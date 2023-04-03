Boys golf
CHRIS SHIVE INVITATIONAL
At Oak Hills CC
TEAM SCORES: Omaha Westside 293, Creighton Prep 296, Lincoln Southeast 296, Lincoln East 299, Lincoln Pius X 307, Millard North 316, Gretna 319, Millard West 327, Papillion-La Vista 336, Elkhorn South 342, Fremont 348, Papillion-La Vista South 351, Millard South 352, North Platte 354.
TOP FINISHERS: Bunting, Lincoln East, 69; Peterson, Creighton Prep, 70; Gutschewski, Omaha Westside, 70; Bryson, Lincoln Southeast, 72; Tapp, Omaha Westside, 72; Benge, Omaha Westside, 73; Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 73; Koch, Lincoln Southeast, 74; Kelley, Creighton Prep, 74; Vocelka, Millard North, 74.