Fonner Park

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

In Grand Island

First race, maiden special weight, fillies and mares, three years and up, purse $7,600, 6 furlongs, T--1:17.00

Moonshine Lily (Roman);6.20;*;^

Cajun Trinity (Morales);;*;^

Happy Quest (Haar);;;^

Exacta (3-1) $13.20.

*-no place betting

^- no show betting

Second race, allowance, fillies and mares, three years and up, purse $12,500, 6 furlongs, T--1:16.00

Judge On the Run (Haar);6.00;3.20;2.10

P R Odds Setter (Medina);;3.20;2.60

Queenscaballo (Roman);;;2.20

Daily Double (3-5) $45.00, Exacta (5-3) $16.00.

Third race, maiden special weight, fillies and mares, three years and up, purse $7,600, 6 furlongs, T--1:16.60

No Limitation (Martinez);5.00;3.00;2.20

Lucky McCoy (Zeigler);;5.00;3.00

Code One (Cardoso);;;2.40

Exacta (6-3) $18.80, Superfecta (6-3-5-4) $11.13, Trifecta (6-3-5) $20.80.

Fourth race, claiming, fillies and mares, three years and up, purse $6,300, 4 furlongs, T--:47.00

Rachie Rach (Morales);8.00;3.00;3.00

Fashion Fact (Ramos);;2.60;2.60

Ready to Get Loud (Martinez);;2.60;3.00

Exacta (6-1) $12.20, Exacta (6-7) $16.40, Superfecta (6-1-7-5) $6.59, Superfecta (6-7-1-5) $3.94, Trifecta (6-1-7) $16.00, Trifecta (6-7-1) $18.60.

Fifth race, claiming, fillies and mares, three years and up, purse $5,300, 6 furlongs, T--1:16.40

Lookin for Larry (Roman);6.00;4.00;3.00

Ashwins Orb (Martinez);;5.80;3.40

War Reporter (Morales);;;4.20

Exacta (5-7) $36.80, Superfecta (5-7-4-6) $14.22, Trifecta (5-7-4) $88.30.

Sixth race, claiming, fillies and mares, three years and up, purse $7,300, 6½ furlongs, T--1:22.40

Top of the Game (Medina);9.80;5.20;2.80

Debonnaire Dude (Morales);;5.00;3.00

Tough Company (Roman);;;2.20

Pick 3 (6-5-6) $58.50, Pick 4 (6-6-5-6) $158.90, Pick 5 Jackpot (5-6-6-5-6) $162.40, Daily Double (5-6) $24.00, Exacta (6-1) $37.60, Superfecta (6-1-3-2) $11.28, Trifecta (6-1-3) $22.30.