Girls basketball summaries, 2/12

Here's a look at stats from Saturday's action on the prep hardwood.

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 54, CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN 18

Cornerstone Christian --18 
Elmwood-Murdock 22 19 --54 

Cornerstone Christian--Kok 3, Nordby 4, Fritz 5, Tarr 3, Wehrbein 2, Moses 1.

Elmwood-Murdock--Rikli 4, Backemeyer 12, Frahm 11, Bacon 15, Glasshoff 2, Halferty 2, Schmidt 8.

LINCOLN EAST 50, OMAHA WESTSIDE 36

Lincoln East 11 11 14 14 --50 
Omaha Westside 13 12 --36 

Lincoln East--Husiel 4, Shaw 16, Campbell 17, Faalii 6, Denker 7.

Omaha Westside--Jenkins 7, Siebler 4, DiPrima 3, Hanna 7, Kraft 8, Hagen 3, Schonlau 4.

LINCOLN HIGH 71, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 43

Lincoln High 14 26 19 12 --71 
Papillion-La Vista 11 10 15 --43 

Lincoln High--Hicks-Robinson 1, Franklin 15, Hoagland 2, Brill 5, Robinson 13, Wiley 19, Harris 2, Gilmore 2, Jock 10, Hilkemann 2.

Papillion-La Vista--stats not provided.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 62, OMAHA NORTHWEST 39

Omaha Northwest 12 14 --39 
Lincoln Southwest 21 17 12 12 --62 

Omaha Northwest--Golden 9, Jay. Williams 1, Hamilton 2, Wallace 18, Busby 9.

Lincoln Southwest--Seymore 10, Wallace 12, Long 2, Buom 5, Williams 10, Gobel 2, Rathbun 7, Christensen 10, Lee 4.

OMAHA CENTRAL 71, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 25

Omaha Central27 28 --71 
Lincoln North Star10 --25 

Omaha Central--Williams 8, Davis 3, Jones 6, Lopuyo 9, Webb 15, Wayne 22, Baptiste 2, DeLeon-Peterson 4, Tcheuhchoua 2.

Lincoln North Star--Wynn 5, Gatwech 13, Zastrow 4, Ray 3.

 

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 44, OMAHA CHRISTIAN 36

Parkview Christian 17 12 10 --44 
Omaha Christian 12 11 --36 

Parkview Christian--Anderson 6, Chumber 5, Cabrales 6, De Sousa 11, Smith 16.

Omaha Christian--Huitink 2, Hillen 4, Wirges 6, Martinson 3, Wirges 21.

