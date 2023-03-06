College men

MONDAY'S RESULTS

TOP 25

No. 9 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, late

No. 16 Saint Mary's vs. BYU, late

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

At Chicago

Wednesday's first-round games

Game 1--No. 13-seeded Ohio State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2--No. 14 Minnesota vs. No. 10 Nebraska, to follow

Thursday's second-round games

Game 3--No. 9 Rutgers vs. No. 8 Michigan, 11 a.m.

Game 4--Ohio State/Wisconsin winner vs. No. 5 Iowa, to follow

Game 5--No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Illinois, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6--Minnesota/Nebraska winner vs. No. 6 Maryland, to follow

Friday's quarterfinals

Game 7--Rutgers/Michigan winner vs. No. 1 Purdue, 11 a.m.

Game 8--Game 4 winner vs. No. 4 Michigan State, to follow

Game 9--Penn State/Illinois winner vs. No. 2 Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.

Game 10--Game 6 winner vs. No. 3 Indiana, to follow

Saturday's semifinals

Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 12--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, to follow

Sunday's championship

Game 13--Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m.

HONORS

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana: Big Ten co-player of the week; averaged 26.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.5 blocks, while shooting 54.1%.

Camren Wynter, Penn State: Big Ten co-player of the week; hit back-to-back game-winning shots over Northwestern and Maryland.

Jamarques Lawrence, Nebraska: Big Ten freshman of the week.