Girls district finals scores, 2/22

Girls basketball
SATURDAY'S DISTRICT FINALS
CLASS B
B-1: Crete 49, Waverly 20
B-2: Beatrice 50, Holdrege 16
B-3: Bennington 63, Omaha Skutt 41
B-4: Omaha Mercy at Northwest, 4 p.m.
B-5: Sidney 34, Blair 28
B-6: Scottsbluff 62, Omaha Gross 49
B-7: Norris at York, 4 p.m.
B-8: Platteview 38, Hastings 30
FRIDAY'S DISTRICT FINALS
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Waverly: Lincoln Christian vs. Louisville, 7.
C1-2 at North Platte St. Pat's: Chadron vs. Omaha Roncalli, 6.
C1-3 at Wisner-Pilger: North Bend Central vs. Norfolk Catholic, 7.
C1-4 at Kearney Catholic: Broken Bow vs. Adams Central, 7.
C1-5 at Centennial: St. Paul vs. Syracuse, 7.
C1-6 at Kearney: Ogallala vs. Malcolm, 5:30.
C1-7 at Fremont: vs. West Point-Beemer, 8.
C1-8 at Kearney: Chase County vs. Wahoo, 7:30.
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at Columbus: Oakland-Craig vs. Wood River, 7.
You have free articles remaining.
C2-2 at Columbus (Central CC): Crofton vs. Freeman, 7.
C2-3 at Aurora: Hastings SC vs. Centennial, 7.
C2-4 at Fremont: Guardian Angels CC vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 5:30.
C2-5: at Logan View: Ponca vs. Lourdes CC, 7.
C2-6 at North Platte CC: Grand Island CC vs. Bridgeport, 7.
C2-7 at Ord: Superior vs. North Central, 6.
C2-8 at York: BRLD vs. South Loup, 7.
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Seward: Twin River at Weeping Water, 6:30.
D1-2 at Broken Bow: CWC vs. Alma, 7.
D1-3 at O'Neill: Pleasanton vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 7.
D1-4 at Norfolk: Humphrey/LHF vs.Hartington CC, 7.
D1-5 at Adams Central: Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Diller-Odell, 6:30.
D1-6 at Gibbon: Archbishop Bergan vs. South Platte, 7.
D1-7 at Grand Island (Northwest): Pender vs. Cambridge, 6
D1-8 at Southwest: North Platte St. Pat's vs. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 7.
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Hastings: Falls City SH vs. Wauneta-Palisade.
D2-2 at Pierce: Humphrey SF vs. Bloomfield, 7.
D2-3 at Ogallala: Mullen vs.Leyton, 6 MT.
D2-4 at Valentine: Wynot vs. Crawford, 5:30.
D2-5 at Fairbury: Lawrence-Nelson vs. Dorchester, 7.
D2-6 at Boone Central: BDS vs. Stuart, 6.
D2-7 at Grand Island: Sterling vs. Anselmo-Merna, 7.
D2-8 at Minden: Loomis vs. Silver Lake, 6.