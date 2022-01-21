Girls basketball summaries, 1/21

A statistical roundup of the high school girls basketball games around the area.
AUBURN 50, NEBRASKA CITY 9
|Nebraska City
|1
|5
|0
|3
|--
|9
|Auburn
|21
|13
|14
|2
|--
|50
Nebraska City--Thompson 4, Godsey 3, Smith 2.
Auburn--Swanson 9, Billings 7, Kirkpatrick 7, Binder 7, Baltensperger 7, Maddox 6, Matteen 5, Darnell 2.
BEATRICE 50, RALSTON 23
|Ralston
|6
|7
|9
|1
|--
|23
|Beatrice
|12
|15
|12
|11
|--
|50
Ralston--Tejral 3, Cunningham 2, Sanders 2, Adler 1, Johnson 15.
Beatrice--Mahoney 6, Schwisow 8, Hatcliff 11, Busboom 4, Gleason 5, Roeder 1, Jurgens 4, Leners 11.
FALLS CITY SH 67, PAWNEE CITY 15
|Pawnee City
|3
|7
|0
|5
|--
|15
|Falls City SH
|21
|26
|15
|5
|--
|67
Pawnee City--E. Lytle 4, Branek 1, Gottula 2, Blecha 6, M. Lytle 2.
Falls City SH--Magdanz 6, Eickhoff 10, Tisdel 4, Witt 9, Malone 6, Wertenberger 11, Lechtenberg 10, Littrel 7, Keller 4.
JOHNSON-BROCK 54, FRIEND 29
|Friend
|4
|7
|9
|9
|--
|29
|Johnson-Brock
|14
|15
|21
|4
|--
|54
Friend--Lawver 7, Milton 6, Brandt 7, Bartley 4, Brahmstedt 1, Ricenbaw 2, Ellison 2.
Johnson-Brock--Behrends 12, Sanfort 9, Nickels 2, Rasmussen 10, Knippelmeyer 3, Buchmeier 4, Vice 4, Ottemann 8, Clark 2.
LINCOLN EAST 44, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 31
|Lincoln East
|6
|26
|7
|5
|--
|44
|Lincoln North Star
|8
|6
|6
|11
|--
|31
Lincoln East--Musiel 9, Barnard 3, S. Bovaird 3, Campbell 13, Faalii 13, E. Bovaird 3.
Lincoln North Star--Gatwech 17, Wynn 6, Zastrow 2, Lado Andrea 1, Blayney 2, Ray 3.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 43, BISHOP NEUMANN 32
|Bishop Neumann
|10
|5
|10
|7
|--
|32
|Lincoln Lutheran
|6
|8
|16
|13
|--
|43
Bishop Neumann--Vedral 8, Chvatal 8, McGuigan 8, Ingwersen 2, Jurgensmeier 6.
Lincoln Lutheran-Holle 5, Wachal 4, Luebbe 10, Wahl 2, Young 3, Meyer 4, Ernstmeyer 4, Oxley 11.
LINCOLN PIUS X 41, KEARNEY 35
|Kearney
|9
|14
|4
|8
|--
|35
|Lincoln Pius X
|14
|10
|7
|10
|--
|41
Kearney--Rusher 9, Ke. Garner 2, Straka 3, Ki. Garner 9, Province 4, Skeen 1, Hatcher 7.
Lincoln Pius X--Hodge 9, Lesiak 4, Iburg 6, Markowski 12, Woita 2, Navrkal 8.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 66, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 52
|Lincoln Northeast
|16
|10
|8
|18
|--
|52
|Lincoln Southwest
|16
|16
|9
|25
|--
|66
Lincoln Northeast--Bradley 12, Washington 12, Heeren 10, Montoya 7, Phillips 6, Gatluak 3, Webb 2.
Lincoln Southwest--Seymore 14, Rathbun 14, Christensen 13, Wallace 12, Williams 4, Gobel 4, Lesoing 3, Dostal 2.
MALCOLM 48, WILBER-CLATONIA 23
|Wilber-Clatonia
|2
|6
|9
|6
|--
|23
|Malcolm
|8
|16
|9
|15
|--
|48
Wilber-Clatonia--Vogel 2, Musil 5, Thompson 6, Oliver 2, Ehlers 8.
Malcolm--Wondercheck 4, Babb 5, Denton 5, Fortik 20, Sedlak 8, Brown 4, England 1, Kucera 1.
NORRIS 42, BENNINGTON 30
|Bennington
|5
|6
|12
|7
|--
|30
|Norris
|8
|16
|5
|13
|--
|42
Bennington--Melton 8, Boyes 9, Cornett 2, John 9, Mack 2.
Norris--Talero 3, Sullivan 3, Waters 6, Kircher 2, White 14, Jelinek 10, Kohler 4.
STERLING 54, SOUTHERN 43
|Southern
|12
|10
|11
|10
|--
|43
|Sterling
|8
|11
|19
|16
|--
|54
Southern--Klover 4, Troxel 3, Wegner 2, Cooper 31, Short 3.
Sterling--Richardson 21, Wingert 4, Dolbow 3, Ludemann 15, Harms 11.
SYRACUSE 43, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 38, OT
|Syracuse
|11
|7
|6
|10
|9
|--
|43
|Ashland-Greenwood
|5
|7
|7
|15
|4
|--
|38
Syracuse--Sisco 5, Moss 5, Cast 12, Bures 2, K. Roberts 2, C. Roberts 2. Vollertsen 15.
Ashland-Greenwood--Tonjes 14, Fangmeyer 2, Grell 1, Keith 5, Pike 9, Harms 2, Gerdes 5.
YORK 42, FAIRBURY 26
|York
|10
|13
|11
|8
|--
|42
|Fairbury
|5
|12
|5
|4
|--
|26
York--Portwine 6, Shephard 7, Cotton 1, Briggs 16, Haggadone 2, Cast 3, Loosvelt 4, Burke 3.
Fairbury--Mans 9, Robertson 3, Ohlde 4, McCord 10.
YUTAN 50, PALMYRA 30
|Yutan
|13
|19
|16
|2
|--
|50
|Palmyra
|9
|5
|6
|10
|--
|30