5. Teets, North Platte, 16:57; 6. Lowe, North Platte, 17:02; 7. Hawks, North Platte, 17:06; 8. Boltz, Grand Island, 17:09; 9. Parada, Lexington, 17:20; 10. Willey, Grand Island, 17:28.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: North Platte 58, Grand Island 70, Kearney 75, Lexington 106, Bellevue West 108, Lincoln High 134, Lincoln Northeast 163.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Holm, North Platte, 18:54; 2. Bartee, Lincoln High, 19:14; 3. Muller, Bellevue West, 19:31; 4. Karjalaninen, Kearney, 19:45; 5. McNamara, Bellevue West, 20:03; 6. Blaesi, North Platte, 20:14; 7. Stava, Kearney, 20:42; 8. Badura, Lincoln Northeast, 20:50; 9. Johnsen, Grand Island, 20:54; 10. Calmo, Lexington, 20:54.