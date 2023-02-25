Fonner Park
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
In Grand Island
First race, fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 4 furlongs, T--:47.20.
Presley's Artwork (Medina);4.40;2.80;2.40
Fabulosity (Martinez);;5.20;3.60
Virtually (Cardoso);;;5.00
Exacta (1-6), $17.00; Trifecta (1-6-5), $39.87.
Second race, claiming for fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 6 furlongs, T--1:15.20.
Always a Tiz (Ramos);10.60;3.80;3.00
Aunt Irene (Morales);;3.20;2.60
Brew Casa (Martinez);;;2.60
Daily Double (1-1), $21.20; Exacta (1-5), $24.40; Superfecta (1-5-6-4), $15.91; Trifecta (1-5-6), $29.90.
Third race, claiming for fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 4 furlongs, T--:49.00.
Sandplum Creek (McNeil);23.00;7.80;5.40
Wandas Cafe (Medina);;3.80;3.00
Sloopy Hang On (Roman);;;2.60
Exacta (7-4), $161.00; Superfecta (7-4-1-5), $147.24; Trifecta (7-4-1), $174.50.
Fourth race, optional claiming for 3 year olds and up, 6 furlongs, T--1:14.00.
Drink (Martinez);5.80;3.40;2.40
Lovethatcause (Morales);;3.20;2.60
Old Trafford (Haar);;;3.00
Pick 3 (1-7-2), $142.60; Pick 4 (1-1-7-2), $1,061.80; Exacta (2-3), $19.00; Superfecta (2-3-4-5), $5.22; Trifecta (2-3-4), $23.10.
Fifth race, claiming for fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 6 furlongs, T--1:17.00.
Guapa Chica (Roman);7.60;4.20;2.40
Sue Happy (Cardoso);;6.00;3.40
Hot Caviar (Martinez);;;2.60
Exacta (3-2), $41.80; Superfecta (3-2-1-6), $30.63; Trifecta (3-2-1), $41.30.
Sixth race, 3 year olds and up, 4 furlongs, T--:47.20.
Ships Log (Ziegler);23.80;12.20;8.80
Tiz Brighter (Cardoso);;15.80;9.80
Luckwouldhaveit (Haar);;;6.60
Exacta (6-3), $483.00; Superfecta (6-3-5-all), $570.17; Trifecta (6-3-5), $1,689.60.
Seventh race, optional claiming for fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 6 furlongs, T--1:14.20.
Saber Queen (Roman);8.20;4.20;2.80
Wildwood Maggie (Morales);;5.60;3.40
Sweet Tatum (Haar);;;3.60
Pick 3 (3-6-4), $269.60, Exacta (4-2), $30.80; Trifecta (4-2-5), $141.30.
Eighth race, 3-year-olds and up, 6 furlongs, T--1:14.00.
Parlay Pete (Roman);7.20;4.80;3.40
Grand Design (Medina);;16.00;9.00
Paralissfrmanalyss (Martinez);;;4.00
Exacta (6-9), $101.80; Superfecta (6-9-8-3), $265.05; Trifecta (6-9-8), $334.80.
Ninth race, fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 4 furlongs, T--:47.00.
Red Red Wine (Bethke);7.20;4.00;3.00
Olivian (Morales);;6.40;3.80
Gurl You Fine (Medina);;;3.00
Exacta (1-9), $150.20; Trifecta (1-9-2), $228.90.
Tenth race, claiming for 3-year-olds and up, 4 furlongs, T--:46.80.
Papa Bro (Morales);13.20;5.40;5.00
Lion Heart Legend (Roman);;5.40;4.00
Fly First Class (Fletcher);;;9.80
Pick 3 (6-1-2), $160.00; Pick 4 (4-6-1-2), $580.00; Pick 5 Jackpot (6-4-6-1-2), $806.50; Daily Double (1-2), $94.80; Exacta (2-9), $42.00; Superfecta (2-9-4-5), $180.94; Trifecta (2-9-4), $543.70.