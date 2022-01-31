 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball summaries, 1/31

  • Updated
Here's a look at stats from Monday's action on the prep hardwood.

BISHOP NEUMANN 43, OMAHA CONCORDIA 25

Omaha Concordia 8--25 
Bishop Neumann 17 11 13 --43 

Omaha Concordia--Domseh 2, Hess 5, Meyer 1, Reelfs 10, Dieckman 7.

Bishop Neumann--Blum 4, Vedral 18, K. Bosak 5, Ingwersen 4, Jurgensmeier 10, Johnson 4, Whitney 3.

COLLEGE VIEW 38, BOYS TOWN 21

College View 15 13 --38 
Boys Town 11 --21 

College View--Elias 7, Sorter 5, Bermeo 5, Foster 4, Orian 3, Carlson 3, Puok 3, Bollinger 2, Nyamongo 2, Kolb 2, Langley 2.

Boys Town--Brabb 9, Whiting 7, Buckman 2, Elgin 2, Reed 1.

FILLMORE CENTRAL 67, WILBER-CLATONIA 32

Wilber-Clatonia14 11 --32 
Fillmore Central2517 15 10 --67 

Wilber-Clatonia--Kozak 2, Woerner 4, Vogel 2, Novotny 4, Musil 8, Thompson 8, Ehlers 4.

Fillmore Central--Engle 9, Schademann 1, McCoy 3, Nichols 8, Head 9, Theis 20, Lichti 4, Hafer 9, Gaston 4.

LOURDES CC 46, TRI COUNTY 19

Tri County--19 
Lourdes CC 18 17 --46 

Tri County--Scherling 5, Strein 1, Stokebrand 8, Clark 3, Dike 2.

Lourdes CC--Gygi 3, Rodriguez 2, L. Bruggeman 2, Box 4, R. Bruggeman 2, Heng 4, Meyer 12, Fulton 11, Benedict 2, Madison 4.

High school girls basketball logo 2
