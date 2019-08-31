{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue West def. Lincoln East 25-19, 25-14

Bellevue West def. Lincoln Northeast 25-16, 25-12

Gretna def. Grand Island 25-17, 25-17

Lincoln Christian def. Blue Hill 25-12, 25-13

Lincoln Christian def. Centennial 25-20, 25-18

Lincoln Christian def. Fillmore Central 25-18, 25-23

Pius X def. Grand Island 25-10, 25-9

Pius X def. Gretna 19-25, 25-19, 25-17

Thayer Central def. Lincoln Christian 19-25, 25-19, 25-18

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth def. Valentine 25-23, 25-23

Alma def. Hampton 24-26, 25-16, 25-18

Anselmo-Merna def. Hitchcock County 25-19, 25-17

Anselmo-Merna def. St. Patrick's 25-15, 25-18, 25-19

Arlington def. Nebraska City 19-25, 26-24, 25-19

Arlington def. Raymond Central 14-25, 25-21, 25-19

Blue Hill def. Valentine 25-21, 25-20

Boys Town def. Whiting 25-23, 21-25, 25-14

Centennial def. Ainsworth 25-22, 25-15

Centennial def. Blue Hill 26-24, 25-12

Crawford def. Hemingford 25-17, 30-32, 25-16

Crawford def. Sioux County 25-18, 20-25, 25-19

Dundy County-Stratton def. Loomis 25-9, 25-20

Fillmore Central def. Blue Hill 23-25, 25-14, 25-16

Fillmore Central def. Centennial 25-21, 25-14

Hampton def. Palmer 23-25, 25-17, 25-23

Hartington-Newcastle def. Randolph 25-16, 25-8

Howells-Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle 25-27, 25-16, 25-23

Howells-Dodge def. Winside 25-14, 25-23

Kearney def. Bennington 25-18, 25-10

Kearney def. Columbus 25-15, 25-19

Kearney def. South Sioux City 25-9, 25-22

Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas 25-20, 25-17

Lawrence-Nelson def. Loomis 25-2, 25-10

Loomis def. Hampton 25-18, 29-27

Minden def. Ainsworth 25-15, 26-24

Minden def. Fillmore Central 25-23, 25-22

Minden def. Valentine 25-19, 19-25, 25-17

Nebraska City def. Ralston 25-17, 25-19

Norfolk def. Yankton 25-16, 25-10

Norris def. Arlington 25-14, 25-13

Norris def. Platteview 25-18, 27-25

Norris def. Plattsmouth 25-12, 25-17

North Platte def. Bishop Heelan 25-17, 25-16

Ogallala def. Northwest 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 15-13

Omaha Burke def. Omaha Northwest 25-11, 13-25, 25-13

Omaha Burke def. Omaha Benson 25-16, 25-16

Omaha Central def. Omaha Burke 25-18, 25-23

Omaha Central def. Omaha South 25-10, 25-12

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Central 26-24, 29-27

Omaha Nation def. Boys Town 25-21, 25-15

Omaha Skutt def. Millard South 25-18, 25-21

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Marian 26-24, 16-25, 25-23 

Omaha Westside def. Bellevue West 25-18, 25-23 

Overton def. Anselmo-Merna 25-17, 25-21

Overton def. Arapahoe 25-14, 25-9

Overton def. Central Valley 19-25, 25-19, 25-22

Papillion La-Vista def. Omaha Skutt 26-24, 25-17

Platteview def. Nebraska City 25-18, 25-20

Platteview def. Seward 25-21, 25-22

Ralston def. Raymond Central 25-23, 18-25, 25-22

Seward def. Plattsmouth 16-25, 25-14, 25-21

Seward def. Ralston 25-14, 25-13

Sioux County def. Hemingford 25-21, 18-25, 25-21

St. Cecilia def. Aquinas 25-21, 25-9

St. Cecilia def. Kearney Catholic 25-23, 25-16

Thayer Central def. Ainsworth 25-20, 25-18

Thayer Central def. Minden 26-24, 25-19

Thayer Central def. Valentine 25-16, 25-21

Weeping Water def. Boys Town 25-11, 25-16

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle 25-23, 25-17

Winside def. Randolph 25-19, 25-13

