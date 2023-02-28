agate College track Feb 28, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CollegeHONORSJonah Wilson, Nebraska: Big Ten men's field athlete of the championships; won the shot put title at the Big Ten Indoor Championships with a personal-best 68 feet, 5 inches. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Sports University Athletics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Here's a look at the girls state basketball schedule The girls state basketball tournament kicks off on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Sports Center. State wrestling: Final team scoring and placement results Wrestling Best times for anglers This table lists top fishing times and days for the coming week. For best results, begin fishing one hour before and continue one hour after t… Area events HUSKERS College wrestling honors College men Watch Now: Related Video Great basketball scene in Crete Crete celebrates district championship Crete celebrates district championship Husker hoops teams make postseason push ... and volleyball at the stadium? topical Husker hoops teams make postseason push ... and volleyball at the stadium? Tourney time! Breaking down the girls state hoops brackets Tourney time! Breaking down the girls state hoops brackets