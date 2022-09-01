Prep cross country results, 9/1

Cross country
CHARLIE THORELL INVITATIONAL
At Seward
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Omaha Skutt 34, Omaha Westside 47, Elkhorn South 48, North Platte 74, Millard South 93, Lincoln North Star 98, Lincoln Christian 103, Bennington 139, Milford 143, Lincoln Lutheran 192, Seward 193, Aurora 196, Elkhorn 210, Crete 282.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Johnson, Elkhorn South, 16:33; 2. Dixon, Elkhorn South, 16:48; 3. Heller, Millard South, 16:49; 4. Wade, Omaha Skutt, 16:57; 5. Rice, Omaha Skutt, 16:58; 6. Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 17:01; 7. Gross, Omaha Westside, 17:17; 8. Teets, North Platte, 17:19; 9. Wall, Omaha Westside, 17:22.01; 10. Baumert, Omaha Skutt, 17:22.80.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Omaha Marian 59, Kearney 61, Omaha Westside 71, North Platte 83, Bennington 92, Lincoln Christian 106, Elkhorn South 130, Millard South 133, Aurora 159, Omaha Skutt 180, Aquinas 195, Seward 204, Lincoln North Star 212, Milford 212, Lincoln Lutheran 253.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Miner, Omaha Westside, 19:03; 2. Holm, North Platte, 19:27; 3. Burger, Kearney, 19:53; 4. Urosevich, Omaha Westside, 20:12; 5. Durow, Millard South, 20:24; 6. Riedel, Lincoln North Star, 20:27; 7. Karjalainen, Kearney, 20:35; 8. Blaesi, North Platte, 20:38; 9. Kenning, Milford, 20:53; 10. Cordova, Elkhorn south, 20:57.