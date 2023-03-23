Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 2, Lincoln High 1
Conestoga 4, Lincoln Lutheran 0
Lincoln Southeast 1, Lincoln North Star 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 6, Bellevue East 0
Buena Vista 2, Nebraska City 2, (Buena Vista wins 4-3 on PKs)
Lexington 4, Hastings 0
Northwest 9, Columbus Lakeview 0
Omaha Central 4, Fremont 3
Omaha Westside 7, Omaha Burke 1
Schuyler 8, Mount Michael Benedictine 0
Waverly 1, Elkhorn North 0
York 2, Beatrice 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus 2, Lincoln High 1: Josh Martinez scored the lone goal for the Links on an assist from Alex Warrick.
Conestoga 4, Lincoln Lutheran 0: Conestoga used a pair of goals each half to down the Warriors.