Cross country
JOHN VOTTA INVITE
At Norris
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Omaha Skutt 24, Norris 32, Elkhorn North 57, Lincoln High 75, Elkhorn 78, Waverly 106, Beatrice 145, Freeman 148, Lincoln Northeast 158, Tri County 179, Lincoln NOrthwest 214, Crete 221, Standing Bear 266.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Boonstra, Norris, 16:11; 2. Rice, Omaha Skutt, 16:32; 3. Haussler, Omaha Skutt, 16:53; 4. Wade, Omaha Skutt, 17:00; 5. Walters, Elkhorn, 17:01; 6. Talero, Norris, 17:08; 7. Pithan, Elkhorn North, 17:14; 8. Rettig, Lincoln High, 17:16; 9. Cockerill, Waverly, 17:23; 10. Schroeder, Waverly, 17:24.
LINCOLN NOTABLES: 18. Crabtree, Lincoln High, 18:11; 22. Seifferlein, Lincoln High, 18:22; 29. Brassil, Lincoln High, 18:46;33. Thomas, Lincoln Northeast, 18:55; 34. Emblin, Lincoln Northwest, 18:56; 37. Smith, Lincoln High, 19:04; 44. Reynolds, Lincoln High, 19:24; 46. Kramer, Lincoln Northeast, 19:29.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Norris 17, Elkhorn North 20, Omaha Skutt 79, Lincoln High 104, Elkhorn 113, Tri County 114, Beatrice 117, Lincoln Northeast 148, Waverly 153, Standing Bear 171, Lincoln Northwest 172.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Zavala, Norris, 19:34; 2. Ford, Elkhorn North, 19:53; 3. Robinson, Elkhorn North, 19:54.64; 4. Wallman, Norris, 20:02; 5. Thomas, Norris, 20:10; 6. Polking, Elkhorn North, 20:16; 7. Finkner, Norris, 20:29; 8. Petsche, Norris, 20:36.6; 9. O'Brien, Elkhorn North, 20:36.6; 10. Powell, Norris, 20:40.
LINCOLN NOTABLES: 14. S. Wendt, Lincoln High, 21:28; 18. Osborne, Lincoln High, 21:50; 21. Badura, Lincoln Northeast, 22:19; 30. Zimmerle, Standing Bear, 22:58; M. Wendt, Lincoln High, 24:02; 44. Tabke, Lincoln Northwest, 24:13; 49. VanArsdale, Lincoln Northwest, 24:23; 50. Seeba, Standing Bear, 24:42.