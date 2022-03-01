Final girls swimming and diving leaders, 3/1

Girls swimming
FINAL STATE LEADERS
200 medley relay: 1. Papillion-LV South, 1:47.05; 2. Omaha Marian, 1:46.13; 3. Norfolk, 1:47.36; 4. Millard North, 1:47.71; 5. Omaha Westside, 1:49.43; 6. Millard South, 1:50.19; 7. Lincoln East, 1:50.22; 8. Lincoln Southwest, 1:50.95; 9. Omaha Burke, 1:51.47; 10. Fremont, 1:51.48.
200 freestyle: 1. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:50.90; 2. Hood, Omaha Marian, 1:50.90; 3. Wischhof, Lincoln East, 1:53.93; 4. Lienemann, Lincoln Southwest, 1:54.76; 5. Jesse, Fremont, 1:55.13; 6. Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, 1:55.30; 7. Harris, Omaha Westside, 1:55.46; 8. E. Olberding, Norfolk, 1:56.82; 9. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 1:56.91; 10. Branson, Millard North, 1:57.47.
200 IM: 1. Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, 2:05.43; 2. Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:07.49; 3. Hagen, Omaha Westside, 2:08.86; 4. Glandt, Omaha Marian, 2:08.76; 5. Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 2:08.86; 6. E. Olberding, Norfolk, 2:09.51; Petrick, Millard North, 2:10.36; 8. Hood, Omaha Marian, 2:10.72; 9. Storms, Millard South, 2:11.15; 10. Herrick, Lincoln Southwest, 2:11.46.
50 freestyle: 1. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :23.72; 2. Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, :23.86; 3. Ford, Papio/Papio South, :23.81; 4. M. McLeay, Millard North, :24.08; 5. Wischhof, Lincoln East, :24.10; 6. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, :24.17; 7. Hood, Omaha Marian, :24.27; 8. Jesse, Fremont, :24.32; 9. Waddington, Norfolk, :24.33; 10. Samanta, Millard North, :24.37.
Diving: 1. Woodward, Millard West, 511.40; T2. Knapton, Omaha Marian, 418.75; T2. McClellan, Brownell Talbot/Concordia, 418.05; 4. Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 413.45; 5. Phelan, Lincoln Pius X, 389.10; 6. Stoltenberg, Millard West, 383.65; 7. Schmit, Lincoln High, 382.30; 8. Fulcher, Millard West, 378.00; 9. Santoni, Omaha Burke, 376.95; 10. Sutter, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 375.85.
100 butterfly: 1. Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, :56.53; 2. Morales, Lincoln Southwest, :58.01; 3. Jacobs, Norfolk, :58.03; 4. Hood, Omaha Marian, :58.08; 5. Samanta, Millard North, :58.09; 6. Schmieding, Millard South, :58.33; 7. Herrick, Lincoln Southwest, :58.58; 8. Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, :58.60; 9. Elbert, Omaha Westside, :59.02; 10. Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, :59.26.
100 freestyle: 1. Hood, Omaha Marian, :51.36; 2. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :51.74; 3. Wischhof, Lincoln East, :52.00; 4. Ma. McLeay, Millard North, :52.59; 5. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, :52.51; 6. Hagen, Omaha Westside, :52.93; 7. Ford, Papio/Papio South, :53.00; 8. Murray, Omaha Duchesne, :53.18; 9. Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, :53.23; 10. Foley, Omaha Marian, :53.26.
500 freestyle: 1. Hood, Omaha Marian, 5:05.48; 2. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 5:09.39; 3. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 5:11.48; 4. Kollmorgen, Lincoln Southwest, 5:13.30; 5. Harris, Omaha Westside, 5:14.83; 6. E. Olderding, Norfolk, 5:18.29; 7. Fonda, Omaha Westside, 5:19.94; 8. Hadford, Omaha Marian, 5:20.22; 9. Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 5:20.83; 10. Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, 5:21.28.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Omaha Marian, 1:35.94; 2. Millard North, 1:36.22; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:37.35; 4. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:37.77; 5. Lincoln East, 1:37.80; 6. Norfolk, 1:39.30; 7. Fremont, 1:39.31; 8. Omaha Westside, 1:39.40; 9. Lincoln Southeast, 1:39.84; 10. Omaha Central, 1:40.54.
100 backstroke: 1. Murray, Omaha Duchesne, :56.25; 2. Foley, Omaha Marian, :57.43; 3. Jacobs, Norfolk, :57.62; 4. Novinski, Grand Island, :57.95; 5. Joyce, Millard South, :57.95; 6. Wischhof, Lincoln East, :58.03; 7. Mendlick, Omaha Marian, :58.70; 8. Brennan, Grand Island, :58.76; 9. Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, :59.51; 10. Sitzman, Omaha North, :59.60.
100 breaststroke: 1. Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, 1:04.05; 2. Petrick, Millard North, 1:04.32; T3. Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:04.63; T3. Kendeigh, Omaha Burke, 1:04.63; 5. Swoboda, Brownell-Talbot/Omaha Concordia, 1:05.50; 6. Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:05.67; 7. E. Olberding, Norfolk, 1:05.75; 8. Glandt, Omaha Marian, 1:06.29; 9. Elbert, Omaha Westside, 1:07.02; 10. Storms, Millard South, 1:07.07.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Omaha Marian, 3:30.15; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 3:30.19; 3. Lincoln East, 3:35.54; 4. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 3:35.62; 5. Fremont, 3:37.81; 6. Omaha Westside, 3:38.26; 7. Norfolk, 3:39.32; 8. Lincoln Southeast, 3:39.51; 9. Grand Island, 3:40.09; 10. Omaha Central, 3:41.58.