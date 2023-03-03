FRIDAY'S RESULTS
TOP 25
No. 1 South Carolina 93, Arkansas 66
No. 6 Stanford vs. No. 19 UCLA
No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. Miami
No. 10 Notre Dame 66, NC State 60
No. 13 Duke 44, No. 18 North Carolina 40
No. 20 Colorado vs. Washington State, late
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
(All games on BTN unless noted)
No. 13 (seed) Penn State 72, No. 12 Minnesota 67
No. 11 Rutgers 63, No. 14 Northwestern 59
No. 9 Michigan State 67, No. 8 Nebraska 64
No. 5 Michigan 63, No. 13 Penn State 61
No. 7 Purdue 57, No. 10 Wisconsin 55
No. 6 Illinois 81, No. 11 Rutgers 55
No. 1 Indiana 94, No. 9 Michigan State 85
No. 4 Ohio State 81, No. 5 Michigan 79
No. 2 Iowa 69, No. 7 Purdue 58
No. 3 Maryland 73, No. 6 Illinois 58
Game 11--No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 4 Ohio State, 1:30 p.m.
Game 12--No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 3 Maryland, 25 minutes following game 11
Game 13--Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
