Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue West def. Lincoln East 25-19, 25-14
Bellevue West def. Lincoln Northeast 25-16, 25-12
Gretna def. Grand Island 25-17, 25-17
Lincoln Christian def. Blue Hill 25-12, 25-13
Lincoln Christian def. Centennial 25-20, 25-18
Lincoln Christian def. Fillmore Central 25-18, 25-23
Pius X def. Grand Island 25-10, 25-9
Pius X def. Gretna 19-25, 25-19, 25-17
Thayer Central def. Lincoln Christian 19-25, 25-19, 25-18
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth def. Valentine 25-23, 25-23
Alma def. Hampton 24-26, 25-16, 25-18
Anselmo-Merna def. Hitchcock County 25-19, 25-17
Anselmo-Merna def. St. Patrick's 25-15, 25-18, 25-19
Arlington def. Nebraska City 19-25, 26-24, 25-19
Arlington def. Raymond Central 14-25, 25-21, 25-19
Blue Hill def. Valentine 25-21, 25-20
Boys Town def. Whiting 25-23, 21-25, 25-14
Centennial def. Ainsworth 25-22, 25-15
Centennial def. Blue Hill 26-24, 25-12
Crawford def. Hemingford 25-17, 30-32, 25-16
Crawford def. Sioux County 25-18, 20-25, 25-19
Dundy County-Stratton def. Loomis 25-9, 25-20
Fillmore Central def. Blue Hill 23-25, 25-14, 25-16
Fillmore Central def. Centennial 25-21, 25-14
Hampton def. Palmer 23-25, 25-17, 25-23
Hartington-Newcastle def. Randolph 25-16, 25-8
Howells-Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle 25-27, 25-16, 25-23
Howells-Dodge def. Winside 25-14, 25-23
Kearney def. Bennington 25-18, 25-10
Kearney def. Columbus 25-15, 25-19
Kearney def. South Sioux City 25-9, 25-22
Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas 25-20, 25-17
Lawrence-Nelson def. Loomis 25-2, 25-10
Loomis def. Hampton 25-18, 29-27
Minden def. Ainsworth 25-15, 26-24
Minden def. Fillmore Central 25-23, 25-22
Minden def. Valentine 25-19, 19-25, 25-17
Nebraska City def. Ralston 25-17, 25-19
Norfolk def. Yankton 25-16, 25-10
Norris def. Arlington 25-14, 25-13
Norris def. Platteview 25-18, 27-25
Norris def. Plattsmouth 25-12, 25-17
North Platte def. Bishop Heelan 25-17, 25-16
Ogallala def. Northwest 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 15-13
Omaha Burke def. Omaha Northwest 25-11, 13-25, 25-13
Omaha Burke def. Omaha Benson 25-16, 25-16
Omaha Central def. Omaha Burke 25-18, 25-23
Omaha Central def. Omaha South 25-10, 25-12
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Central 26-24, 29-27
Omaha Nation def. Boys Town 25-21, 25-15
Omaha Skutt def. Millard South 25-18, 25-21
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Marian 26-24, 16-25, 25-23
Omaha Westside def. Bellevue West 25-18, 25-23
Overton def. Anselmo-Merna 25-17, 25-21
Overton def. Arapahoe 25-14, 25-9
Overton def. Central Valley 19-25, 25-19, 25-22
Papillion La-Vista def. Omaha Skutt 26-24, 25-17
Platteview def. Nebraska City 25-18, 25-20
Platteview def. Seward 25-21, 25-22
Ralston def. Raymond Central 25-23, 18-25, 25-22
Seward def. Plattsmouth 16-25, 25-14, 25-21
Seward def. Ralston 25-14, 25-13
Sioux County def. Hemingford 25-21, 18-25, 25-21
St. Cecilia def. Aquinas 25-21, 25-9
St. Cecilia def. Kearney Catholic 25-23, 25-16
Thayer Central def. Ainsworth 25-20, 25-18
Thayer Central def. Minden 26-24, 25-19
Thayer Central def. Valentine 25-16, 25-21
Weeping Water def. Boys Town 25-11, 25-16
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle 25-23, 25-17
Winside def. Randolph 25-19, 25-13