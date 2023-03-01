College women

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

TOP 25

No. 3 Utah vs. Washington State, late

No. 6 Stanford 76, Oregon 65

No. 18 North Carolina 68, Clemson 58

No. 19 UCLA 73, No. 21 Arizona 59

No. 20 Colorado vs. Oregon State, late

No. 24 Middle Tennessee 72, North Texas 45

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

(All games on BTN unless noted)

Wednesday's games

No. 13 (seed) Penn State 72, No. 12 Minnesota 67

No. 11 Rutgers 63, No. 14 Northwestern 59

Thursday's games

No. 9 Michigan State 67, No. 8 Nebraska 64

No. 5 Michigan 63, No. 13 Penn State 61

No. 7 Purdue 57, No. 10 Wisconsin 55

Game 6--No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 11 Rutgers, late

Friday's games

Game 7--No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Michigan State, 11:30 a.m.

Game 8--No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Michigan, 25 minutes following game 7

Game 9--No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 7 Purdue, 5:30 p.m.

Game 10--No. 3 Maryland vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes following game 9

Saturday's games

Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 12--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes following game 11

Sunday's game

Game 13--Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

OTHER STATE COLLEGES

Nebraska-Kearney 65, Northwest Missouri State 43

HONORS

ALL-GPAC TEAMS

First team: Bailey Beckman, Dordt; Hannah DeMars Jamestown; Karly Gustafson, Dordt; Mak Hatcliff, Doane; Maddie Jones, Northwestern; Sophia Peppers, Morningside; Matti Reiner, Dakota Wesleyan; Taysha Rushton, Concordia; Konnor Sudmann, Briar Cliff; Kia Tower, Jamestown.

Second team: Kennedy Benne, Briar Cliff; Jada Campbell, Dakota Wesleyan; Emilee Danner, Northwestern; Madelyn Deitchler, Briar Cliff; Macy Holtz, Doane; Isabel Ihnen, Dakota Wesleyan; Abby Krieser, Concordia; Sadie Powell, Concordia; Molly Schany, Northwestern; Janie Schoonhoven, Dordt.

Area honorable mention: Concordia--Kendal Brigham, Mackenzie Toomey; Doane--Megan Chambers.

Player of the Year: Hannah DeMars, Jamestown.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Jada Campbell, Dakota Wesleyan and Kennedy Benne, Briar Cliff.

Freshman of the Year: Macy Sievers, Dordt

Coaches of the Year: Bill Harmsen, Dordt and Thad Sankey, Jamestown.