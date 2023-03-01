College women
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
TOP 25
No. 3 Utah vs. Washington State, late
No. 6 Stanford 76, Oregon 65
No. 18 North Carolina 68, Clemson 58
No. 19 UCLA 73, No. 21 Arizona 59
No. 20 Colorado vs. Oregon State, late
No. 24 Middle Tennessee 72, North Texas 45
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
(All games on BTN unless noted)
Wednesday's games
No. 13 (seed) Penn State 72, No. 12 Minnesota 67
No. 11 Rutgers 63, No. 14 Northwestern 59
Thursday's games
No. 9 Michigan State 67, No. 8 Nebraska 64
No. 5 Michigan 63, No. 13 Penn State 61
No. 7 Purdue 57, No. 10 Wisconsin 55
Game 6--No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 11 Rutgers, late
Friday's games
Game 7--No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Michigan State, 11:30 a.m.
Game 8--No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Michigan, 25 minutes following game 7
Game 9--No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 7 Purdue, 5:30 p.m.
Game 10--No. 3 Maryland vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes following game 9
Saturday's games
Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Game 12--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes following game 11
Sunday's game
Game 13--Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
OTHER STATE COLLEGES
Nebraska-Kearney 65, Northwest Missouri State 43
HONORS
ALL-GPAC TEAMS
First team: Bailey Beckman, Dordt; Hannah DeMars Jamestown; Karly Gustafson, Dordt; Mak Hatcliff, Doane; Maddie Jones, Northwestern; Sophia Peppers, Morningside; Matti Reiner, Dakota Wesleyan; Taysha Rushton, Concordia; Konnor Sudmann, Briar Cliff; Kia Tower, Jamestown.
Second team: Kennedy Benne, Briar Cliff; Jada Campbell, Dakota Wesleyan; Emilee Danner, Northwestern; Madelyn Deitchler, Briar Cliff; Macy Holtz, Doane; Isabel Ihnen, Dakota Wesleyan; Abby Krieser, Concordia; Sadie Powell, Concordia; Molly Schany, Northwestern; Janie Schoonhoven, Dordt.
Area honorable mention: Concordia--Kendal Brigham, Mackenzie Toomey; Doane--Megan Chambers.
Player of the Year: Hannah DeMars, Jamestown.
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Jada Campbell, Dakota Wesleyan and Kennedy Benne, Briar Cliff.
Freshman of the Year: Macy Sievers, Dordt
Coaches of the Year: Bill Harmsen, Dordt and Thad Sankey, Jamestown.