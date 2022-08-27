 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep cross country results, 8/27

Cross country

JOHN VOTTA INVITE

BOYS TEAM SCORING: Omaha Skutt 14, Norris 35, Elkhorn North 48, Lincoln High 76, Elkhorn 97, Waverly 112, Beatrice 133, Tri County 138, Freeman 174, Lincoln 178, Crete 181, Lincoln Northwest 265.

BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Boonstra, Norris, 16:43; 2. A. Rice, Omaha Skutt, 17:04; 3. T. Rice, Omaha Skutt, 17:19; 4. Haussler, Omaha Skutt, 17:29; 5. Baumert, Omaha Skutt, 17:30; 6. Wade, Omaha Skutt, 17:38; 7. Sinnott, Elkhorn North, 17:42; 8. Walters, Elkhorn, 17:44; 9. Pithan, Elkhorn North, 17:57; 10. Talero, Norris, 17:59.

GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Norris 19, Elkhorn North 42, Omaha Skutt 53, Waverly 75, Lincoln High 82, Beatrice 118, Tri County 121, Lincoln 150, Crete 171, Elkhorn 185.

GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Bartee, Lincoln High, 20:40; 2. Thomas, Norris, 20:56; 3. Zavala, Norris, 21:19; 4. Steffensen, Waverly, 21:21; 5. Wallman, Norris, 21:23; 6. Ford, Elkhorn North, 11:27; 7. Peters, Tri County, 21:53; 8. Pogge, Omaha Skutt, 22:00; 9. Finkner, Norris, 22:11; 10. Prince, Elkhorn North, 22:14.

