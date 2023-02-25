Fonner Park

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

In Grand Island

First race, fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 4 furlongs, T--:47.20.

Presley's Artwork (Medina);4.40;2.80;2.40

Fabulosity (Martinez);;5.20;3.60

Virtually (Cardoso);;;5.00

Exacta (1-6), $17.00; Trifecta (1-6-5), $39.87.

Second race, claiming for fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 6 furlongs, T--1:15.20.

Always a Tiz (Ramos);10.60;3.80;3.00

Aunt Irene (Morales);;3.20;2.60

Brew Casa (Martinez);;;2.60

Daily Double (1-1), $21.20; Exacta (1-5), $24.40; Superfecta (1-5-6-4), $15.91; Trifecta (1-5-6), $29.90.

Third race, claiming for fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 4 furlongs, T--:49.00.

Sandplum Creek (McNeil);23.00;7.80;5.40

Wandas Cafe (Medina);;3.80;3.00

Sloopy Hang On (Roman);;;2.60

Exacta (7-4), $161.00; Superfecta (7-4-1-5), $147.24; Trifecta (7-4-1), $174.50.

Fourth race, optional claiming for 3 year olds and up, 6 furlongs, T--1:14.00.

Drink (Martinez);5.80;3.40;2.40

Lovethatcause (Morales);;3.20;2.60

Old Trafford (Haar);;;3.00

Pick 3 (1-7-2), $142.60; Pick 4 (1-1-7-2), $1,061.80; Exacta (2-3), $19.00; Superfecta (2-3-4-5), $5.22; Trifecta (2-3-4), $23.10.

Fifth race, claiming for fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 6 furlongs, T--1:17.00.

Guapa Chica (Roman);7.60;4.20;2.40

Sue Happy (Cardoso);;6.00;3.40

Hot Caviar (Martinez);;;2.60

Exacta (3-2), $41.80; Superfecta (3-2-1-6), $30.63; Trifecta (3-2-1), $41.30.

Sixth race, 3 year olds and up, 4 furlongs, T--:47.20.

Ships Log (Ziegler);23.80;12.20;8.80

Tiz Brighter (Cardoso);;15.80;9.80

Luckwouldhaveit (Haar);;;6.60

Exacta (6-3), $483.00; Superfecta (6-3-5-all), $570.17; Trifecta (6-3-5), $1,689.60.

Seventh race, optional claiming for fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 6 furlongs, T--1:14.20.

Saber Queen (Roman);8.20;4.20;2.80

Wildwood Maggie (Morales);;5.60;3.40

Sweet Tatum (Haar);;;3.60

Pick 3 (3-6-4), $269.60, Exacta (4-2), $30.80; Trifecta (4-2-5), $141.30.

Eighth race, 3-year-olds and up, 6 furlongs, T--1:14.00.

Parlay Pete (Roman);7.20;4.80;3.40

Grand Design (Medina);;16.00;9.00

Paralissfrmanalyss (Martinez);;;4.00

Exacta (6-9), $101.80; Superfecta (6-9-8-3), $265.05; Trifecta (6-9-8), $334.80.

Ninth race, fillies and mares 3 years old and up, 4 furlongs, T--:47.00.

Red Red Wine (Bethke);7.20;4.00;3.00

Olivian (Morales);;6.40;3.80

Gurl You Fine (Medina);;;3.00

Exacta (1-9), $150.20; Trifecta (1-9-2), $228.90.

Tenth race, claiming for 3-year-olds and up, 4 furlongs, T--:46.80.

Papa Bro (Morales);13.20;5.40;5.00

Lion Heart Legend (Roman);;5.40;4.00

Fly First Class (Fletcher);;;9.80

Pick 3 (6-1-2), $160.00; Pick 4 (4-6-1-2), $580.00; Pick 5 Jackpot (6-4-6-1-2), $806.50; Daily Double (1-2), $94.80; Exacta (2-9), $42.00; Superfecta (2-9-4-5), $180.94; Trifecta (2-9-4), $543.70.