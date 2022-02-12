Girls basketball summaries, 2/12

Here's a look at stats from Saturday's action on the prep hardwood.
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 54, CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN 18
|Cornerstone Christian
|4
|6
|3
|5
|--
|18
|Elmwood-Murdock
|22
|19
|9
|4
|--
|54
Cornerstone Christian--Kok 3, Nordby 4, Fritz 5, Tarr 3, Wehrbein 2, Moses 1.
Elmwood-Murdock--Rikli 4, Backemeyer 12, Frahm 11, Bacon 15, Glasshoff 2, Halferty 2, Schmidt 8.
LINCOLN EAST 50, OMAHA WESTSIDE 36
|Lincoln East
|11
|11
|14
|14
|--
|50
|Omaha Westside
|6
|5
|13
|12
|--
|36
Lincoln East--Husiel 4, Shaw 16, Campbell 17, Faalii 6, Denker 7.
Omaha Westside--Jenkins 7, Siebler 4, DiPrima 3, Hanna 7, Kraft 8, Hagen 3, Schonlau 4.
LINCOLN HIGH 71, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 43
|Lincoln High
|14
|26
|19
|12
|--
|71
|Papillion-La Vista
|11
|7
|10
|15
|--
|43
Lincoln High--Hicks-Robinson 1, Franklin 15, Hoagland 2, Brill 5, Robinson 13, Wiley 19, Harris 2, Gilmore 2, Jock 10, Hilkemann 2.
Papillion-La Vista--stats not provided.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 62, OMAHA NORTHWEST 39
|Omaha Northwest
|12
|7
|6
|14
|--
|39
|Lincoln Southwest
|21
|17
|12
|12
|--
|62
Omaha Northwest--Golden 9, Jay. Williams 1, Hamilton 2, Wallace 18, Busby 9.
Lincoln Southwest--Seymore 10, Wallace 12, Long 2, Buom 5, Williams 10, Gobel 2, Rathbun 7, Christensen 10, Lee 4.
OMAHA CENTRAL 71, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 25
|Omaha Central
|27
|28
|9
|7
|--
|71
|Lincoln North Star
|7
|10
|5
|3
|--
|25
Omaha Central--Williams 8, Davis 3, Jones 6, Lopuyo 9, Webb 15, Wayne 22, Baptiste 2, DeLeon-Peterson 4, Tcheuhchoua 2.
Lincoln North Star--Wynn 5, Gatwech 13, Zastrow 4, Ray 3.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 44, OMAHA CHRISTIAN 36
|Parkview Christian
|17
|5
|12
|10
|--
|44
|Omaha Christian
|5
|12
|11
|8
|--
|36
Parkview Christian--Anderson 6, Chumber 5, Cabrales 6, De Sousa 11, Smith 16.
Omaha Christian--Huitink 2, Hillen 4, Wirges 6, Martinson 3, Wirges 21.