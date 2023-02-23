College
GPAC INDOOR HONORS
Top awards
Men's athlete of the year/athlete of the meet: Payton Mauldin, Dordt.
Women's athlete of the year/athlete of the meet: Adrianna Rodencal, Concordia.
Men's coach/program of the year: Craig Heynen, Dordt.
Women's coach/program of the year: Matt Beisel, Concordia.
Outstanding performances of conference meet
Men’s track: Trey Engen, Dordt; mile (4:14.62).
Men’s field: Dylan Kucera, Midland, shot put (61-¾).
Women’s track: Annika Pingel, Doane; 600 meters (1:35.47).
Women’s field: Allison Skala, Doane; shot put (47-5).