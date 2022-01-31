Girls basketball summaries, 1/31

Here's a look at stats from Monday's action on the prep hardwood.
BISHOP NEUMANN 43, OMAHA CONCORDIA 25
|Omaha Concordia
|4
|5
|8
|8
|--
|25
|Bishop Neumann
|17
|11
|13
|7
|--
|43
Omaha Concordia--Domseh 2, Hess 5, Meyer 1, Reelfs 10, Dieckman 7.
Bishop Neumann--Blum 4, Vedral 18, K. Bosak 5, Ingwersen 4, Jurgensmeier 10, Johnson 4, Whitney 3.
COLLEGE VIEW 38, BOYS TOWN 21
|College View
|15
|13
|3
|7
|--
|38
|Boys Town
|5
|0
|5
|11
|--
|21
People are also reading…
College View--Elias 7, Sorter 5, Bermeo 5, Foster 4, Orian 3, Carlson 3, Puok 3, Bollinger 2, Nyamongo 2, Kolb 2, Langley 2.
Boys Town--Brabb 9, Whiting 7, Buckman 2, Elgin 2, Reed 1.
FILLMORE CENTRAL 67, WILBER-CLATONIA 32
|Wilber-Clatonia
|2
|14
|11
|5
|--
|32
|Fillmore Central
|25
|17
|15
|10
|--
|67
Wilber-Clatonia--Kozak 2, Woerner 4, Vogel 2, Novotny 4, Musil 8, Thompson 8, Ehlers 4.
Fillmore Central--Engle 9, Schademann 1, McCoy 3, Nichols 8, Head 9, Theis 20, Lichti 4, Hafer 9, Gaston 4.
LOURDES CC 46, TRI COUNTY 19
|Tri County
|5
|5
|6
|3
|--
|19
|Lourdes CC
|18
|17
|5
|6
|--
|46
Tri County--Scherling 5, Strein 1, Stokebrand 8, Clark 3, Dike 2.
Lourdes CC--Gygi 3, Rodriguez 2, L. Bruggeman 2, Box 4, R. Bruggeman 2, Heng 4, Meyer 12, Fulton 11, Benedict 2, Madison 4.