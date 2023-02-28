College women

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

TOP 25

No. 22 UNLV vs. Nevada, late

GPAC

Briar Cliff 86, Dordt 69

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

(All games on BTN unless noted)

Wednesday's games

Game 1--No. 12 (seed) Minnesota vs. No. 13 Penn State, 1 p.m.

Game 2--No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 14 Northwestern, 25 minutes following game 1.

Thursday's games

Game 3--No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Michigan State, 11:30 a.m.

Game 4--No. 5 Michigan vs. Game 1 winner, 25 minutes to follow game 4

Game 5--No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 10 Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6--No. 6 Illinois vs. Game 2 winner, 25 minutes following game 5

Friday's games

Game 7--No. 1 Indiana vs. Game 3 winner, 11:30 a.m.

Game 8--No. 4 Ohio State vs. Game 4 winner, 25 minutes following game 7

Game 9--No. 2 Iowa vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 10--No. 3 Maryland vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes following game 9

Saturday's games

Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 12--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes following game 11

Sunday's game

Game 13--Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

HONORS

ALL-BIG TEN TEAMS

(Selected by coaches)

First Team--Makira Cook, Illinois; Grace Berger, Indiana; MacKenzie Holmes, Indiana; Caitlin Clark, Iowa; Monika Czinano, Iowa; Diamond Miller, Maryland; Leigha Brown, Michigan; Emily Kiser, Michigan; Jaz Shelley, Nebraska; Taylor Mikesell, Ohio State.

Second Team--Kendall Bostic, Illinois; Genesis Bryant, Illinois; Chole Moore-McNeil, Indiana; Abby Meyers, Maryland; Emily Kiser, Michigan; Laila Phelia, Michigan; Alexis Markowski, Nebraska; Catie McMahon, Ohio State; Taylor Thierry, Ohio State; Makenna Marisa, Penn State; Jeanae Terry, Purdue; Kaylene Smikle, Rutgers.

Honorable Mention--Isabelle Bourne, Nebraska.

All-Freshman Team--Yarden Garzon, Indiana; Mara Braun, Minnesota; Catie McMahon, Ohio State; Kaylene Smikle, Rutgers; Serah Williams, Wisconsin.

Player of the Year--Caitlin Clark, Iowa.

Defensive Player of the Year--Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana.

Freshman of the Year--Catie McMahon, Ohio State.

Sixth Player of the Year--Hannah Stuelke, Iowa.

Coach of the Year--Teri Moren, Indiana.

(Selected by Media)

First Team--Makira Cook, Illinois; Grace Berger, Indiana; MacKenzie Holmes, Indiana; Caitlin Clark, Iowa; Monika Czinano, Iowa; Diamond Miller, Maryland; Shyanne Sellers, Maryland; Leigha Brown, Michigan; Emily Kiser, Michigan; Taylor Mikesell, Ohio State: Makenna Marisa, Penn State.

Second Team--Kendall Bostic, Illinois; Genesis Bryant, Illinois; Chole Moore-McNeil, Indiana; Abby Meyers, Maryland; Emily Kiser, Michigan; Laila Phelia, Michigan; Alexis Markowski, Nebraska; Jaz Shelley, Nebraska; Catie McMahon, Ohio State; Taylor Thierry, Ohio State; Kaylene Smikle, Rutgers.

Honorable Mention--Isabelle Bourne, Nebraska; Sam Haiby; Nebraska.

All-Freshman Team--Yarden Garzon, Indiana; Mara Braun, Minnesota; Catie McMahon, Ohio State; Kaylene Smikle, Rutgers; Serah Williams, Wisconsin.

Player of the Year--Caitlin Clark, Iowa.

Defensive Player of the Year--Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana.

Freshman of the Year--Catie McMahon, Ohio State.

Sixth Player of the Year--Hannah Stuelke, Iowa.

Coach of the Year--Teri Moren, Indiana.

Konnor Sudmann, Briar Cliff: GPAC player of the week; averaged 17 points on 54.5% shooting in two wins in the conference tournament.

Carrie Eighmey, Nebraska-Kearney--MIAA coach of the year.

Klaire Kirsch, Nebraska-Kearney--MIAA second team.

Elisa Backes, Nebraska-Kearney--MIAA third team.

Shiloh McCool, Nebraska-Kearney--MIAA second team.

Sarah Schmitt, Nebraska-Kearney--MIAA honorable mention.