Prep bowling results, 12/9

Bowling
LINCOLN NORTHEAST LEADOFF TOURNAMENT
From Thursday
BOYS CHAMPION: Lincoln Southwest.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: Choi, Elkhorn South, 600; Limbeck, Elkhorn North, 597; Chandler, Northeast, 560; Keele, Southwest, 536; Haarala, Elkhorn South, 508; Doscher, Elkhorn North, 503; Robison, Lincoln High, 492; Pierce, Northeast, 486.
GIRLS CHAMPION: Lincoln High.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: Christensen, Northeast, 559; Ough, Elkhorn, 409; Gonzales, Lincoln High, 403; Van Eck, Lincoln High, 403; Baugh, Southwest, 401; Ringenberg, Elkhorn North, 380; Keller, Southwest, 376; Rager, Elkhorn, 371; Myron, Elkhorn, 371.