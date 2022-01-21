 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball summaries, 1/21
agate

Girls basketball summaries, 1/21

A statistical roundup of the high school girls basketball games around the area.

AUBURN 50, NEBRASKA CITY 9

Nebraska City--
Auburn 21 13 14 --50 

Nebraska City--Thompson 4, Godsey 3, Smith 2.

Auburn--Swanson 9, Billings 7, Kirkpatrick 7, Binder 7, Baltensperger 7, Maddox 6, Matteen 5, Darnell 2.

BEATRICE 50, RALSTON 23

Ralston--23 
Beatrice12 15 12 11 --50 

Ralston--Tejral 3, Cunningham 2, Sanders 2, Adler 1, Johnson 15.

Beatrice--Mahoney 6, Schwisow 8, Hatcliff 11, Busboom 4, Gleason 5, Roeder 1, Jurgens 4, Leners 11.

FALLS CITY SH 67, PAWNEE CITY 15

Pawnee City3705--15
Falls City SH2126155--67

Pawnee City--E. Lytle 4, Branek 1, Gottula 2, Blecha 6, M. Lytle 2.

Falls City SH--Magdanz 6, Eickhoff 10, Tisdel 4, Witt 9, Malone 6, Wertenberger 11, Lechtenberg 10, Littrel 7, Keller 4.

JOHNSON-BROCK 54, FRIEND 29

Friend--29 
Johnson-Brock 14 15 21 --54 

Friend--Lawver 7, Milton 6, Brandt 7, Bartley 4, Brahmstedt 1, Ricenbaw 2, Ellison 2.

Johnson-Brock--Behrends 12, Sanfort 9, Nickels 2, Rasmussen 10, Knippelmeyer 3, Buchmeier 4, Vice 4, Ottemann 8, Clark 2.

LINCOLN EAST 44, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 31

Lincoln East 26 --44 
Lincoln North Star 11 --31 

Lincoln East--Musiel 9, Barnard 3, S. Bovaird 3, Campbell 13, Faalii 13, E. Bovaird 3.

Lincoln North Star--Gatwech 17, Wynn 6, Zastrow 2, Lado Andrea 1, Blayney 2, Ray 3.

LINCOLN LUTHERAN 43, BISHOP NEUMANN 32

Bishop Neumann 10 10 --32 
Lincoln Lutheran 16 13 --43 

Bishop Neumann--Vedral 8, Chvatal 8, McGuigan 8, Ingwersen 2, Jurgensmeier 6.

Lincoln Lutheran-Holle 5, Wachal 4, Luebbe 10, Wahl 2, Young 3, Meyer 4, Ernstmeyer 4, Oxley 11.

LINCOLN PIUS X 41, KEARNEY 35

Kearney14 --35 
Lincoln Pius X14 10 10 --41 

Kearney--Rusher 9, Ke. Garner 2, Straka 3, Ki. Garner 9, Province 4, Skeen 1, Hatcher 7.

Lincoln Pius X--Hodge 9, Lesiak 4, Iburg 6, Markowski 12, Woita 2, Navrkal 8.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 66, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 52

Lincoln Northeast16 10 18 --52 
Lincoln Southwest 16 16 25 --66 

Lincoln Northeast--Bradley 12, Washington 12, Heeren 10, Montoya 7, Phillips 6, Gatluak 3, Webb 2.

Lincoln Southwest--Seymore 14, Rathbun 14, Christensen 13, Wallace 12, Williams 4, Gobel 4, Lesoing 3, Dostal 2.

MALCOLM 48, WILBER-CLATONIA 23

Wilber-Clatonia --23 
Malcolm 16 15 --48 

Wilber-Clatonia--Vogel 2, Musil 5, Thompson 6, Oliver 2, Ehlers 8.

Malcolm--Wondercheck 4, Babb 5, Denton 5, Fortik 20, Sedlak 8, Brown 4, England 1, Kucera 1.

NORRIS 42, BENNINGTON 30

Bennington56127--30
Norris816513--42

Bennington--Melton 8, Boyes 9, Cornett 2, John 9, Mack 2.

Norris--Talero 3, Sullivan 3, Waters 6, Kircher 2, White 14, Jelinek 10, Kohler 4.

STERLING 54, SOUTHERN 43

Southern12101110--43
Sterling8111916--54

Southern--Klover 4, Troxel 3, Wegner 2, Cooper 31, Short 3.

Sterling--Richardson 21, Wingert 4, Dolbow 3, Ludemann 15, Harms 11.

SYRACUSE 43, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 38, OT

Syracuse 11 10 9--43 
Ashland-Greenwood 15 4--38 

Syracuse--Sisco 5, Moss 5, Cast 12, Bures 2, K. Roberts 2, C. Roberts 2. Vollertsen 15.

Ashland-Greenwood--Tonjes 14, Fangmeyer 2, Grell 1, Keith 5, Pike 9, Harms 2, Gerdes 5.

YORK 42, FAIRBURY 26

York10 13 11 --42 
Fairbury12 --26 

York--Portwine 6, Shephard 7, Cotton 1, Briggs 16, Haggadone 2, Cast 3, Loosvelt 4, Burke 3.

Fairbury--Mans 9, Robertson 3, Ohlde 4, McCord 10.

YUTAN 50, PALMYRA 30

Yutan13 19 16 --50 
Palmyra10 --30 

Yutan--Stats not provided.

Palmyra--Boyte 5, Ball 6, Havranek 4, Walter 8, Busch 3, Martin 2, Darrah 2.

High school girls basketball logo 2
