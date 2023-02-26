College women
MONDAY'S RESULTS
TOP 25
No. 9 UConn 60, Xavier 51
No. 11 Villanova 83, Seton Hall 56
Baylor 63, No. 12 Texas 54
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
In Minneapolis
Wednesday's first-round games
Game 1--Penn State vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Game 2--Northwestern vs. Rutgers, to follow
Thursday's second-round games
Game 3--Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 11:30 a.m.
Game 4--Penn State/Minnesota winner vs. Michigan, to follow
Game 5--Wisconsin vs. Purdue, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6--Northwestern/Rutgers winner vs. Illinois, to follow
Friday's quarterfinals
Game 7--Michigan State/Nebraska winner vs. Indiana, 11:30 a.m.
Game 8--Game 4 winner vs. Ohio State, to follow
Game 9--Wisconsin/Purdue winner vs. Iowa, 5:30 p.m.
Game 10--Game 6 winner vs. Maryland, to follow
Saturday's semifinals
Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Game 12--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, to follow
Sunday's championship
Game 13--Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4 p.m.
HONORS
Caitlin Clark, Iowa: Big Ten player of the week; tallied 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists and made the game-winning three-pointer against Indiana.
Serah Williams, Wisconsin: Big Ten freshman of the week; recorded 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, including 21 points against Rutgers.