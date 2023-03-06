College men
MONDAY'S RESULTS
TOP 25
No. 9 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, late
No. 16 Saint Mary's vs. BYU, late
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
At Chicago
Wednesday's first-round games
Game 1--No. 13-seeded Ohio State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2--No. 14 Minnesota vs. No. 10 Nebraska, to follow
Thursday's second-round games
Game 3--No. 9 Rutgers vs. No. 8 Michigan, 11 a.m.
Game 4--Ohio State/Wisconsin winner vs. No. 5 Iowa, to follow
Game 5--No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Illinois, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6--Minnesota/Nebraska winner vs. No. 6 Maryland, to follow
Friday's quarterfinals
Game 7--Rutgers/Michigan winner vs. No. 1 Purdue, 11 a.m.
Game 8--Game 4 winner vs. No. 4 Michigan State, to follow
Game 9--Penn State/Illinois winner vs. No. 2 Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.
Game 10--Game 6 winner vs. No. 3 Indiana, to follow
Saturday's semifinals
Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 12 p.m.
Game 12--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, to follow
Sunday's championship
Game 13--Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m.
HONORS
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana: Big Ten co-player of the week; averaged 26.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.5 blocks, while shooting 54.1%.
Camren Wynter, Penn State: Big Ten co-player of the week; hit back-to-back game-winning shots over Northwestern and Maryland.
Jamarques Lawrence, Nebraska: Big Ten freshman of the week.