Cross country
THURSDAY'S DISTRICT ASSIGNMENTS
Walnut Creek SRA: Boys A-1--Lincoln High, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest, Omaha South, Papillion-La Vista; Boys A-2--Fremont, Gretna, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Millard North, Millard South, Omaha Bryan, South Sioux City; Girls A-1--Gretna, Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln Pius X, Millard North, North Platte, Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest, Papillion-La Vista; Girls A-2--Fremont, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Millard South, Norfolk, Omaha Bryan, Omaha South, South Sioux City.
Pioneers Park: Boys A-3--Bellevue East, Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast, Omaha Central, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista South; Boys A-4--Bellevue West, Columbus, Creighton Prep, Elkhorn, Elkhorn South, Millard West, Omaha Burke, Omaha North; Girls A-3--Bellevue West, Elkhorn South, Grand Island, Lincoln North Star, Omaha Marian, Omaha North, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista South; Girls A-4--Bellevue East, Columbus, Elkhorn, Kearney, Lincoln Northeast, Millard West, Omaha Burke, Omaha Central.
Waverly High School: Boys B-1--Nebraska City, Omaha Gross, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Waverly; Boys B-2--Bennington, Blair, Mount Michael, Omaha Roncalli/Brownell-Talbot, Omaha Skutt, Schuyler; Girls B-1--Nebraska City, Omaha Gross Catholic, Omaha MErcy, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Waverly.
Mount Michael: Girls B-2--Bennington, Blair, Omaha Duchesne Academy, Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Omaha Brownell Talbot, Omaha Skutt Catholic, Schuyler.
Norris High School: Boys B-3--Beatrice, Crete, Hastings, Norris, Seward, York; Girls B-3--Beatrice, Crete, Hastings, Norris, Seward, York.
Crandell Creek Golf Course, Ogallala: Boys B-4--Alliance, Gering, Lexington, McCook, Northwest, Scottsbluff; Boys C-4--Alma/Southern Valley, Broken Bow, Chadron, Chase County, Cozad, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Mitchell, Ogallala, Sidney, Valentine; Girls B-4--Alliance, Gering, Lexington, McCook, Northwest, Scottsbluff; Girls C-4--Alma/Southern Valley, Broken Bow, Chadron, Chase County, Cozad, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Mitchell, Ogallala, Sidney, Valentine.
Boys Town: Boys C-1--Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Boys Town, Conestoga, Douglas County West, Falls City, Fort Calhoun, Omaha Concordia, Syracuse, Wahoo; Girls C-1--Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Boys Town, Conestoga, Douglas County West, Falls City, Fort Calhoun, Omaha Concordia, Syracuse, Wahoo.
Pierce Community Golf Course: Boys C-2--Boone Central/Newman Grove, Central City, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Hartington, North Bend Central, O'Neill, Ord, Pierce, Wayne, West Point-Beemer; Girls C-2--Boone Central/Newman Grove, Central City, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Hartington, North Bend Central, O'Neill, Ord, Pierce, Wayne, West Point-Beemer.
Streeter Park/Diamond 4R Softball/Cornerstone Soccer Fields, Aurora: Boys C-3--Adams Central, Aurora, ECO, Fairbury, Kearney Catholic, Lincoln Christian, Malcolm, Milford, Minden, Raymond Central, South Central Nebraska Unified District 5; Girls C-3--Adams Central, Aurora, ECO, Fairbury, KEarney Catholic, Lincoln Christian, MAlcolm, Milford, Minden, Raymond Central, South Central Nebraska Unified District 5.
Camp Kateri-McCool Junction: Boys D-1--Bishop Neumann, Centennial, College View, Cornerstone Christian, East Butler, Elmwood-Murdock, Fillmore Central, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Lutheran, Louisville, McCool Junction, Omaha Christian, Palmyra, Pawnee City, Thayer Central, Tri County, Weeping Water, Wilber-Clatonia, Yutan; Girls D-1--Bishop Neumann, Centennial, College View Academy, Cornerstone Christian, East Butler, Elmwood-Murdock, Fillmore Central, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Lutheran, Louisville, McCool Junction, Omaha Christian Academy, Palmyra, Pawnee City, Thayer Central, Tri County, Weeping Water, Wilber-Clatonia, Yutan.
Elks Country Club, Hastings: Boys D-2--Central Valley, Centura Public Schools, Deshler, Doniphan-Trumbull, Fullerton, Gibbon, Grand Island Central Catholic, Hastings St. Cecilia, Heartland Lutheran, Kenesaw, Nebraska Christian, Palmer, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, Riverside, Shelton, Silver Lake, St. Edward, St. Paul, Superior, Twin River, Wood River; Girls D-2--Central Valley, Centura Public Schools, Deshler, Doniphan-Trumbull, Fullerton, Gibbon, Grand Island Central Catholic, Hartington, Harvard, Hastings St. Cecilia, Heartland Lutheran, Nebraska Christian, Palmer, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, Riverside, Shelton, St. Edward, St. Paul, Superior, Twin River, Wood River.
Twin Creek Golf Course, Pender: Boys D-3--Aquinas, Bergan, BRLD, David City, Humphrey St. Francis, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Logan View, Madison, Oakland-Craig, Omaha Nation, Pender, Ponca, Stanton, Winnebago, Winside, Wisner-Pilger; Girls D-3--Aquinas Catholic, Archbishop Bergan, BRLD, David City, Humphrey St. Francis, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Logan View, Madison, Oakland-Craig, Omaha Nation, Pender, Ponca, Stanton, Winnebago, Winside, Wisner-Pilger.
Rolling Hills Golf Course, Wausa: Boys D-4--Ainsworth, Battle Creek, Bloomfield-Wausa, Boyd County, Burwell, CWC, Creighton, Crofton, Elkhorn Valley, Lutheran High Northeast, Neligh-Oakdale, Niobrara/Verdigre, Norfolk Catholic, North Central, Osmond, Plainview, Randolph, Stuart, Summerland, Twin Loup, West Holt; Girls D-4--Ainsworth, Battle Creek, Bloomfield-Wausa, Boyd County, Burwell, CWC, Crofton, Elkhorn Valley, Lutheran High Northeast, Neligh-Oakdale, Niobrara/Verdigre, Norfolk Catholic, North Central, Osmond, Plainview, Randolph, Stuart, Summerland, Twin Loup, West Holt.
Cross Creek Golf Course, Cambridge: Boys D-5--Amherst, Ansley-Litchfield, Arapahoe, Arcadia/Loup City, Axtell, Bertrand/Loomis, Brady, Cambridge, Franklin, Hi-Line, Maxwell, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Ravenna, South Loup, Southwest, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Wilcox-Hildreth; Girls D-5--Amherst, Ansley-Litchfield, Arapahoe, Arcadia/Loup City, Axtell, Bertrand/Loomis, Brady, Cambridge, Franklin, Hi-Line, Maxwell, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Ravenna, South Loup, Southwest, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Wilcox-Hildreth.
Bridgeport Golf Course: Boys D-6--Banner County, Bayard, Bridgeport, Cody-Kilgore, Crawford, Creek Valley, Dundy County Stratton, Garden County, Gordon-Rushville, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Hershey, Hitchcock County, Kimball, Minatare, Morrill, Mullen, North Platte SP, Paxton, Perkins County, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Platte, Sutherland, Wallace; Girls D-6--Banner County, Bayard, Bridgeport, Cody-Kilgore, Crawford, Creek Valley, Dundy County Stratton, Garden County, Gordon-Rushville, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Hershey, Hitchcock County, Kimball, Minatare, Morrill, Mullen, North Platte St. Patrick's, Paxton, Perkins County, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Platte, Sutherland, Wallace.