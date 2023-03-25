Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 4, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Pius X 3, Norris 0
Lincoln Northwest vs. Elkhorn North
Lincoln Southwest 3, Creighton Prep 1
Millard South 1, Lincoln Southeast 0
Omaha Westside 1, Lincoln East 1 (Westside 5-4 in penalty kicks)
Papillion-La Vista South 4, Lincoln High 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 2, Norfolk 2
Bennington 4, Roncalli Catholic 1
Hastings 9, Blair 3
Kearney 6, Omaha Burke 0
Millard North 5, Bellevue West 1
Northwest 3, Scottsbluff 1
Omaha Northwest 3, Conestoga 1
Scotus 3, Omaha Gross 0
York 3, Kearney Catholic 1
Waverly 11, Columbus Lakeview 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Pius X 3, Norris 0: Joseph Patera, Mike Wyvill and Damien Rodriguez all tallied goals for the Bolts.
Lincoln Southwest 3, Creighton Prep 1: Lane Kruse, Mabast Alawdi and Gavin Weland had goals for the Silver Hawks, and Dylan Beiermann added seven saves in net.
Millard South 1, Lincoln Southeast 0: Julian Mosquera scored the lone goal for the Patriots.
Omaha Westside 1, Lincoln East 1: Aidan Nachi scored for the Spartans, but Lincoln East fell in penalty kicks.
Papillion-La Vista South 4, Lincoln High 2: Alex Warrick and Monday Hae each had goals for the Links. Lincoln High also had five corner kicks.
Kearney 4, Lincoln High 0: Jhordy Solares had two of the Bearcats' four goals. Makai Bergt had three saves for the Links.