Cross country
AUBURN INVITE
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Platteview, 30; Cornerstone Christian, 36; Falls City, 51; Louisville, 59; Johnson CC, 92; Sidney (Iowa), 95; Auburn, 108.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Raszler, Platteview, 17:15.12; 2. Kohl, Platteview, 17:40.06; 3. Zimmerman, Falls City, 18:13.86; 4. Jarosik, Sandy Creek, 18:59.22; 5. McCullough, Falls City, 19:01.89; 6. Aue, Auburn, 19:09.84; 7. Milner, Cornerstone Christian, 19:10.03; 8. Topp, Johnson CC, 19:14.32; 9. Barnes, Louisville, 19:17.19; 10. Whalen; Cornerstone Christian, 19:26.92.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Auburn, 14; Platteview 26.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Crotty, Auburn, 20:58.00; 2. Billings, Auburn, 21:29.25; 3. Stewart, Platteview, 22:00.58; 4. Kermmoade, Platteview, 22:02.07, 5. Becker, Auburn, 22:36.58; 6. Thomas, Auburn, 22:59.63; 7. Jones, Auburn, 23:05.40, 8. Thomas, Auburn, 23:48.02; 9. Hike, Cornerstone Christian, 23:56.23; 10. Lawrence, Platteview, 24:17.08.
VINCE ZAVALA INVITATIONAL
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Boltz, Grand Island, 13:20.31; 2. Caceres Perez, Grand Island; 13:29.39; 3. Smith, Grand Island Northwest, 13:44.35; 4. Gautier, Aurora, 14.00.20; 5. Cederburg, Minden, 14:14.46; 6. Evans, Aurora, 14:22.54; 7. Hartford, Grand Island, 14:26.33; 8. Daughtery, Aurora, 14:45.26; 9. Sheffield, Grand Island Northwest, 14:50.26; 10. Mendoza, Grand Island Northwest, 14:58.01.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Johnsen, Grand Island, 17:19.51; 2. Chapman, Grand Island Northwest, 17:30.38; 3. Ericksen, Aurora, 17:37.95; 4. Wineteer, Aurora, 17:39.78; 5. Schlachter, Grand Island, 18:00.80; 6. Warford, Wahoo, 18:08.63; 7. Eggleston, Aurora, 18:09.11; 8. Badstieber, Columbus Lakeview, 18:14.09; 9. Morris, Grand Island, 18:14.35; 10. Slagle, Aurora, 18:21.67.